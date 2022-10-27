ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

easttexasradio.com

Forney Murder Suspect Released From Hospital, Tranferred To Jail

A hospital released a Forney man charged with murder, endangering a child, evading arrest, and then they booked him into the Van Zandt County Jail. Edgewood Police say 22-year-old Braylon Diamente Hicks was taken into custody on Aug. 12 following a shooting incident, highway chase, and self-inflicted gunshot wound. There is no bond set.
FORNEY, TX
CBS19

Police: Jacket at root of Super 1 stabbing case in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — A 68-year-old man is suspected of stabbing another man in a dispute over a jacket. Charles Tarrance, who was identified as a transient in a report on the incident, remained in the Gregg County Jail on Thursday following his Sunday arrest. His bond was set at $10,000 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The incident occurred outside of the Super 1 Foods store at 2301 W. Loop 281.
LONGVIEW, TX
ktoy1047.com

Texas man arrested in murder-for-hire plot

41-year-old Jarred Johnson was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department on October 21, nine days after a citizen told police Johnson had offered money in exchange for the murder of his wife. Johnson was arrested without incident and is awaiting extradition from Texas to Louisiana.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
ktalnews.com

Harrison County man arrested for alleged murder-for-hire plot against wife

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Harrison County man awaits extradition from Texas to Louisiana after Shreveport police investigate a tip that he attempted to orchestrate a murder-for-hire-plot. According to police, a citizen contacted them on October 12 claiming that 41-year-old Jarred Johnson offered money in exchange for his estranged...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Man suspected of shooting arrested in Marshall

The FBI defines an active shooter "as one or more individuals actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area.". Tayler Parker trial continues into third week.
MARSHALL, TX
KSLA

Man arrested after vehicle-to-vehicle shooting in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - A man was arrested for allegedly being involved in a shooting in Marshall, Texas. On Oct. 25 at 2:23 p.m., the Marshall Police Department was called to a shooting in the 1700 block of East End Boulevard North. Witnesses reported that a man in a white pickup truck had fired shots at a gold Buick LaSabre.
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

Capital murder suspect arrested in Grand Saline

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Grand Saline Police Department arrested a fugitive who was wanted for capital murder. Julio David Falcon, 17, was apprehended yesterday in Grand Saline in the 700 block of North Waldrip Street around 5:30 p.m without any incident. He’s been booked into the Van Zandt County Justice Center.
GRAND SALINE, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Six Arrested in East Texas for Online Solicitation of a Minor

It’s been a few years since that Dateline NBC special was taking place called “To Catch a Predator”, but it seems like something similar to that show took place here in East Texas. Last week the Texas Department of Public Safety released details about six people who were arrested after they conducted an undercover investigation into predators soliciting minors online for sexual purposes.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Cab of 18-wheeler crashes into Lakeport seafood restaurant

Tyler Police Department and DEA set to host drug drop off. The Tyler Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency will host a drug take back event tomorrow to allow the public to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

High school welding competition underway in Longview

Tyler Police Department and DEA set to host drug drop off. The Tyler Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency will host a drug take back event tomorrow to allow the public to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs. Gilmer skating rink owner plans to rebuild after Monday's fire.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

15 injured in rollover wreck on Elkhart bus carrying cheerleaders

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Fifteen people, including 12 students, suffered injuries when an Elkhart ISD bus was involved in a rollover wreck Friday afternoon. Elkhart ISD reported the cheerleaders were going to a football game in Clifton. According to a DPS crash report, the bus was traveling west on...
ELKHART, TX

