A narcotics investigation resulted in the arrest of a Jamestown man early Friday afternoon on the city's south side. The Jamestown Police Department reports that the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office narcotics investigators executed a search warrant in the upper apartment at 341 Forest Avenue shortly after 12:45 PM. The Jamestown Police SWAT Team made entry into the residence and found 19-year-old Simeon Leeper inside. A search revealed a quantity of crack cocaine, three large-capacity ammunition feeding devices, scales, packaging materials, and $4,080 in cash. Leeper was charged with 3rd- and 4th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and three counts of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a weapon, then was taken to the Jamestown City Jail. Police add that Leeper also had an outstanding warrant out of the City of Jamestown for fishing without a license. He will be held pending arraignment. Jamestown Police and Chautauqua County Sheriff's K-9 units also assisted in making the arrest.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO