ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Should you rake your leaves this fall? Here’s why some experts say no

By Robert Goulston, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hKDnK_0ip8DWXM00

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Leaf duty may be getting a reprieve after lawn and wildlife experts say it’s better to leave them rather than bagging them up.

In New England, the only thing worse than shoveling is raking. But do you leave the leaves or bag them up? Spencer Curtis was at his son’s house in Framingham where the leaves cover the lawn. “He is a little lazy I would say. He waits for his father to come,” said Curtis.

Bagging up all these leaves may not be the best rule of thumb anymore. The National Audubon Society says every year about 8 million tons of fallen leaves end up in landfills. Instead, tree experts say instead of leaving your yard leaf-free like this consider mulching your leaf-covered yard. We met up with Leo Simkins, a certified arborist. “Leaving the leaves and trying to mulch them in there is going to help improve the soil and add nutrients back to the soil,” said Simkins.

The secret is to make sure the leaves aren’t caked onto the yard like this. There are things you can do so you don’t have to bag them. “Your lawn mower is going to chop them up into little pieces and that will them fall into the grass and let the grass come up through the chopped-up leaves,” said Simkins.

To every kid at home thinking this is a new excuse to get out of raking duty, you may want to think again. “They still have to go over it with the mower and mulch it in so you can still make them work for it,” said Simkins.

Another good tactic is leaving some of your leaves around bushes and trees going into winter. Tree experts say you can still make piles and jump into them and then mulch later.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 33

Angela
3d ago

We leave the bulk of the leaves every year and our grass grows greener and tougher every year. I think it's more about the ph of the soil

Reply
10
AP_000787.66b75ea430f145e2b9515615ace2e14e.1807
2d ago

If you like my neighbors you’re never rake your leaves, they just keep blowing into the neighborhood and the other one’s clean it for you🤬🤦‍♀️

Reply
5
Debbie Campbel
2d ago

We haven't raked leaves in a few years,It helps the little critters stay warm in the winter, then in the spring we rake what's left of the leaves,grass is greener,plants come up nice and green and flowers look gorgeous

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Top spots to leaf peep as foliage peaks in Boston

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON - The foliage parade has arrived in the City of Boston and the nearby suburbs. We are now past peak just about everywhere north of the Mass Pike, certainly north of Route 2 and also northwest of 495. I gotta say it was a pretty good year in central and northern New England but in southern New England it has been spotty at best. I think you can clearly thank (or blame) the drought from the spring and summer. The areas that were driest have had a...
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Salem and Cape Cod Shelters Receive 33 Dogs Of Specialty Breeds

SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Over thirty specialty-bred dogs are up for adoption at rescues in Salem and Centerville after Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced their arrival on Friday. Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA's Centerville shelter on Cape Cod are the temporary homes for 33 dogs that are...
SALEM, MA
gobserver.net

Global Observer Recommends… Even More!

As the city of Boston begins to emerge from a pandemic that has devastated its service industry, some restaurants will never be seen again. Others, though, have come roaring back, innovating and exciting the punters desperate to share a nice meal in warm company once again. The staff of the...
BOSTON, MA
glensfallschronicle.com

Boston woman buys Palmer Brothers Marina on Brant Lake

Claudia Vigorito, a Boston accountant, has purchased the Palmer Brothers Marina in Brant Lake and renamed it the Brant Lake Marina, The Chronicle has learned. She said she paid “right under $1-million.” Sellers were John and Pete Palmer, who started the business 32 years ago. Ms. Vigorito said...
BRANT LAKE, NY
CBS Boston

A look at the "weirdness" of the Bridgewater Triangle

BRIDGEWATER - Have you ever heard of the Bridgewater Triangle?It's a 200 square mile so-called paranormal vortex with 3 points in Abington, Rehoboth and Freetown. And inside? The communities of Taunton, Raynham, Berkley, Dighton, Brockton, Easton and Bridgewater.So why is it called the triangle? Cryptozoologist Loren Coleman came up with the nickname back in 1983."The Bridgewater Triangle, I think per square foot we've got more weirdness here than the Bermuda Triangle could hold a candle to, and the reason of course is so much history," author and podcaster Jeff Belanger told WBZ-TV.Belanger met us recently inside the triangle...
BRIDGEWATER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
129K+
Followers
137K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy