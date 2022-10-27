Read full article on original website
Honeywell To $194? Plus Citigroup Slashes PT On This Stock By Over 93%
Daiwa Capital slashed the price target on Honeywell International Inc. HON from $206 to $194. Honeywell shares fell 0.6% to $203.79 in pre-market trading. Citigroup cut Starry Group Holdings, Inc. STRY price target from $3.75 to $0.25. Starry Group shares gained 2.7% to close at $0.29 on Friday. Jefferies slashed...
Amazon price mistake: $300 Fitbit Sense 2 drops to $79.95
Someone at Amazon just made a huge mistake, slashing the price of the Fitbit Sense 2 to just $79.95. That’s a massive 73% discount, and it’s certainly not going to be around for very long. We’ve let the cat out of the bag, so once the orders start...
U.S. to Send Nuke-Ready B-52 Bombers to Australia as China Tensions Build
The U.S. plans to send B-52 bombers to Australia in a joint military plan that is likely to raise tensions with China. As many as six of the long-range planes—which can carry both conventional and nuclear weapons—will be able to be accommodated at the Tindal air base in the north of Australia. Officials in Canberra attempted to play down the significance of the plans, which they said were still in the design phase. They added that American bomber aircraft have visited Australia since the 1980s and have been conducting training in the country since 2005. But sending as many as six B-52s would be a “significant enhancement to previous deployments and is likely to draw the attention of both regional allies and Beijing,” Eric Sayers of the American Enterprise Institute think-tank told the Financial Times.Read it at The Guardian
Eurozone inflation hits record high of 10.7%; UK mortgage approvals, credit card borrowing fall – business live
Inflation jumps because of higher energy and food costs but eurozone avoids recession with 0.2% GDP growth in third quarter; wheat prices soar on world markets
Amazon, Netflix, Meta And Other Big Tech Could Soon Have To Compensate Telcos For Bandwidth In Europe
Telecom groups pushed European regulators to consider a price for the companies that send traffic along their networks to help fund mammoth upgrades to their infrastructure, something known as the “sender pays” principle, CNBC reports. European telecom providers made their most vigorous push for Big Tech to share...
TuSimple Fires Its CEO And Chair Following Internal Investigation, Draws Regulatory Scrutiny
TuSimple Holdings Inc TSP faced federal investigations over alleged improper financing and transferring technology to a Chinese startup. The concurrent probes by the FBI, SEC, and Cfius probed TuSimple's relationship with Hydron Inc, the Wall Street Journal reports. One of TuSimple's co-founders led Hydron to develop autonomous hydrogen-powered trucks. Investigators...
