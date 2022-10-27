Read full article on original website
Quinn and Eagles agree to part ways after season
On Wednesday, the Bears traded edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick. With it, Quinn and the Eagles agreed to part ways after the season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Eagles are getting away with a bargain for the rental of the veteran...
What we learned in Bears' 49-29 shootout loss to Cowboys
ARLINGTON, Texas – Once again, the Bears dug a giant hole against a more talented team. Once again, they didn't have enough juice in the tank to overcome a 21-point deficit. That was the story in a Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and it was the story Sunday where the Bears fell to 3-5 after a 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Bears injury report: Larry Borom ruled OUT for Week 8
The Bears offensive line will depend on yet another replacement when the team takes on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8. Starting right tackle Larry Borom has been ruled out for Sunday’s game with a concussion, putting him on the shelf along with left guard Cody Whitehair and center Lucas Patrick.
Ezekiel Elliott INACTIVE for Bears game
The biggest star in Sunday’s game between the Cowboys and the Bears will be painted on the 50-yard line. Another big star will be found on the sidelines. Running back Ezekiel Elliott will be inactive for the Week 8 matchup as works through a knee injury. That will leave Tony Pollard as the Cowboys’ lead back. Dallas also signed practice squad running back Malik Davis from the practice squad to the roster, so there’s a chance he gets his first NFL carry against the Bears. Davis was a Cowboys undrafted free agent following this year’s draft.
Eric Rowe out, Xavien Howard and Emmanuel Ogbah active for Miami Dolphins against Lions
The Miami Dolphins entered their game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Ford Field with a half-dozen players listed as questionable to play.
Robert Quinn calls Roquan Smith a 'little brother'
On Wednesday, Roquan Smith broke into tears during his media session as he found out the Bears would be trading Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round pick. To Smith, Quinn meant a lot to him. Quinn was a respected leader in the locker room, and...
Raiders' Darren Waller (hamstring) a game-time decision for Week 8
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller will test his injured hamstring during the team's pregame warmups ahead of their Week 8 game against the New Orleans Saints. Waller suffered a hamstring injury very early on during the team's Week 5 game against the Kansas City Chiefs and has been sidelined since. He's planning to test out his hamstring this afternoon in the Raiders' pregame warmups before making a decision about his availability.
Seahawks activate Travis Homer from injured reserve
The Seahawks activated running back Travis Homer to the active roster from injured reserve Saturday. After spending the past four games on injured reserve with a rib injury, he returned to practice this week. Homer is expected to have a role on special teams with Nick Bellore ruled out with...
ESPN analyst highlights Fields' running ability
Luke Getsy's play-calling exploited Justin Fields and his athleticism during Monday night's victory over the New England Patriots, 33-14. The Bears ran numerous quarterback-designed run plays. Fields accrued 54 yards from the 10 quarterback-run plays the Bears ran. His athleticism and ability to navigate the field were displayed during those...
Russell Wilson officially active for Broncos, Jamal Agnew out for Jaguars
Russell Wilson is officially ready to ride again for the Broncos. Wilson missed last Sunday’s loss to the Jets with a hamstring injury, but working out in the aisle of the team plane and other rehab activities led head coach Nathaniel Hackett to say that the quarterback would be back for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars in London. Wilson’s return became official when he avoided the inactive list on Sunday.
Disappointing Raiders TE Darren Waller must deliver after signing contract extension
Las Vegas' tight end missed a Week 5 game against Houston with a hamstring injury, and when he has played, the results made Raiders fans wince. After signing a three-year, $51 million contract extension in September, Waller has 16 catches for 175 yards in five games. He returned to practice this week.
Who is Bears defensive lineman Gerri Green?
On Thursday, the Bears signed defensive lineman Gerri Green to the practice squad after they placed center Lucas Patrick on the injured reserve list. Here's a quick biography of the team's newest practice squad member. Name: Gerri Green. Age: 27. From/College: Mississippi State. Measurements: 6-foot-4, 252 pounds. College stats: (four...
Grading Bears' offense, defense in deflating loss vs. Cowboys
ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Bears felt momentum building after their Week 7 beatdown of the New England Patriots. That momentum was halted Sunday in a 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. For the third time this season, the Bears fell into a massive hole that they were...
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Cowboys
Week 8 in the NFL saw the playoff picture start to round into form. Except in the mediocre NFC, where the haves and have-nots remained bunched together. After a massive beat down of the New England Patriots in Week 7, Justin Fields and the Bears got a reality check Sunday as Chicago’s defense was bulldozed in a 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
WATCH: Ex-Patriots WR N'Keal Harry tallies first TD catch with Bears
N'Keal Harry is on the board with the Chicago Bears. The 2019 first-round draft pick made his debut with the Bears in last week's win against his former team the New England Patriots. Harry caught one pass for 14 yards as the Bears ran away with a 33-14 victory. He...
Mike White active as Jets No. 2 QB, Joe Flacco and Chris Streveler inactive
The Jets have a new backup quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Patriots. Mike White is active as the only quarterback behind Zach Wilson. Joe Flacco has been active for the first seven weeks of the season and he started three games while Wilson was recovering from a knee injury, but he is inactive this week.
Report: Rookie Malik Willis to make first NFL start in Titans-Texans
It’s Malik Willis time for the Tennessee Titans. The rookie quarterback reportedly is in line to make his first NFL start against the Houston Texans on Sunday after Ryan Tannehill missed Saturday’s walkthrough. Tennessee drafted Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Liberty product...
Spurs waive 2021 No. 12 overall pick Josh Primo
The San Antonio Spurs made a stunning announcement on Friday. Josh Primo, the 2021 No. 12 overall pick, was waived by the organization in just the beginning of his second year. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the...
Fields records his highest quarterback rating of season
Despite a 20-point loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, there was an evidential improvement. Bears quarterback Justin Fields recorded his highest quarterback rating (QBR) of the season with a 120 value. His previous high was against the Minnesota Vikings when he recorded a 118.7 QBR. On Sunday, the second-year...
Fields, Montgomery share blame for game-changing Parsons TD
ARLINGTON, Texas -- For two-and-a-half quarters Sunday, the Bears more or less neutralized Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons. But a player of Parson's caliber needs just one opportunity to wreck a game. That opportunity presented itself with the Cowboys leading 35-23, and mental errors by two of the Bears' best players allowed it to happen.
