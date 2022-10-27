Galt man with firearm arrested outside high school

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — A Galt man was arrested on Monday at Estrallita High School after being found with a handgun and a concealed knife in the school’s parking lot.

The campus’s school resource officer was investigating a ‘suspicious’ vehicle at around 1:24 p.m. in the school’s parking lot that had three occupants inside.

Police said that the occupants said to the officer that they were there to pick up a student but would not provide the officer with any identification.

When the officer asked Daniel Mendoza, 18, of Galt to exit the vehicle, Mendoza attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by the officer, according to police.

Mendoza told the officer that he had a handgun and a knife in his possession and surrendered a 9mm pistol and knife, concealed in his waist belt, to the officer.

No students were harmed during the incident and it was later determined that the three people were there to give a student a ride, according to police.

Mendoza was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and is facing five felony charges and two misdemeanor charges.

