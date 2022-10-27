Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Halloween Can Be Celebrated at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Greek Souvlaki is a Restaurant in Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
ksl.com
Woman shot by pedestrians while in her car early Sunday, police said
WEST VALLEY CITY — A 18-year-old woman was shot while driving in her car in the early morning on Sunday in West Valley City by people standing by the street, police said. Lt. Steve Burke with West Valley Police Department said the woman was shot in the shoulder and her injuries are not life threatening. Police were called at 1:32 a.m.
Man hit, killed by vehicle in Millcreek
One man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in Millcreek Saturday night.
Gephardt Daily
19-year-old woman critically wounded in West Valley City shooting
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Oct.30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old woman believed to have been shot in the back and shoulder while riding in a car in West Valley City Sunday morning has been upgraded from critical to stable condition at a nearby trauma unit. West Valley City...
Street-side argument leads to shooting in West Valley
One woman was taken to the hospital after a street-side argument lead to a shooting early Sunday morning.
18-year-old woman shot during West Valley City argument involving ‘around nine men’ standing alongside street
A West Valley City woman was shot during an argument after the driver of the car she was in stopped to confront a group that allegedly "threw something" at them, according to the West Valley City Police Department (WVCPD).
Gephardt Daily
Woods Cross police: ‘Drunk uncle’ takes car with 4-year-old niece inside, flees police at 100+ mph
WOODS CROSS, Utah, Oct. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say an intoxicated driver topped 100 mph Saturday night while fleeing officers in south Davis and Salt Lake counties with his 4-year-old niece in the car. Woods Cross police responded about 9:20 p.m. to an apartment complex on the...
kslnewsradio.com
Man attempts to kidnap 14-year-old from corn maze, police say
LEHI, Utah — A 14-year-old girl says a man attempted to kidnap her while she was leaving Cornbelly’s Corn Maze Saturday. According to the Lehi Police Department, the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. The 14-year-old was walking from the maze to the parking lot to meet her ride....
FATAL: Motorcycle rider thrown from bike, killed in SR-9 crash
A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash on SR-9 Saturday night, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS).
Woman hit by stray bullet after shooting at Halloween party
One woman was taken to the hospital after an argument at a Halloween party in Ogden led to a shooting early Sunday morning.
Utah woman shot at Ogden Halloween party
A Utah woman was shot in the lower leg during a Halloween Party in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the Ogden City Police Department.
Family concerned after stranger attempts to kidnap teen outside Lehi corn maze
A Utah teenager said a stranger tried to kidnap her near the parking lot of a popular local corn maze Saturday night.
ksl.com
Man sentenced to prison for DUI crash that killed 3, in emotional hearing
FARMINGTON — A Bluffdale man who pleaded guilty to automobile homicide and driving under the influence, causing a crash that ultimately killed three people, was sent to prison on Friday with the highest possible sentence after a judge said a harsher sentence is more likely to deter the crime.
Gephardt Daily
Update: 1 dead following police incident that closed streets near Midvale elementary school
MIDVALE, Utah, Oct.28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say one man is dead following an overnight incident in Midvale that closed streets and kept schoolchildren home Friday morning. The incident began just before 10 p.m. Thursday when police were informed of a suicidal man with a handgun sitting in...
Gephardt Daily
Bountiful police ask for help identifying suspects in recent residential burglary
BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Oct. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in a recent residential burglary in Bountiful. The Bountiful City Police Department on Friday tweeted a photo of one suspect from a surveillance camera at a gas station where she used a credit card.
KSLTV
1 man dead following hours-long SWAT standoff near elementary school
MIDVALE, Utah – The report of an armed and intoxicated man sitting in a car in Midvale Thursday night ended with a police chase and the man found dead inside a home Friday morning. Melody Cutler with the Unified Police Department said Midvale dispatch received the call just before...
60-year-old man dies after being hit by car while crossing street in Millcreek
MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A man, identified as David Sacco, 60, died in the hospital after being hit by a car in Millcreek Saturday night, according to the Unified Police Department (UPD). Sgt. Melody Cutler, UPD, says the incident occurred at around 9:15 p.m. Saturday at 3000 South Highland Dr. Sacco was reportedly crossing the […]
ksl.com
Court finds man charged with killing former Springville neighbor competent
PROVO — A judge ruled Thursday that Hunter Lamoreaux, an Orem man charged with murdering his former neighbor, is competent to stand trial following an evaluation. Gregory Shaffer, 42, was found by police on his front porch in Springville with multiple gunshot wounds on May 21. Lamoreaux, 25, was...
kslnewsradio.com
Missing Utah County Jail inmate taken back into custody Thursday
SPANISH FORK, Utah — An inmate who had gone missing from the Utah County Jail was found and taken back into custody Thursday evening. According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Lorilyn Homer, 53, had been in jail on felony theft changes. A judge gave Homer a 72-hour furlough. She was required to return to jail Tuesday at 5 p.m.
kjzz.com
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting off I-15 exit in Sandy
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in Sandy. The incident happened off the 10600 South I-15 exit Wednesday morning in an area with multiple motels and restaurants. Sandy City Police Sgt. Greg Moffitt said the two men involved had...
kmyu.tv
Man caught on video using credit card burglarized from home during resident's funeral
HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — Unified Police are looking for a person of interest after surveillance video captured him using a credit card at Best Buy. The card does not belong to the man, though. It belonged to a Holladay grandmother, and it was one of several items burglarized from her home during her funeral.
Comments / 0