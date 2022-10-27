PORTSMOUTH-Portsmouth’s first female Chief of Police, Debby Brewer, spoke to the American Association of University Women highlighting her career journey from office manager in the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) to her present chief administrative position. While working with the BSA, the late Judge James Kirsch, who served on the board, invited Brewer to work for him. She began her career in law enforcement as an assignment commissioner for juvenile court in 1988, working closely with officers and deputies. A year later Brewer enrolled in the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police Association where she graduated as a certified law enforcement executive. Her first assignment was in the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office as dispatcher with part-time road duties. Brewer found that she had to prove her capabilities as a female on the open road. Initially, her male counterparts would also respond to assure her safety until they realized that she could handle situations on her own.

PORTSMOUTH, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO