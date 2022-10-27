Read full article on original website
Lack of support to tackle school non-attendance leads parents to lose faith in the education system, study shows
Some parents have "lost all faith" in the education system because of a lack of support to tackle children's non-attendance from teachers and local authorities, a new study warns. Experts have called for policies from councils and government to be reformed to take account of the underlying causes when pupils...
Catholic school students largely spared learning loss felt by public schools
Data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress indicate that students who attended Catholic schools were largely spared from the national decline in reading and math proficiency. Colloquially known as the Nation's Report Card, the report found that student scores in math and reading for fourth and eighth graders declined...
School dress codes disproportionately impact girls, LGBTQ+ students and students of color, GAO report finds
School dress code policies disproportionately affect girls, LGBTQ+ students and students of color, according to a Government Accountability Office (GAO) report released this week. Most school dress codes prohibit students from wearing “immodest” or “revealing” clothing typically worn by girls, as well as certain hairstyles or head coverings that target...
