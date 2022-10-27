Read full article on original website
Nyla Nelson
2d ago
Governments are burning down processing plants All around the world so they have control over the food then they have control over the people! Less food & higher prices causes panic & control
Reply(1)
8
Denver@home
2d ago
Government behind this! trying to hurt food supplier’s to help make people more dependent on the government!
Reply
5
Timothy Wells
3d ago
Here in the U S we have lost over a dozen mfg plants in last few yrs.
Reply(2)
7
Related
Photos: 73 cars destroyed by fire, explosions at pumpkin patch
73 cars destroyed by fire, explosions at pumpkin patch The owners of The Robinson Family Farm said 73 vehicles were destroyed by a fire that caused many of the vehicles to explode at their pumpkin patch on Oct. 15. The family said the fire may have been started by a cigarette and carried by strong winds. The farm hopes to reopen Oct. 22. (The Robinson Family Farm)
BBC
Slough bus station fire being investigated by police
Police are investigating a large fire that spread through a bus station. On Saturday at 01:52 BST, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) was called to a blaze across the whole roof of Slough bus station. The fire was confirmed as extinguished at 15:30 BST and Thames Valley Police...
Firefighters tackle huge blaze at industrial site after massive explosion as person is rushed to hospital
One person has been taken to hospital and people have been warned to keep their windows and doors closed after a fire broke out in an industrial area in Wales. The situation is now under control after the blaze on the Antelope Industrial Park, Rhydymwyn, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement on Tuesday.
BBC
Attacked firefighters issue bonfire events plea
A group of firefighters who were attacked on Bonfire Night last year have urged the public to only attend organised displays. Three crew members from Cumbernauld Fire Station, North Lanarkshire, suffered minor injuries after they were pelted with bricks and stones. It happened as they responded to a reported gas...
Flames erupt from ‘petrol bomb’ after being thrown at migrants at Dover processing centre
A blaze broke out at a Dover migrant centre after a male suspect threw a petrol bomb at a processing building.Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to an incident in Dover at 11:24am, where crews put out fires.Police said up to three incendiary devices were thrown at the Western Jet Foil facility in Dover, where asylum seekers are processed after being rescued in the English Channel.Terrified bystanders were filmed running away from the blaze as it engulfed parts of a building.Moments later, firefighters were seen rushing over and extinguishing the fire.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Rare large-scale protests in Tibet against strict Covid restrictionsSeoul stampede: Fire chief shakes as he discusses victims in wake of tragedyBiker performs wheelies during high-speed police chase
Schoolboy, 12, died in front of horrified parents after crashing toboggan into member of staff on indoor ski slope
A YOUNG boy was killed in a “freak accident” at an indoor ski slope when his sled crashed into a member of staff, it’s been revealed. Louis Watkiss, 12, died while on a night out with pals at the SnowDome in Tamworth, Staffordshire, on September 24, 2021.
Hero father dies after running back inside his burning home to rescue his elderly mother after it burst into flames
A father-of-two described as the 'epitome of kindness' has died in a house fire after he heroically ran back inside to save his elderly mother. Ray Barrago, in his 60s, escaped the fire at his home in Blacktown, western Sydney but returned to the blaze to get his mother Kora, aged in her 80s, after the house caught alight at about 5am on Monday.
connect-bridgeport.com
Police: Area Man Killed as Result of Farming Accident
The Randolph County Sheriff's Department has said that an elderly man was killed last week as the result of a farming accident on 7 Pine Drive, which is in Elkins. When police arrived, they reported the man was trapped under a farm tractor's back wheel behind his residence. The man in question would later die as the result of the injuries caused where the tractor was on his chest and neck area.
Driver is killed and five kids are fighting for life after their car smashed into a cement truck leaving them trapped inside
One adult has died and several children were seriously injured after a car and truck crashed on Wednesday morning. Perth Children's Hospital said one child is in a critical condition and four children are stable after they were rushed to the hospital following the crash. An adult in a station...
Wedding bus crash tragedy kills 25 guests as vehicle goes over the edge of Indian mountain road, falling 1,600ft
At least 25 wedding guests have been killed in a horror bus tragedy after the driver veered into a deep gorge in northern India. The vehicle was travelling along a treacherous mountain highway in Uttarakhand state when it careened over an edge and plunged at least 1,640ft with around 45 people onboard.
A train passenger saw a woman waving for help. It was a hiker who'd been missing
An injured hiker was trapped in the Colorado wilderness with a broken leg for two days. She was rescued after a train passenger spotted her frantically waving from the other side of a river.
Sick details emerge after 9-year-old was ‘padlocked in dog kennel and forced to sleep outside in below-freezing temps’
A CHILD was found padlocked in a dog kennel after being forced to sleep outside in below-freezing temperatures, according to police. Cops in North Carolina said that the nine-year-old was left with some food and clothes but “not enough to sustain warmth for this child.”. The Davidson County Sheriff's...
Tracey Wood missing: Body found in river after search for woman not seen for five days
A woman’s body has been found in a river in Carlisle in the search for Tracey Wood who has not been seen for five days. Officers said they located the body after 1pm on Sunday in the River Eden, Carlisle. Carlisle local Tracey Wood, 47, was last seen on 5 October.Police said her family is being supported by officers following the discovery.A spokesperson for Cumbria Constabulary said: “Police can confirm that a woman’s body has been found in the River Eden, near to Bitts Park, Carlisle.“Officers located the body shortly after 1pm today (9 October),” the statement continued. “The family...
Man dies after he was found clinging to life with serious injuries in the middle of the road in a posh Sydney suburb - as cops launch an urgent investigation
A man has died after he was found critically injured lying in the middle of the road in a leafy suburb on Sydney's upper north shore. Emergency services were called to Fiddens Wharf Road in Killara around 4.30am on Wednesday after a garbage truck driver on his early morning route spotted the man aged suffering from critical head injuries.
'Drive-by pooping' incident sparks inner-city mystery as locals release CCTV images of man who defecated in a laneway before driving off: 'It's beyond my comprehension that someone would be so foul'
A desperate manhunt has been launched to track down a motorist caught with his pants down defecating in an inner-city laneway just metres away from homes. Residents in the Sydney suburb of Stanmore woke up to find an unpleasant and smelly surprise on their doorstep on Tuesday morning. CCTV captured...
mailplus.co.uk
World’s dirtiest man dies after taking shower
AN IRANIAN man who refused to wash for more than half a century because he was worried it would make him sick has died - shortly after taking a shower. Amou Haji, pictured, gave up washing 67 years ago after becoming convinced it would bring him bad luck and eventually kill him.
Pensioner is found dead on a bus after horrified passengers who thought he was asleep saw him fall from his seat at a roundabout
A pensioner has been found dead on a bus after horrified passengers who thought he was asleep saw him fall from his seat at a roundabout. Eyewitnesses believed the man was sleeping on board the Glasgow-bound Citylink service from Edinburgh before he fell from his seat at a roundabout. Passengers...
Jogger, 27, was killed by police car as she crossed the road: Cop responding to 999 call struck pedestrian at 62mph in 40 zone as he headed to car crash
A jogger crossing the road was killed by a police car responding to a 999 call as it struck her at 62mph in a 40 zone, an inquest has ruled. Supermarket manager Kimberly Cameron, 27, died after a cop hit her while on his way to an emergency where two children were trapped in a car on fire.
Young man, 21, clinging to life with burns to 90 per cent of his body after an explosion at a truck dealership injured four people
A 21-year-old man is fighting for his life while three others were left needing treatment after an explosion at a car dealership. The four men - all aged in their 20s - were on-site at Gold Coast Isuzu on Newheath Drive in Arundel when a truck burst into flames shortly before 8am on Tuesday.
ohmymag.co.uk
Rescue's heartbreak as an abandoned puppy was found ‘curled up next to her deceased brother’
This starving female puppy was on the edge of death when she was spotted alone in the woods by a kindhearted member of the public. Sadly, next to her lay her dead brother. The rescued dog is now recovering in one of the SSPCA’s centres. Heartbreaking discovery. The SSPCA...
Comments / 14