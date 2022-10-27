Read full article on original website
greenvillejournal.com
GCCA to host ‘Square Roots’ exhibit
“Square Roots” will open Nov. 4 at the Greenville Center for Creative Arts at 101 Abney St. The exhibition will run through Dec. 21 and will feature Sarkis Chorbadijan’s abstract expressionist-style paintings in square formats that explore the application and removal of oil and cold wax layers. His...
Greer Arts and Eats Festival to showcase downtown entertainment
Greer, S.C. (WSPA) -The Greer Chamber of Commerce announced that Saturday, October 29th, the Greer Arts & Eats Festival will begin from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Trade Street in Downtown Greer. Organizers said the public can expect the following: 50 Artisan Vendors at Artist Alley kids Creation Station from 11 a.m. to 3 […]
lander.edu
Present, Former Students Mix at Lander Homecoming Event
Lander University students belonging to the National Panhellenic Council (NPHC) mingle with older members during a meet and greet, one of numerous Lander homecoming activities. Alumni belonging to NPHC’s Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. returned to campus for their 40th reunion. Those belonging to NPHC’s Phi Beta Sigma fraternity celebrated their 25th.
FOX Carolina
High school marching band competition season
Intense debate over LGBTQ books continues at Greenville County comment session. Justin Dougherty sits down for a one-on-on with the Founder of the National Cheer Safety Foundation Kimberly Archie to discuss new lawsuit. Memorial for Maj. Rudolf Anderson. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Maj. Rudolf Anderson, Jr. was a pilot...
scgolfclub.com
Spartanburg leads Day 1 of the Cyder Cup at Green Valley
The first two rounds of the 19th Annual Cyder Cup Matches at Green Valley on Saturday turned into a good day for the guests. Team Spartanburg took an 11.5-4.5 lead over Team Greenville with two strong sessions. Spartanburg held a 5.5-2.5 advantage after Saturday’s early best-ball matches.Dustin Adair and Steven...
macaronikid.com
An Awesome Early Black Friday Deal from Macaroni Kid Spartanburg
It's the 4th quarter, the holidays are fast approaching & us business owners are determined to finish the year STRONG!!. Let Macaroni Kid Spartanburg help you do just that with this amazing Early Black Friday Sale. We are currently offering Buy One Month Get One Free Advertising to our local small businesses!
greenvillejournal.com
Clemson University teacher residency program receives Riley Institute award
Clemson University’s teacher residency program received the 12th annual Dick and Tunky Riley WhatWorksSC Award for Excellence at a celebration of South Carolina public education. The event was presented by Furman University’s Riley Institute on Oct. 25 in Columbia. As part of the award, Clemson’s program received a...
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: What the city looked like in 1875
It’s always a treat to run across old newspaper articles that give a description of our city in its earlier days. Businessmen, writers and tourists who have visited Greenville would occasionally write an article for their hometown newspaper sharing their insights and impressions. A visitor from nearby Anderson wrote such an article in 1875 for the local Anderson Intelligencer newspaper, saying, “A day or two spent in the city of Greenville revealed to us the rapid progress and substantial improvement of our neighbor, whose prosperity is mainly due to the location of the Air Line Railroad, and the untiring energy of some of its citizens. We had the impression that the growth of Greenville was only temporary and would be checked when the excitement always attending such an event as opening a new railroad had died out. But an examination of the various and solid improvements yet under contract, and the elegant structures already completed, convinces us that well-directed energy and proper ballast will make its present progress a thing of permanency. Much that is now ephemeral will give way to the substantial and desirable, when its future progress will be finally assured. The improvements made within the last two years are not only handsome and in modern style, but the splendid residences and ample business-houses are occupied with a thrifty, energetic, and progressive people.”
Wreaths Across America expands in Greenwood to honor veterans
The second annual Wreaths Across America campaign is returning to the Lakelands for the 2022 holiday season and is expanding efforts to place wreaths on approximately 2,000 veterans’ graves.
WYFF4.com
Greenville County Council to consider restricting child access to some books in public libraries
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Greenville County Council this week will consider a resolution that would restrict children from accessing books “promoting sexuality” in the Greenville County Library System. (Above video was published on Sept. 23.) A copy of the resolution reads in part:. “The Greenville County Council...
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of South Carolina was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
laurenscountysports.com
Red Devils, Raiders to open playoffs at home
All three of Laurens County’s high-school football teams have qualified for the playoffs in their respective classifications. Clinton (10-0) had already wrapped of the championship of Region 4-3A before Friday night’s 37-6 victory over Emerald. The Red Devils, ranked 3rd in the state in 3A, take on Travelers Rest (4-6), the 4th seed in Region 3, at Wilder Stadium next Friday night. The Devildogs inherited a 1st-round matchup in Clinton as a result of Blue Ridge’s 49-48 win over TR.
FOX Carolina
High School football playoff brackets released
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The final games of the high school regular season were played and the playoff brackets have been set. Below is a listing of all the games. Boiling Springs @ BlythewoodRiver Bluff @ Carolina Forest. Byrnes @ HillcrestStratford @ Fort Dorchester. Berkeley @ St. James. CLASS...
This South Carolina bridge is full of history. Some say it's also haunted
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — In rural Greenville County, South Carolina, you can find the Poinsett Bridge, a stone structure spanning 130 feet over the Little Gap Creek. The bridge is a piece of American history--and it's also the subject of folklore and the unexplained, depending on who you talk to.
FOX Carolina
Coroner: Inmate dies at hospital while being treated for ‘medical event’
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said an investigation is underway after an inmate was pronounced dead at the hospital on Friday afternoon. According to the coroner, 48-year-old John Edward Miller was pronounced dead at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center at around 2:25 p.m. on Oct....
FOX Carolina
Food Truck Friday: Hawaiian Donut Company
Sheriff Chuck Wright announced three arrests in the Spartanburg County homicide of Georgio Littlejohn. A woman in South Carolina has been arrested for practicing as a registered nurse without a license for nearly a year and a half, officials said. Last minute Halloween costume ideas. Updated: 8 hours ago. |
Drug Take Back Day to happen across the Upstate on Saturday
Drug Take Back Day events will happen across the Upstate on Saturday.
FOX Carolina
Lottery Officials: Big ‘Powerball’ wins last night in Greenville and Rock Hill
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says a customer at Speedway #4573 at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000 and a grocery shopper at the Publix #1482 at 1735 Heckle Blvd. in Rock Hill won $50,000 from last night’s drawing. Officials say the Greenville...
laurenscountysports.com
Emerald can't slow Clinton enough
Emerald slowed Clinton down Friday night. The Red Devils still won, 37-6, in the final regular-season game at Wilder Stadium on Senior Night. It was never close, but the Vikings managed to do what nine other Clinton opponents didn’t. Emerald gave the Red Devils what used to be called a normal game.
Local resident gets the job of his dreams
One special resident has landed the job of his dreams. Stephen Hendsbee joined the Greenville County Sheriff's Office today as an honorary deputy.
