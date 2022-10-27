ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Amherst Police identify found male

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst Police is has now identified a male who was found on Sunday. Police say at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, they responded to a call in the area of Le Brun Road and Four Seasons West, where a concerned person had called and said they were standing with a male who […]
AMHERST, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Pre-Teen Tried To Rob Bank In Buffalo

A 12-year-old boy was arrested on Friday afternoon after he tried to rob a bank in Buffalo. According to the Buffalo News, the boy walked into the M&T bank on Jefferson Avenue and demanded money from the teller. At about 11:30 a.m., police said, the boy reportedly went into an...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

12-year-old accused of robbing M&T Bank

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police confirmed to News 4 that a 12-year-old boy is accused of robbing a bank on Friday. At approximately 11:30 a.m., the boy reportedly entered an M&T Bank branch on Jefferson Avenue where he passed a note to a teller demanding cash, according to authorities. The boy reportedly left with […]
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Salamanca Woman Arrested on Fugitive Warrant

A Salamanca woman was arrested on a warrant during a traffic stop Saturday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Jessica Booth on an out-of-state fugitive from justice warrant. In addition to the warrant, Deputies also charged Booth with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle after a...
SALAMANCA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Three arrested after internet crimes against children investigation

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were arrested following an internet crimes against children investigation, New York State Police announced Friday. 25-year-old Samuel P. Lipsius of Amherst, 74-year-old John B. Merow of Amherst and 65-year-old Gene T. Smith of Depew were all arrested on charges of possession of obscene sexual performance by a child. Lipsius […]
AMHERST, NY
wnymedia.net

TEEN ARRAIGNED ON STOLEN VEHICLE CHARGES AS KENSINGTON EXPRESSWAY FATAL CRASH REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that a 16-year-old male from Buffalo was arraigned this morning before Youth Part Judge Brenda Freedman on one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (Class “E” felony) and one count of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Class “A” misdemeanor).
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Hinsdale Man Arrested on Felony Warrant

A Hinsdale man was arrested on a warrant Tuesday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year-old Jeremiah C. Wilson on a felony bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Wilson was held pending further court proceedings.
HINSDALE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

West Seneca man sentenced for defrauding scheme

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old West Seneca man was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge for his involvement in a defrauding scheme, the Erie County District Attorney announced Friday. Between Oct. 1, 2021 and April 26, 2022, Dylan J. Biddeman, working with a 34-year-old co-defendant, stole merchandise from a home improvement retailer in […]
WEST SENECA, NY
2 On Your Side

Orchard Park man arrested following shots-fired call, police search

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — An Orchard Park man was arrested Thursday, following an overnight incident that began with a shots-fired call and led to a police search. Jeremy Page, 45, is charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree grand larceny, and third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The weapon possession and grand larceny charges are felonies.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man arrested on gun charge following search

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing a gun charge following a search at an apartment on Fargo Street. Following an anonymous tip, police say they initiated an investigation into the activities of 33-year-old Gerard Gisendaner and conducted a search Wednesday. During the search, a loaded pistol was recovered. He was charged with […]
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Man Arrested in Forest Avenue Drug Bust

A narcotics investigation resulted in the arrest of a Jamestown man early Friday afternoon on the city's south side. The Jamestown Police Department reports that the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office narcotics investigators executed a search warrant in the upper apartment at 341 Forest Avenue shortly after 12:45 PM. The Jamestown Police SWAT Team made entry into the residence and found 19-year-old Simeon Leeper inside. A search revealed a quantity of crack cocaine, three large-capacity ammunition feeding devices, scales, packaging materials, and $4,080 in cash. Leeper was charged with 3rd- and 4th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and three counts of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a weapon, then was taken to the Jamestown City Jail. Police add that Leeper also had an outstanding warrant out of the City of Jamestown for fishing without a license. He will be held pending arraignment. Jamestown Police and Chautauqua County Sheriff's K-9 units also assisted in making the arrest.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara Falls Police locate missing 12-year-old

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Falls Police Department reports that they have located a missing 12-year-old, Rhamelle Jackson. Jackson was last seen in Niagara Falls on Friday, Oct. 21. Recent sightings suggest he may be in the area of 27th and Ferry Avenue in Niagara Falls or the area of Utica and Main […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY

