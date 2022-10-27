Southridge had the best of both worlds Friday gets 162 through the air and 346 on the ground for a total of 508 yds. Levi Neukam led the rushing core with 142 yds on 8 carries and 2 yds, O’Ryan Curry had 50 yds on 7 Carrie’s and 2 Td, Hudson Allen had 49 on 6 Carrie’s and a Td. Reid Schroeder gad 37 yds and 2 yds. Hudson Allen was 5 of 8 passing for 162 yds. Carter Harris led the receivers with 2 catches for 115 yds, Levi Neukam had 3 catches for 47 yds. The Defense would only yield 244 yds to the best back yard football team I’ve seen in many years. Tyler Fissel runaround in the backfired being perused by Raiders throwing with his right and left hands for 173 on 26 of 43 for 2 yds and one pick. Their ground was pretty much shut down as they were held to 71 yds on 32 Carry’s. Southridge will be on the road for the Sectional Championship down at the Jungle to take on the Heritage Hills Patriots. Go Raiders.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO