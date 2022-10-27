Read full article on original website
Principal owner Mark Attanasio says Brewers wanted to extend David Stearns' contract
The first transition of power atop the Milwaukee Brewers' front-office hierarchy since September 2015 was completed Thursday morning with the announcement that Matt Arnold would supplant David Stearns as the team's overseer of baseball operations. Stearns will move into an advisory role to both the team's ownership group and baseball...
NBC Sports
How the Houston Astros cheated in 2017, 2018 MLB seasons
The Houston Astros are back in a familiar role: World Series villains. The organization has made it a habit of reaching the Fall Classic since 2017. Houston outlasted the Los Angeles Dodgers in that year’s World Series, fulfilling a famous Sports Illustrated prophecy and serving as a model for championship team building in Major League Baseball.
MLB Playoff Tracker: Astros Even World Series, 1-1
The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.
brewcrewball.com
David Stearns steps down, but the Brewers will continue on the path he established
David Stearns’ seven-year run as head executive of the Milwaukee Brewers ended on Thursday when he announced that he was stepping down as president of baseball operations. Stearns and his front office cabinet ushered in the most successful era in franchise history. After his hiring in September 2015, he...
CBS Sports
2022 World Series rosters: Astros add lefty for potential matchup vs. Bryce Harper; Phillies make two tweaks
The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies on Friday announced their rosters in advance of Game 1 of the World Series. The Astros made one change to their LCS roster, while the Phillies made two. In Houston's case, lefty reliever Will Smith has been added, and right-handed reliever Seth Martinez has...
Who is Matt Arnold, New Milwaukee Brewers President of Baseball Operations?
Thursday, David Stearns stepped down as the Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations after seven years with the organization. Stearns will remain with the organization in an adviser role. Upon his decision to step down, general manager Matt Arnold was promoted to Stearns' position as president, effective immediately. Here's a look at Arnold's background.
thecomeback.com
Rob Manfred says A’s unlikely to remain in Oakland
Rob Manfred is not optimistic that the Oakland Athletics will remain in the Bay Area. The MLB commissioner told Sirius XM’s Mad Dog Unleashed podcast that the team’s efforts to get a new stadium built appear unlikely to succeed. ‘It just doesn’t look like it’s going to happen,”...
Where Cubs could look for 'quality innings' this offseason
The World Series begins down in Houston Friday night, which means Hot Stove season is right around the corner. Which means in a week or two, every starting pitcher will start being linked to the Cubs in free agency rumors and speculation. The rotation is one of the Cubs’ top priorities this winter.
Report: White Sox interviewed Guillén for manager job
The White Sox interviewed Ozzie Guillén for their managerial opening on Monday, NBC Sports Chicago's Chuck Garfien said on Thursday's episode of the "White Sox Talk Podcast." "I can tell you that Ozzie on Monday met with the White Sox front office, Rick Hahn, Chris Getz, Jeremy Haber," Garfien reported.
Brewers' Arnold cherishes opportunity after paying his dues
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Matt Arnold has spent over two decades working for a handful of different major league organizations as he awaited the opportunity to run a franchise’s baseball operations. That time has come as Arnold tries to help the Milwaukee Brewers resume their string of playoff appearances that ended this season and eventually win their first World Series title. Arnold is the Brewers’ new president of baseball operations now that David Stearns has stepped down to take an advisory role with the organization. Arnold had been working under Stearns with the Brewers since October 2015. “I think we certainly share a lot of values, which is why we work well together,” Arnold said during a Thursday news conference. “I think I might do things a little bit differently, but by and large, the success here has been a teamwork relationship. I don’t envision changing a lot here meaningfully in terms of philosophy going forward.”
Phillies Star Shares Insight On deGrom & New York Mets
All-Star, right-handed pitcher Zach Wheeler is preparing to start Game 2 of this year's World Series for the Philadelphia Phillies. After the 2019 season, the former New York Met was basically disregarded as he hit free agency, by his former employers, Fred and Jeff Wilpon. Wheeler still has plenty of friends in New York, including pending free agent ace, Jacob deGrom. On Thursday, after their pre-World Series workout in Houston, the Phillies ace shared some of his discussions with with his former teammate regarding deGrom's future with the Mets.
Cubs prospect Alexander Canario fractures left ankle
Cubs outfield prospect Alexander Canario suffered a fractured ankle and dislocated shoulder Thursday night playing in the Dominican Winter League, NBC Sports Chicago confirmed. Canario injured his left ankle running to first base after hitting a ground ball. His ankle rolled inward as his foot hit the bag, and he...
