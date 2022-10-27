Read full article on original website
Environmental racism has become a hot-button issue, with many New York City-based case studies highlighting that predominantly Black communities across the city tend to encounter more toxic substances than predominantly white neighborhoods. The high levels of pollution that Black and Latine New Yorkers face in their communities have led to them experiencing higher levels of respiratory issues compared to their white counterparts.
As many COVID-19 restrictions ease throughout New York, the city’s green spaces have seen a rise in visitors over the summer. As more people frequented these urban grounds, crime rates also increased in these spaces. Crime statistics from September 2022, published by the New York Police Department (NYPD), indicate...
New York is home to 180 state parks with locations spanning from Long Island to Niagara Falls in Buffalo. Belmont Lake State Park on Long Island and Niagara Falls State Park in Buffalo are two of the most popular state parks in New York. New York City alone houses more than 1,700 parks, playgrounds and recreational facilities across its boroughs, which take up 14% of the city in total. The landscape of these green spaces has a history dating back to 1686, when New York’s first park was designated in what is currently known as lower Manhattan’s Financial District.
Located a few blocks from Fordham’s Lincoln Center campus, and nestled within the Amsterdam Houses public housing project, sit two basketball courts at awkward angles and at different elevations. Today is Sunday, and both are empty. The crashing silence of the morning is not lost on the Samuel N....
In Midtown East, construction is well underway to expand the open-air greenspace at 550 Madison, a towering skyscraper seated on Madison Avenue between 56th and 57th Streets. The commercial building was acquired in 2016 by the Olayan Group, a multinational investment and contracting group. Olayan is redeveloping the former Sony headquarters, which currently serves as the U.S. headquarters of Hermès, to include a retail center, office space, a multistory corporate penthouse and a public garden at the back of the building.
Littering and cleanliness in New York City is an ongoing concern for residents. In parks, waste management extends to the preservation of biodiversity and health benefits of greenery. At the same time that parks in dense, urban areas have experienced a growing trash problem, commitment to the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation’s budget has wavered.
For many New Yorkers, parks and green spaces serve as an escape from the “concrete jungle” to which they are accustomed. But, for many of its residents, New York does not feature enough greenery to meet their needs. It may take blocks for you to find a park to relax in, or even just a row of trees to protect you from the sun.
Having lived in Queens for practically my entire life, there is no place that I adore more than the park near my house. It is always welcoming, and offers the perfect escape from the bustling city life while simultaneously serving as the local neighborhood hangout. I formed some of my closest friendships at that park, almost all of which have stuck with me until this very day.
The spotted lanternfly, scientifically referred to as Lycorma delicatula, is an invasive species native to Asia which has been increasing in the United States at a steady rate. The species first appeared in 2014 in Berks County, Pennsylvania, and reports have indicated that the invasive species has since settled in New York, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina and, more recently, the Midwest.
As news alerts began appearing on cell phones and computers on Sept. 16, 2022 that the popular show “The Phantom of the Opera” was closing on Broadway, people around the world, as well as at Fordham University, were shocked. The longest-running show on Broadway has announced its finish...
As a film aficionado, I have dreamed about attending the New York Film Festival. After enrolling in Fordham and realizing the festival was hosted at a theater right across the street from me, I jumped at the opportunity. I was able to secure tickets for two of my most anticipated films of the year: “Bones and All,” which screened on Thursday, Oct. 6, and “Decision to Leave,” which screened on Saturday, Oct. 8. Both are exquisite films with thematic similarities that I highly recommend.
Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett) is a legend — an EGOT-winning (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) composer and conductor who, as detailed in her soon-to-be-published autobiography, “Tár on Tár,” began her career with the Cleveland Philharmonic Orchestra before making her way to Berlin where, when we meet her in the film, she is preparing a performance of Gustav Mahler’s notorious Symphony No. 5.
University President Tania Tetlow, J.D., was inaugurated on Friday, Oct. 14, as the 33rd and first laywoman president of Fordham University on Edwards Parade at the Rose Hill campus. Fordham has only held two other presidential inauguration ceremonies in almost 200 years. The Inauguration Steering Committee organized the ceremony. The...
A sold-out crowd made up primarily of young adults listening to classic jazz melded with the modern sounds of bedroom pop might seem unlikely at first glance, but Laufey’s “Everything I Know About Love” tour, named after her debut album which was released on Aug. 26, reinforces her place in the present-day spotlight.
Taking a stroll down Flatbush Avenue on Sept. 22 would be enough for anyone to revel in the nostalgia of 2014. The crowded sidewalk filled with eager fans adorned in Dr. Martens, fishnet tights, plaid skirts, black jeans and old graphic T-shirts could only mean one thing: The Arctic Monkeys were back in town.
Lauren Isenberg (also known as renforshort … because her name is Lauren — it took me a second to realize it too) is a Toronto native who graced New York City with her presence at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn on Sept. 28. Although only 20 years old, she has already released two EPs and one album.
Undergraduate residents at Fordham Lincoln Center (FLC) might imagine their college dorm experience to be glamorous, especially given Fordham’s marketing as an oasis in the middle of Manhattan. However, this fall, many students have been disappointed by a confusing housing registration and placement experience that has crammed in as many first-years as possible and left other students stranded. We believe that Fordham has a responsibility to provide its students with adequate housing, and the university is not meeting these standards this year.
As soon as my friends and I turned the corner into Mott Street, we were immediately greeted by a nostalgic feeling. The smell of pizza and Italian sweets filled the air while people of all ages danced to Dean Martin’s “That’s Amore” in the middle of the streets.
We can already see the effects of climate change on our environment, and it is high time that Fordham takes action to fight it. In the past 16 years, Fordham University has cut carbon dioxide emissions by 31.77 percent, which is a seemingly groundbreaking feat until you consider the progress of other universities.
All sources within this article chose to withhold their full name out of fear of reprisal and/or safety concerns based on rumors, government surveillance of the Internet and social media, and the alleged presence of Iranian spies on behalf of the Iranian government at the rallies. Protests were sparked across...
