River Falls Journal
Photos: Custom prairie style house on almost 58 acres for sale in River Falls
This gorgeous house sits on almost 58 acres with the Kinnickinnic River running through it. An absolutely stunning estate awaits you with this custom-built prairie style home. The design is inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright and is truly one-of-a-kind. The property boasts panoramic views of the beautiful western Wisconsin countryside....
Volume One
SMALL BUT MAGNIFICENT: Meet Jack the Magnificent, E.C.’s Most Famous Mini Horse
Jack the Magnificent, as his Facebook page and owner Rose Johnson have dubbed him, is the Eastside Hill pony many Eau Claire residents have come to recognize and adore. Mini but mighty, Jack is a 7-year-old, 400-pound mini horse currently in training to be a therapy animal, and he’s been as much there for Rose as she has been there for him for years now.
Volume One
HOT AND BREADY: Local Bread Company Rising in Eau Claire
Meyer Loaves, a new local bread company, provides six different types of loaves – three are staples, two specialties, and one seasonal. Folks can place their order and go get their bread at the pick-up station inside Eau Claire’s The French Press (2823 London Road, Eau Claire). The...
Volume One
Remembering Al Ross, Longtime Radio Broadcaster
Everyone at Volume One is deeply sorry to say goodbye to our very good friend Al Ross, of Wisconsin Public Radio here in Eau Claire, who passed away last weekend after a battle with cancer. Since 2008, Al hosted Spectrum West (which in spirit was the radio version of Volume One), along with The Big River Radio Wave. Al was always very generous to us and so many others in the cultural community with his time, talent, and attention, and his golden voice and wit were always a pleasure to behold. You made a difference here Al, and those of us at Volume One, along with so many across this community, will always remember you fondly.
Volume One
FOR WISCONSIN: Justin Vernon to Tour Wisconsin Colleges to Ramp Up Voters
Bon Iver frontman and Eau Claire native Justin Vernon has taken his planted-with-love roots in Wisconsin to the polls, founding “For Wisconsin” to ramp up enthusiasm for voting. From Oct. 31-Nov. 6, For Wisconsin and Vernon will take their APOCALYPSE NAH “Get Out The Vote” tour to five state universities and some professional sporting events.
Volume One
A New Shopping Space For Women to Shine
While locals may recognize Kayla Midthun as part of the owning family of Ramone’s Ice Cream Parlor in downtown Eau Claire, folks will soon get to see another one of her passions shine through – second-hand shopping. Opening on Nov. 9 in Eau Claire, Shine On Boutique will be the city’s newest consignment shop.
Best ‘Dish to Pass’ In South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa
When it comes to casseroles everybody has a favorite. Whether it is your go-to weekday hot dish that you make for your family or a favorite that a friend makes for you. Hot dishes, in my mind, are the perfect comfort food. Multiple ingredients joined into one tasty mish-mash of flavors that really work together. A big plateful of something hot & yummy on a fall or winter day. . .that truly is the ultimate comfort.
winonahealth.org
Riverbed Road opens, Bruski Drive closes for several weeks
Crews will be reopening Riverbend Road on Friday, Oct. 28 along Hwy 43/Mankato Ave, and closing Bruski Dr for several weeks to complete watermain, sanitary sewer, storm sewer and grading work. Bruski will reopen once the work is completed. Paving work is scheduled for next week near Sarnia St, so...
T.J. Maxx reveals location of its next Minnesota store
A new T.J. Maxx will open in Minnesota next month. The retailer announced the new 22,200-square-foot store at Highway 61 and Tyler Road North in Red Wing will open on Sunday, Nov. 6. “Our newest store in Red Wing will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend and brand-name merchandise...
WEAU-TV 13
Girl Scouts Troop members gathered at Camp Nawakwa to send a message over decision to sell the camp
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Members with the Girl Scouts Troop #3188 gathered at Camp Nawakwa to send a message to the Girl Scouts of Northwestern Great Lakes over their decision to divest from the camp. The council made the announcement in early October that Camp Nawakwa would be put...
stcroix360.com
Residents of northwestern Wisconsin report increasing problems with bear hunters and hounds
High-tech hunters harass and trespass. In the remote counties of Northern Wisconsin, where the closest law enforcement officer is often at least 30 minutes away, a conflict between property owners and bear hunters running hounds through the woods is reaching a boiling point. The conflict, which has sprung up in...
Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes
UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
1 dead, multiple injuries after alleged drunken driving crash near Hudson, Wis.
HUDSON, Wis. -- Authorities say an intoxicated driver going the wrong way on an interstate highway in western Wisconsin hit another vehicle early Sunday, killing one person.The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Interstate 94 near Hudson, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.WisDOT said a 31-year-old woman from Alexandria, Minnesota, was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes on I-94. She hit another vehicle heading westbound.Fifty-four-year-old Mark Filbrandt of Robbinsdale, Minnesota, was killed in the crash, WisDOT said.The Alexandria woman showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests, according to WisDOT. She was arrested and is being held at the St. Croix County Jail.The crash is under investigation.
seehafernews.com
Charges Filed in Chippewa County Chase, Crash Case
There are charges in Chippewa County for last month’s high-speed chase that ended with a crash. Prosecutors yesterday filed endangering safety and hit-and-run charges against 20-year-old Chad Myszka. He was arrested in September in Marathon County after a chase that stretched from Marathon County into Chippewa County. He’s due...
Dramatic drunken driving crash in Wisconsin caught on camera
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- A terrifying crash that sent a car flying in Wisconsin was caught on camera.It happened Saturday in Eau Claire.In the video, you can see the car cross a grass median and slam into another car waiting at a stop light. Both cars flipped into a parking lot.Police say the driver was drunk at 9:30 a.m.Somehow, no one was seriously hurt.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Bridge closure estimated for full year
The Minnesota Department of Transportation bridge safety inspectors advised Goodhue County to close the bridge on County 2 Boulevard between County 3 Boulevard and County Road 45 on the morning of Oct. 6. The Belvidere Township bridge has been closed since due to safety concerns. The MnDOT safety inspectors noted...
KAAL-TV
Man arrested at Rochester hotel sentenced to 95 months
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man arrested at the Baymont Inn this summer on five felony warrants was sentenced to 95 months, or almost 8 years in the MN Correctional Facility in St. Cloud Wednesday, Oct. 26. Rocha received credit for 345 days already served. Randy Rocha, 34,...
wwisradio.com
One of the Last Few “Dry Towns” in Wisconsin to Vote on Alcohol Laws
(Town of Stanfold, WI) — Voters in one Barron County township are being asked to decide if they want to go wet. The Town of Stanfold is asking voters whether they want to allow for alcohol to be sold inside the town’s limits. Stanfold is one of the few remaining dry towns in Wisconsin. The owners of a local orchard, Licks Orchard, Music, and Gifts, want to open a tasting room for their wine. Some neighbors don’t want to allow for alcohol sales because they don’t want to see more traffic. The wet question is advisory only, which means town leaders will have to vote on any changes regardless of what voters have to say.
