Pike County, OH

WTRF- 7News

Ohio officers charged with excessive force

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — Two former officers were indicted last week on federal charges for using excessive force against a person in custody. Jeremy Mooney, 47, and William Stansberry Jr., 46, have been charged with civil rights crimes for their treatment of a suspect in custody of the Pike County Sheriff’s Office in November 2019, […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. man on the run after being charged with rape, and kidnapping

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man is wanted by law enforcement after a warrant was issued for rape and felonious assault. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies on October 21 were dispatched to Adena Regional Medical Center in reference to an assault that occurred on Upper Twin Road.
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Standoff in Ross Co. with AR-15, hostage

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement in Ross County responded to a barricade situation with an armed suspect. According to initial reports, deputies responded to a residence just south of Chillicothe along Southern Avenue near South Bridge Street Saturday night. Upon arrival, a male inside the residence barricaded himself....
WDTN

Ohio man arrested after barricading inside home

WEST PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, a West Portsmouth man was taken into custody by SWAT after he allegedly threatened his daughter and his daughter’s mother, and then barricaded inside his home. Sheriff David Thoroughman stated the Sheriff’s Office received a call on Oct. 28 at 4:32 p.m. The […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Former Vinton Co. township fiscal officer pleads guilty to felony

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Former Vinton Township Fiscal Officer and Union Ridge Wildlife Center head Cy Vierstra pled guilty this week to one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, one count of theft in office, and multiple counts of tampering with records. Vierstra was the subject...
WOWK 13 News

2 former Ohio deputies indicted for excessive force

PIKE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two former sheriff’s deputies were indicted for using excessive force as law enforcement officers. According to the Department of Justice, 47-year-old Jeremy Mooney, of Piketon, Ohio, and 46-year-old William Stansberry, Jr., of Chillicothe, were indicted by a federal grand jury last week. The indictment was unsealed on Thursday. The indictment says that […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. grand jury returns 18 indictments

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County grand jury returned 18 indictments today. Caleb Simmons of County Road 550 in Frankfort was charged with one count of assault, and two counts of harassment with a bodily substance. If convicted, Simmons could spend the next year behind bars. Cameron Henry...
Portsmouth Times

Murder suspect apprehended in Lucasville

On Wednesday, October 26, Ironton officers received a call at 8:05 a.m. from the city sanitation department that an unknown male had attempted to discard several suspicious bags in their garbage truck. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found what appeared to be bloody clothing in the bags. Detectives...
sciotopost.com

Man Arrested after Barricaded in West Portsmouth

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated on October 28, 2022 at 4:32 pm his Office received a call that a male subject at 67 Cave Lick Road, West Portsmouth would not let her mother leave. The caller advised that the male, her father, had a gun. Deputies were dispatched to...
peakofohio.com

Kentucky man arrested on numerous felony charges

A Kentucky man was arrested early Friday morning, just after 1 o’clock, on numerous felony charges. Bellefontaine Police responded to the Super 8 Motel regarding a possible overdose. The caller stated she had started CPR. Upon arrival, officers observed the lips and fingertips of George West, 43, of Catlettsburg,...
WOWK 13 News

Investigation underway after body found in Ohio

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – A body was discovered in Portsmouth, Ohio, according to Portsmouth Police Department. The discovery was made on Saturday at 4:52 p.m. in the 1200 block of Linden Avenue. Officials confirmed the victim was a man, and they are now investigating this as a homicide. The body was taken by the Scioto […]
WSAZ

Man arrested after standoff

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio. (WSAZ) -A man has been arrested after a lengthy standoff. Mark Hall, 51, of Portsmouth was arrested on by Scioto County Sheriff’s deputies after the standoff. The 911 call came in just after 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Deputies say the caller told 911 dispatchers that an armed...
Times Gazette

Murder suspect’s trial rescheduled

WILMINGTON — The jury trial for a murder suspect has been rescheduled. On Thursday in Clinton County Common Pleas Court, the defense for Philip Haley, 38, requested a continuance for the jury trial originally scheduled to begin Dec. 12. According to court documents, “defense counsel indicates there may be...
wchstv.com

Deputies: Investigation into stolen ATVs results in two arrests

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — An investigation into two stolen all-terrain vehicles has led to two arrests. Brett Curtis, 30 and Robert Laywell III, 30, both of Bidwell, Ohio have been charged in connection with the theft, according to a social media post from the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office.
Portsmouth Times

Brewer’s long journey to police chief

PORTSMOUTH-Portsmouth’s first female Chief of Police, Debby Brewer, spoke to the American Association of University Women highlighting her career journey from office manager in the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) to her present chief administrative position. While working with the BSA, the late Judge James Kirsch, who served on the board, invited Brewer to work for him. She began her career in law enforcement as an assignment commissioner for juvenile court in 1988, working closely with officers and deputies. A year later Brewer enrolled in the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police Association where she graduated as a certified law enforcement executive. Her first assignment was in the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office as dispatcher with part-time road duties. Brewer found that she had to prove her capabilities as a female on the open road. Initially, her male counterparts would also respond to assure her safety until they realized that she could handle situations on her own.
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Burglary in Progress on Madison/Pickaway County Line

Madison – Pickaway County sheriffs office was called to the scene to assist Madison county on a burglary in progress around 8:30 pm. According to early reports Sheriff departments responded to Nioga-Toops Rd in Mount Sterling when they arrived the house doors were open, and several outbuildings were searched. Two people have been detained at this time.
