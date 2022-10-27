Read full article on original website
Related
DNR to eliminate Remaining Fish Population at Page County Fishery
(Clarinda) Page County Conservation Board and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources are partnering to renovate the remaining fishery in Pioneer Park Pond. Andy Jansen, Fisheries Management Biologist for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, says the Page County Conservation Board has been lowering the pond over the past couple of years and is planning to do some dredging work to improve the shallowness of this fishery.
kmaland.com
Wastewater treatment plant in Clarinda nearing completion
(Clarinda) -- Construction of a new wastewater treatment facility in Clarinda has hit the home stretch. During its regular meeting Wednesday evening, the Clarinda City Council approved a pay request to Building Crafts, Incorporated -- the project's general contractor -- for just over $93,490. However, Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon says after Wednesday's pay application, they are down to roughly the last $50,000 in retainage for the project.
harlanonline.com
Dry conditions fuel field fires in area
AREA — Sunday was a busy day for members of the Shelby County Emergency Management team fighting field fires in the area of Panama and Portsmouth, as well as in Harrison County between Mondamin and Magnolia. Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator Jordon Sanders said there were 12 departments helping fight...
kmaland.com
2 arrested in Red Oak following search
(Red Oak) – Two people were arrested in Red Oak following a joint operation between the Red Oak Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday, authorities searched a residence in the 1500 block of Forest Avenue in Red Oak. Following an investigation, authorities arrested 27-year-old Angel Nichole Knowles of Council Bluffs on five Pottawattmie County warrants for forgery and four counts of absence from custody.
Two Arrested in Joint Operation
(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint operation in apprehension of two people wanted on warrants. Around 5:50 am on October 30th a search of a residence in the 1500 block of Forest Ave red Oak, IA led to the arrests of: Angel Nichole Knowles, age 27 of council Bluffs, IA (on 5 Pottawattamie County bench warrants for forgery and 4 counts of absence from custody. She is being held on no bond) and Johnathan Tyler Mcalpin, age 30 of Red Oak, IA (on a Pottawattamie County bench warrant for violation of parole, His is being held on no bond.)
kjan.com
A-PD & Chamber warn of someone passing bogus Benjamins
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic Police Department would has issued a warning to area businesses and individuals making cash transactions: Authorities say an individual has been trying to pass counterfeit $100 bills. The bills are clearly stamped “For motion picture use only.”. The Police Department anticipates the bills...
siouxlandnews.com
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska announces expansion of Clear Lake, Iowa casino
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska is planning on a massive expansion of its tribal casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. The tribe plans to break ground Monday on a 60,000 square foot addition to the "Prairie Flower Casino" almost four years to the day after the casino first opened its doors on November 1st of 2018.
kmaland.com
Belva "Dee" Keller, 91, of Council Bluffs, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
kmaland.com
Small Businesses Back Minimum-Wage Initiative on Ballot
(Lincoln) -- Nearly 300 Nebraska business owners and executives across the state have gone on record in support of ballot Initiative 433, which would gradually raise Nebraska's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026. Dave Titterington, owner of the Wild Bird Habitat Stores in Lincoln and Omaha, said it...
kmaland.com
Wilma Boswell, age 92, of Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Lenox United Presbyterian Church. Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday ~ November 1, 2022. Memorials:May be directed to the Lenox United Presbyterian Church. Wilma passed away Friday afternoon at the Lenox Care Center. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com.
kmaland.com
Red Oak woman arrested following traffic stop
(Red Oak) – A Red Oak woman was arrested following a traffic stop Sunday afternoon. The Red Oak Police Department says officers conducted a stop in the 100 block of West Elm around 5 p.m. Following an investigation, officers arrested the driver – 25-year-old Destiny Jill Anderson – on a charge of driving while barred.
Red Oak Police Report
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 43-year-old Kim Jack Douglas Trost of Red Oak on Wednesday in the 1600 block of 200th Street for driving while revoked. Officers transported Trost to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $2,000 bond.
kmaland.com
Jason G. Hillman, 51, of Essex, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial ServiceName:Jason G. HillmanPronunciation: Age:51From:E…
KETV.com
Omaha metro middle school receives school shooting threat, Douglas County sheriff confirms
ELKHORN, Neb. — Law enforcement confirmed that a school shooting threat was made to an Omaha metro middle school on Thursday. According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, an anonymous person threatened a school shooting at Elkhorn Ridge Middle School. According to a letter sent to Elkhorn Ridge families...
Officials discussing next steps to find victims of suspected Iowa serial killer
FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa — Rumors of an alleged serial killer in a small town in western Iowa has made international headlines. Donald Dean Studey passed away in 2013 but his daughter, Lucy Studey, informed the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office in 2007 that her dad was a serial killer and had made her help dispose of […]
KETV.com
Cellphone and electronic surveillance help uncover multi-million dollar meat theft ring
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — Cellphone records and electronic surveillance Lancaster County Sheriff investigators and Home Land Security Investigations in Omaha to uncover a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting packing plants in six states including Nebraska and Iowa. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said It started with the discovery of two...
kmaland.com
Jerry L. Burroughs, 83, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Jerry passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Accura Healthcare in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
kmaland.com
Paul Riley, 85, of Essex, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Paul passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine - Omaha. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
WOWT
Two flights make emergency landings in Omaha due to medical incidents
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two flights made emergency landings in Omaha Friday morning. Two airline flights heading west had medical incidents while flying over Nebraska. The emergencies were declared roughly 20 minutes apart, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Friday morning. The first flight was Southwest Flight 2253 from Chicago...
kmaland.com
Theresa Johnston, 58, of Villisca, Iowa
Service:Funeral ServicesName:Theresa JohnstonPronunciation: Age:58From:Villisca, IowaPreviou…
Comments / 0