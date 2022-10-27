NUS chemists have developed an effective method to access enantioenriched drug-like compounds through multicomponent olefin cross-coupling using chiral nickel-based catalysts. Chiral molecules containing enantioenriched tri- and tetrasubstituted stereogenic centers are found among many natural products and drugs. The spatial arrangement of atoms around such centers often dictates the overall shape of a molecule and influences its biological function or toxicity. Thus, the ability to generate enantiomerically pure compounds through asymmetric catalysis is vital in pharmaceutical and agrochemical research. However, related strategies that employ non-precious metal-derived catalyst systems to promote enantioselective synthesis using cheap and abundant olefin starting materials often have limited scope. This constrains their widespread adoption.

