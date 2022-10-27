Read full article on original website
Funeral today for Baldwin teen stabbed on campus at University at Buffalo
The funeral for Tyler Lewis, of Baldwin, will be held at 10 a.m. today at the Union Baptist Church in Hempstead.
Amherst Police identify found male
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst Police is has now identified a male who was found on Sunday. Police say at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, they responded to a call in the area of Le Brun Road and Four Seasons West, where a concerned person had called and said they were standing with a male who […]
Two teenagers shot in Buffalo Saturday night
The two 16-year-olds were shot outside a house and taken to ECMC, where police say they are both stable.
Pre-Teen Tried To Rob Bank In Buffalo
12-year-old accused of robbing M&T Bank
wesb.com
Salamanca Woman Arrested on Fugitive Warrant
A Salamanca woman was arrested on a warrant during a traffic stop Saturday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Jessica Booth on an out-of-state fugitive from justice warrant. In addition to the warrant, Deputies also charged Booth with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle after a...
Three people shot outside Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino
According to police, three people were shot outside Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino around 3:30 a.m. Saturday
3 arrests in internet probe
Three arrested after internet crimes against children investigation
wnymedia.net
TEEN ARRAIGNED ON STOLEN VEHICLE CHARGES AS KENSINGTON EXPRESSWAY FATAL CRASH REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that a 16-year-old male from Buffalo was arraigned this morning before Youth Part Judge Brenda Freedman on one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (Class “E” felony) and one count of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Class “A” misdemeanor).
2 Bank Robbers Who Stole $80,000 From A Tonawanda Bank Are Still Wanted
Soon, it will be 7 years since two men robbed a bank in Tonawanda and they still haven't been captured. The robbers got away with $80,000 dollars, stolen from Evans Bank on Niagara Falls Boulevard on January 8, 2016. The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Field Office in Buffalo is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to each of the men's arrests.
wesb.com
Hinsdale Man Arrested on Felony Warrant
A Hinsdale man was arrested on a warrant Tuesday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year-old Jeremiah C. Wilson on a felony bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Wilson was held pending further court proceedings.
West Seneca man sentenced for defrauding scheme
Four Niagara Falls residents charged in alleged narcotics conspiracy
Michael Pryor, 25, Shawn Pryor, 31, and Ahmadja Greene, 28, all of whom live in the Falls, were identified as either members or associates of the Crips, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Orchard Park man arrested following shots-fired call, police search
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — An Orchard Park man was arrested Thursday, following an overnight incident that began with a shots-fired call and led to a police search. Jeremy Page, 45, is charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree grand larceny, and third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The weapon possession and grand larceny charges are felonies.
Buffalo man arrested on gun charge following search
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing a gun charge following a search at an apartment on Fargo Street. Following an anonymous tip, police say they initiated an investigation into the activities of 33-year-old Gerard Gisendaner and conducted a search Wednesday. During the search, a loaded pistol was recovered. He was charged with […]
West Seneca man sentenced in connection to stealing from home improvement stores
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Man Arrested in Forest Avenue Drug Bust
A narcotics investigation resulted in the arrest of a Jamestown man early Friday afternoon on the city's south side. The Jamestown Police Department reports that the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office narcotics investigators executed a search warrant in the upper apartment at 341 Forest Avenue shortly after 12:45 PM. The Jamestown Police SWAT Team made entry into the residence and found 19-year-old Simeon Leeper inside. A search revealed a quantity of crack cocaine, three large-capacity ammunition feeding devices, scales, packaging materials, and $4,080 in cash. Leeper was charged with 3rd- and 4th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and three counts of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a weapon, then was taken to the Jamestown City Jail. Police add that Leeper also had an outstanding warrant out of the City of Jamestown for fishing without a license. He will be held pending arraignment. Jamestown Police and Chautauqua County Sheriff's K-9 units also assisted in making the arrest.
Buffalo police make arrest in connection to shooting on Bailey and Kermit Avenue
The Buffalo Police Department announced an arrest has been made in connection to an October shooting on Bailey and Kermit Avenue.
Niagara Falls Police locate missing 12-year-old
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Falls Police Department reports that they have located a missing 12-year-old, Rhamelle Jackson. Jackson was last seen in Niagara Falls on Friday, Oct. 21. Recent sightings suggest he may be in the area of 27th and Ferry Avenue in Niagara Falls or the area of Utica and Main […]
