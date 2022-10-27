Read full article on original website
Researchers design soil-inspired multifunctional chemical system
Soil is a dynamic system of microbe-material interactions and environmental responsiveness. The soil-microbe complex is an integrated and adaptable system that can reshape its state according to the external environment. Inspired by these characteristics of soil, researchers have designed a chemical system in which sensing and modification can be induced...
Breakthrough in CRISPR research may lead to more effective and safer gene editing
10 years ago we saw a breakthrough in modern biology. An American scientist discovered that manipulation of the Cas9 protein resulted in a gene technology worthy of a sci-fi film: CRISPR. Think of it as a pair of molecular scissors capable of cutting and editing the DNA of humans, animals,...
2D nanoconfinement strategy enhances oxygen evolution performances
Prof. Zhang Tao's group at the Ningbo Institute of Materials Technology and Engineering (NIMTE) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), in collaboration with Prof. Hou Yang from Zhejiang University and Prof. Xiao Jianping from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics of CAS, proposed a novel two-dimensional (2D) nanoconfinement strategy to strongly enhance the oxygen evolution reaction (OER) activity of low-conductivity metal-organic frameworks (MOFs). Results were published in Nature Communications.
How to improve microendoscopes? New probe design brings promises to improve biomedical imaging
Microendoscopes are the cornerstone of modern medical diagnostics—they allow us to see what we could not even describe two decades ago. The technology is constantly improving, with ICTER scientists contributing to the development of the probes. Microendoscopes using fiber optics are becoming increasingly important imaging tools, but they have...
Revealing the structure of the light-harvesting phycobilisome of cyanobacterium
The structure of the "antenna" that a blue-green alga uses to harvest light has been determined by RIKEN researchers and compared with those of four other species. In addition to providing clues about the evolution and diversity of cyanobacteria, this research could inform the development of efficient photoreactive compounds. The...
Global warming palpable for 96% of humans: study
Whether they realized it or not, some 7.6 billion people—96 percent of humanity—felt global warming's impact on temperatures over the last 12 months, researchers have said. But some regions felt it far more sharply and frequently than others, according to a report based on peer-reviewed methods from Climate...
Synthesizing quantum nanomagnets via metal-free multi-porphyrin systems
A team of researchers at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, working with a pair of colleagues from Harvard University, has developed a new way to synthesize single quantum nanomagnets that are based on metal-free, multi-porphyrin systems. In their paper published in the journal Nature Chemistry, the group describes their method and possible uses for it.
New method uncovers strong effects of copy number variants on the human genome and health
Copy number variants (CNVs) are regions of the genome that are duplicated or deleted in some individuals, and are a common type of gene-disabling mutation. The human genome contains hundreds of thousands of CNVs, but typical genomic analysis approaches detect only the largest, and scientists aren't sure what most of them do.
Safe, sustainable photo-on-demand synthesis of polypeptide precursors
Alpha (α)-amino acid N-carboxyanhydrides (NCAs) are precursors for artificial polypeptides. However, this compound decomposes easily, making it difficult to obtain commercially. Therefore, it is necessary to synthesize the right quantity of α-amino acid NCAs at the location and time that they are required. NCAs are usually synthesized from...
Unique high-throughput approach improves the design of new protein structures
Northwestern Medicine investigators have solved a challenging protein design puzzle using a unique high-throughput approach, according to a study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The approach could enhance the development of new therapeutics and biotechnology tools, according to Gabriel Rocklin, Ph.D., assistant professor of Pharmacology and...
NASA laser project benefits animal researchers, scientists show
Scientists researching forest carnivores such as martens, foxes and coyotes spend hours clambering through rugged terrain, sometimes in deep snow, placing and baiting camera traps to learn about animals' behavior in relation to their habitat. In recent years, this on-the-ground work has received a big boost from what might seem...
Artificial intelligence and molecule machine join forces to generalize automated chemistry
Artificial intelligence, "building-block" chemistry and a molecule-making machine teamed up to find the best general reaction conditions for synthesizing chemicals important to biomedical and materials research—a finding that could speed innovation and drug discovery as well as make complex chemistry automated and accessible. With the machine-generated optimized conditions, researchers...
Constructing charge transfer channels on a photoanode surface by electrochemical treatment
Photoelectrochemical (PEC) water splitting presents a promising way to convert solar energy into storable and transportable hydrogen energy. Among investigated semiconducting materials, BiVO4 is considered as an intriguing photoanode candidate, due to its low theoretical onset potential and relatively high photocurrent. Regarding its poor electronic conductivity, Mo doping is demonstrated as an effective strategy for enhancing carrier concentration and n-type conductivity.
A new way to name bacteria: 300-year-old system revised thanks to scientific advances
Nearly 300 years ago the Swedish botanist Carl Linnaeus secured his place in scientific history when he created what's known as the binomial system. The year was 1737 and, due to the large diversity of plants and animals collected by naturalist explorers in different parts of the world, Linnaeus saw the need to develop a logical system to classify and group this material in a systematic way.
A Hubbard-type Coulomb blockade effect discovered in the mirror twin boundary of MoSe₂
In a study of one-dimensional electron correlation states at the MTB of monolayer and bilayer MoSe2, a research team found that two types of correlated insulating states driven by a dubbed Hubbard-type Coulomb blockade effect could be switched by tip pulses. By means of molecular beam epitaxy, this team has...
Social mammals evolve faster than solitary ones, according to new study of evolution
A groundbreaking new research project has analyzed the evolution of the placental mammal skull using 3D scans of 322 specimens housed in more than 20 international museum collections, and crafted a new model of how mammals diversified based on the emerging patterns. By gathering data on the skulls of all...
Chiral drug-like building blocks by nickel-catalyzed enantioselective olefin cross-coupling
NUS chemists have developed an effective method to access enantioenriched drug-like compounds through multicomponent olefin cross-coupling using chiral nickel-based catalysts. Chiral molecules containing enantioenriched tri- and tetrasubstituted stereogenic centers are found among many natural products and drugs. The spatial arrangement of atoms around such centers often dictates the overall shape of a molecule and influences its biological function or toxicity. Thus, the ability to generate enantiomerically pure compounds through asymmetric catalysis is vital in pharmaceutical and agrochemical research. However, related strategies that employ non-precious metal-derived catalyst systems to promote enantioselective synthesis using cheap and abundant olefin starting materials often have limited scope. This constrains their widespread adoption.
Identity theft, the secret to a cat parasite's success
The parasite Toxoplasma is carried by a large portion of the global human population. Now a study led by researchers at Stockholm University shows how this microscopic parasite so successfully spreads in the body, for example to the brain. The parasite infects immune cells and hijacks their identity. The study is published in the journal Cell Host & Microbe.
Subatomic MRI could lead to new drug therapies
A new imaging technique using quantum science may lead to novel drug therapies and treatment options, a recent study has found. Researchers at the University of Waterloo and supported by Transformative Quantum Technologies have demonstrated the feasibility of Nuclear Magnetic Resonance diffraction (NMRd) to investigate the lattice structure of crystalline solids on an atomic scale, a feat that had only been possible for larger-scale imaging applications like Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI).
