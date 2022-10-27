ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Examiner

Catholic school students largely spared learning loss felt by public schools

Data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress indicate that students who attended Catholic schools were largely spared from the national decline in reading and math proficiency. Colloquially known as the Nation's Report Card, the report found that student scores in math and reading for fourth and eighth graders declined...

Comments / 0

Community Policy