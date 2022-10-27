Authorities searching for suspect who allegedly burglarized Union Parish private school

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

FARMERVILLE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — The Farmerville Police Department is currently seeking information and searching for the suspect who is wanted for the burglary of the Union Christian Academy Sports Complex on Highway 15. The burglary occurred on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, around 7 PM.

According to authorities, the suspect fled on foot prior to the officers’ arrival. The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is also seeking the suspect due to his alleged connection with several burglaries in the Point community on Rocky Branch Road and Littleton Road in Union Parish, La.

The suspect is believed to be homeless and traveling on foot. If you have any information about the suspect’s identity or his whereabouts, contact Farmerville Police at 318-368-2226 or the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-368-3124.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.