Chicago, IL

NBC Sports Chicago

What we learned in Bears' 49-29 shootout loss to Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas – Once again, the Bears dug a giant hole against a more talented team. Once again, they didn't have enough juice in the tank to overcome a 21-point deficit. That was the story in a Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and it was the story Sunday where the Bears fell to 3-5 after a 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Ezekiel Elliott INACTIVE for Bears game

The biggest star in Sunday’s game between the Cowboys and the Bears will be painted on the 50-yard line. Another big star will be found on the sidelines. Running back Ezekiel Elliott will be inactive for the Week 8 matchup as works through a knee injury. That will leave Tony Pollard as the Cowboys’ lead back. Dallas also signed practice squad running back Malik Davis from the practice squad to the roster, so there’s a chance he gets his first NFL carry against the Bears. Davis was a Cowboys undrafted free agent following this year’s draft.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Raiders' Darren Waller (hamstring) a game-time decision for Week 8

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller will test his injured hamstring during the team's pregame warmups ahead of their Week 8 game against the New Orleans Saints. Waller suffered a hamstring injury very early on during the team's Week 5 game against the Kansas City Chiefs and has been sidelined since. He's planning to test out his hamstring this afternoon in the Raiders' pregame warmups before making a decision about his availability.
KANSAS STATE
NBC Sports

Seahawks activate Travis Homer from injured reserve

The Seahawks activated running back Travis Homer to the active roster from injured reserve Saturday. After spending the past four games on injured reserve with a rib injury, he returned to practice this week. Homer is expected to have a role on special teams with Nick Bellore ruled out with...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports Chicago

ESPN analyst highlights Fields' running ability

Luke Getsy's play-calling exploited Justin Fields and his athleticism during Monday night's victory over the New England Patriots, 33-14. The Bears ran numerous quarterback-designed run plays. Fields accrued 54 yards from the 10 quarterback-run plays the Bears ran. His athleticism and ability to navigate the field were displayed during those...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Russell Wilson officially active for Broncos, Jamal Agnew out for Jaguars

Russell Wilson is officially ready to ride again for the Broncos. Wilson missed last Sunday’s loss to the Jets with a hamstring injury, but working out in the aisle of the team plane and other rehab activities led head coach Nathaniel Hackett to say that the quarterback would be back for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars in London. Wilson’s return became official when he avoided the inactive list on Sunday.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports Chicago

Who is Bears defensive lineman Gerri Green?

On Thursday, the Bears signed defensive lineman Gerri Green to the practice squad after they placed center Lucas Patrick on the injured reserve list. Here's a quick biography of the team's newest practice squad member. Name: Gerri Green. Age: 27. From/College: Mississippi State. Measurements: 6-foot-4, 252 pounds. College stats: (four...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Mike White active as Jets No. 2 QB, Joe Flacco and Chris Streveler inactive

The Jets have a new backup quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Patriots. Mike White is active as the only quarterback behind Zach Wilson. Joe Flacco has been active for the first seven weeks of the season and he started three games while Wilson was recovering from a knee injury, but he is inactive this week.
NBC Sports Chicago

Fields records his highest quarterback rating of season

Despite a 20-point loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, there was an evidential improvement. Bears quarterback Justin Fields recorded his highest quarterback rating (QBR) of the season with a 120 value. His previous high was against the Minnesota Vikings when he recorded a 118.7 QBR. On Sunday, the second-year...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Fields, Montgomery share blame for game-changing Parsons TD

ARLINGTON, Texas -- For two-and-a-half quarters Sunday, the Bears more or less neutralized Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons. But a player of Parson's caliber needs just one opportunity to wreck a game. That opportunity presented itself with the Cowboys leading 35-23, and mental errors by two of the Bears' best players allowed it to happen.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

