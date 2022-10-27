A blaze broke out at a Dover migrant centre after a male suspect threw a petrol bomb at a processing building.Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to an incident in Dover at 11:24am, where crews put out fires.Police said up to three incendiary devices were thrown at the Western Jet Foil facility in Dover, where asylum seekers are processed after being rescued in the English Channel.Terrified bystanders were filmed running away from the blaze as it engulfed parts of a building.Moments later, firefighters were seen rushing over and extinguishing the fire.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Rare large-scale protests in Tibet against strict Covid restrictionsSeoul stampede: Fire chief shakes as he discusses victims in wake of tragedyBiker performs wheelies during high-speed police chase

19 HOURS AGO