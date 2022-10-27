Where the Buffs fell in CBS Sports’ Top 100 And 1 college basketball rankings

CBS Sports writer Matt Norlander, like some of us, isn’t exactly sure what to expect from the 2022-23 Colorado men’s basketball team . The Buffs are dealing with less roster turnover than they did prior to last year, but they’re also now relying on a few younger players to embrace leadership roles.

In Norlander’s top 101 college basketball rankings heading into this season, CU sat No. 85, which probably won’t sit well with most Buffs fans.

Here’s what Norlander had to say on Colorado:

Will be brief here because I have no clue what to do with Tad Boyle’s Buffs … and I don’t even know if the staff knows what this team will become. To me, the hardest Pac-12 team to read in a league overflowing with mystery teams. I’d expect junior F Tristan Da Silva to be the team’s rock, with PG K.J. Simpson a clear No. 2. Boyle can do a lot with a little, but we’ll see how the Buffaloes do without a transfer coming in from a power-conference program. In 2022, not coming off making the tournament, that’s a gambit.

For some perspective, Colorado was 10th in the Pac-12, a large drop from the Buffs’ sixth-place spot in the conference’s preseason media poll.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

List

Pac-12 men's basketball: ESPN predicts the final 2022-23 standings