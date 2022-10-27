Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
CBBN's top four completely jumbled on last-second play in Moses Lake
There’s no doubt about that, but it’s also a game of seconds and the CBBN football season literally came down to the last second Friday night. And in that second, everything changed. With 45 seconds left at Moses Lake, the Mavericks completed a remarkable comeback with three touchdowns...
Yakima, November 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Yakima. The Othello High School football team will have a game with East Valley High School on October 31, 2022, 17:00:00. The Wenatchee High School football team will have a game with West Valley High School on October 31, 2022, 17:30:00.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Bantams Cruise to Fifth Straight Victory, Will Play Three-Way Kansas Tiebreaker with 2A GSL Title and Berth to State on the Line
GRANDVIEW - The Clarkston Bantam football team seems to be finding its stride at the perfect time. Riding a four-game win streak coming into the final regular season game of the year Friday night, the Bantams went on the road and put Grandview away 44-0 to push that streak to five.
Yakima Herald Republic
Prosser rolls to victory but get no help from Ephrata
PROSSER — Everything went right on the field for Prosser on Friday but not elsewhere. While the Mustangs were busy rolling to a 52-7 CWAC victory over Selah at Fiker Stadium, the best scenarios that kept them in the running for a trip to state didn't unfold. Ephrata, which...
Yakima Herald Republic
Prep spotlights: Toppenish's Naylanee Strom and Granger's Jaylin Golob
The Wildcats will take the West's No. 2 seed and a four-match win streak into next week's SCAC district tournament and their setter provided plenty of momentum, delivering 104 assists and 18 aces in those four wins. Strom earned West Division first-team honors as a freshman, and this season teammates voted her to be a team captain as a 10th-grader. She's already owns three school records for assists and aces and is on pace to add a fourth.
Yakima Herald Republic
Strong running from Torres leads Toppenish past Zillah
TOPPENISH — A long run down the right sideline on the third play from scrimmage gave a taste of the intensity Toppenish's senior running back brought to his final home game against rival Zillah Friday night. Timmy Torres saw his path forward cut off with several defenders chasing him...
Yakima Herald Republic
West Valley splits on opening day of state slowpitch
Just like last year, two things were made clear after the first day of the Class 4A state slowpitch tournament. First of all, West Valley’s bats remain vastly superior to Woodinville. And secondly, Chiawana is still the team to beat. With Kenidee Holden doing enough damage on her own...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley births for Oct. 30, 2022
Austin — To Courtney and Brandon Austin, a son, Benjamin Allan Austin, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 7:09 p.m. on Oct. 16, 2022. Grandparents are Tracy Spadoni and Rob Crouch of Bellevue and Tracy and Jeff Austin of Yakima. Gomez — To Eliza Rosales and Alfredo Gomez, a daughter,...
Kennewick, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
southridgeathletics.com
Southridge keeps running over Opponents
Southridge had the best of both worlds Friday gets 162 through the air and 346 on the ground for a total of 508 yds. Levi Neukam led the rushing core with 142 yds on 8 carries and 2 yds, O’Ryan Curry had 50 yds on 7 Carrie’s and 2 Td, Hudson Allen had 49 on 6 Carrie’s and a Td. Reid Schroeder gad 37 yds and 2 yds. Hudson Allen was 5 of 8 passing for 162 yds. Carter Harris led the receivers with 2 catches for 115 yds, Levi Neukam had 3 catches for 47 yds. The Defense would only yield 244 yds to the best back yard football team I’ve seen in many years. Tyler Fissel runaround in the backfired being perused by Raiders throwing with his right and left hands for 173 on 26 of 43 for 2 yds and one pick. Their ground was pretty much shut down as they were held to 71 yds on 32 Carry’s. Southridge will be on the road for the Sectional Championship down at the Jungle to take on the Heritage Hills Patriots. Go Raiders.
Washington State’s Best Mouth-Watering Burger Might Be in Tiny Toppenish!?
Is The Best Burger In Washington State Located In Toppenish?. I'm a burger carnivore. Hamburgers have always been my favorite food and I'm always up for a road trip and adventure to find the best burger in Washington State. The Giant Papa Burger Might Be The Largest Burger In Washington...
Yakima Herald Republic
David W. Carlton, 68
David Wayne Carlton, 68, of Yakima died Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Cottage in the Meadow, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Artist of the month: Muralist Chase Reiff focuses on community in Sunnyside street art
On many a morning, you can find artist Chase Reiff in the back of his truck in the shadow of a wall, preparing paint and mixing colors. Wednesday was no different. Despite the October chill, Reiff was working to find the right shade of red for the background of a new mural.
ifiberone.com
Intoxicated Wenatchee man charged with vehicular homicide after crashing, and then being crashed into, near Snoqualmie Pass
Troopers say 37-year-old Casey Jordan of Wenatchee faces a vehicular homicide charge after causing a wreck on I-90 just east of Snoqualmie Pass early Sunday. Troopers say an intoxicated Jordan was going east on I-90 at around 2:42 a.m. when he lost control of his Subaru and rolled, coming to rest in one of the lanes.
This Washington Town Disappeared and Was “Eaten” By Pasco
This is the story of how Pasco "ate" another town. Now, I'm not sure if this is being taught in Washington State History classes in Tri-Cities or if it's something that has to be passed down from generations of Tri-Citians to the next. Ainsworth was a small town that would...
Yakima Herald Republic
H.J Carter, 88
H.J Carter, 88, of Yakima died Thursday, Oct. 27. Arrangements are by Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
nbcrightnow.com
Two people injured on State Route 240 near Richland after crash
NEAR RICHLAND - Two men are in the hospital after a crash just three miles west outside of the Richland city limits. According to the Washington State Patrol crash report, one car was driving westbound on State Route 240 when another car crossed the center line and hit the car traveling west.
Yakima Herald Republic
Joseph H. Moore, 89
Joseph H. Moore, 89, of Yakima died Thursday, Oct. 27, at Landmark Care Center, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Carol K. Shute, 86
Carol K. Shute, 86, of Yakima died Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Cottage in the Meadow, Yakima. Arrangements are by Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home, Yakima, lepfuneralhome.com.
Yakima Herald Republic
Lois E. Benge, 85
Lois E. Benge, 85, of Yakima died Wednesday, Oct. 26. Arrangements are by Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
