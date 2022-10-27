ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

How the Houston Astros cheated in 2017, 2018 MLB seasons

The Houston Astros are back in a familiar role: World Series villains. The organization has made it a habit of reaching the Fall Classic since 2017. Houston outlasted the Los Angeles Dodgers in that year’s World Series, fulfilling a famous Sports Illustrated prophecy and serving as a model for championship team building in Major League Baseball.
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

Rob Manfred says A’s unlikely to remain in Oakland

Rob Manfred is not optimistic that the Oakland Athletics will remain in the Bay Area. The MLB commissioner told Sirius XM’s Mad Dog Unleashed podcast that the team’s efforts to get a new stadium built appear unlikely to succeed. ‘It just doesn’t look like it’s going to happen,”...
OAKLAND, CA
The Associated Press

Brewers' Arnold cherishes opportunity after paying his dues

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Matt Arnold has spent over two decades working for a handful of different major league organizations as he awaited the opportunity to run a franchise’s baseball operations. That time has come as Arnold tries to help the Milwaukee Brewers resume their string of playoff appearances that ended this season and eventually win their first World Series title. Arnold is the Brewers’ new president of baseball operations now that David Stearns has stepped down to take an advisory role with the organization. Arnold had been working under Stearns with the Brewers since October 2015. “I think we certainly share a lot of values, which is why we work well together,” Arnold said during a Thursday news conference. “I think I might do things a little bit differently, but by and large, the success here has been a teamwork relationship. I don’t envision changing a lot here meaningfully in terms of philosophy going forward.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
Hot 99.1

Phillies Star Shares Insight On deGrom & New York Mets

All-Star, right-handed pitcher Zach Wheeler is preparing to start Game 2 of this year's World Series for the Philadelphia Phillies. After the 2019 season, the former New York Met was basically disregarded as he hit free agency, by his former employers, Fred and Jeff Wilpon. Wheeler still has plenty of friends in New York, including pending free agent ace, Jacob deGrom. On Thursday, after their pre-World Series workout in Houston, the Phillies ace shared some of his discussions with with his former teammate regarding deGrom's future with the Mets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs prospect Alexander Canario fractures left ankle

Cubs outfield prospect Alexander Canario suffered a fractured ankle and dislocated shoulder Thursday night playing in the Dominican Winter League, NBC Sports Chicago confirmed. Canario injured his left ankle running to first base after hitting a ground ball. His ankle rolled inward as his foot hit the bag, and he...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy