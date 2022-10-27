Everyone at Volume One is deeply sorry to say goodbye to our very good friend Al Ross, of Wisconsin Public Radio here in Eau Claire, who passed away last weekend after a battle with cancer. Since 2008, Al hosted Spectrum West (which in spirit was the radio version of Volume One), along with The Big River Radio Wave. Al was always very generous to us and so many others in the cultural community with his time, talent, and attention, and his golden voice and wit were always a pleasure to behold. You made a difference here Al, and those of us at Volume One, along with so many across this community, will always remember you fondly.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO