The biggest star in Sunday’s game between the Cowboys and the Bears will be painted on the 50-yard line. Another big star will be found on the sidelines. Running back Ezekiel Elliott will be inactive for the Week 8 matchup as works through a knee injury. That will leave Tony Pollard as the Cowboys’ lead back. Dallas also signed practice squad running back Malik Davis from the practice squad to the roster, so there’s a chance he gets his first NFL carry against the Bears. Davis was a Cowboys undrafted free agent following this year’s draft.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO