FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
brproud.com
Crash with injuries on S. Harrell’s Ferry Road off Sherwood
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say one person was injured in a Sunday, October 30 crash on South Harrell’s Ferry Road . The incident occurred around 5:15 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) are at the scene. Officials add that one person was rushed to an area...
wbrz.com
One injured in major crash on S Harrells Ferry Road Sunday evening
BATON ROUGE - At least one person was hurt in a major crash on South Harrells Ferry Road Sunday evening. One person was injured and taken to a hospital, officials say. Their current condition is unknown. As of 5:30 p.m., S Harrells Ferry Road was blocked off at Sherwood Forest...
wbrz.com
Expect closures on LA 73 in Ascension as major road project unfolds
ASCENSION PARISH - If you've noticed cones and road work signs along LA 73 and LA 22, it's because improvements are underway. “At LA 73 and LA 22, we’re doing concrete patching and striping and making improvements at both of those intersections," said Rodney Mallett with DOTD. A $1,909,617.75...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Disabled trailer on I-10 East at I-10/110
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is alerting drivers that the left lane is blocked on I-10 East at I-10/I-110 on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Officials say the traffic incident is due to a disabled tractor-trailer and congestion approaching LA 1 in Port...
brproud.com
Power restored to parts of Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Parts of Livingston Parish were reportedly experiencing power outages Sunday (October 30) evening. According to the power company’s website, just over 600 customers were affected, and power was restored by 7:30 p.m. At this time, the reason for the outage has not been...
Car crashes into building, injures person, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is injured after a car crashed into a building on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 29, officials confirmed. According to emergency responders, the car crashed into 12047 Old Hammond Highway near Boulevard De Province around 1:30 p.m. According to officials, emergency responders took one person,...
brproud.com
Popular Denham Springs restaurant closes after fire
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – A local restaurant has temporarily closed due to a fire in Livingston Parish. P-Beau’s announced that there was a substantial fire on Friday after it closed. According to the post, no one was injured. In the middle of the night last night, P-Beau’s...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Bids received for $3.79 million in roadway overlays in Ascension Parish: DOTD
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced 11 projects around the state that received bids, including various roadway overlays in Ascension Parish totaling $3,797,650.23. “This second letting of October will yield several more improvement projects throughout the state,” stated DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. in a news release....
brproud.com
Vehicle strikes building on Old Hammond Highway
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A truck was reported to have struck the building in Baton Rouge Saturday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department says the incident happened in the 12000 block of Old Hammond Highway. BRPROUD has reached out to authorities for information on injuries. This is a...
brproud.com
Injuries reported in accident closing Airline Highway at I-110
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Thursday morning accident caused Airline Highway at I-110 to close, according to DOTD. The crash resulted in injuries, according to a traffic incidents report. The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers responded to the reported crash that left a vehicle overturned. Fire crews...
wbrz.com
Man struck and killed overnight while crossing Nicholson Drive near Tigerland
BATON ROUGE - A man died after he was hit by a car while trying to cross a street near Tigerland late Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Nicholson Drive and East Boyd Drive, near LSU's campus. Police...
Restaurant temporarily closes after overnight fire
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A Denham Springs restaurant is temporarily closing its doors after catching fire overnight Friday, Oct. 29. P-Beau’s caught fire late in the middle of the night, the restaurant’s management announced Saturday. According to management, the Denham Springs Fire Department responded to a fire...
brproud.com
1 injured in Choctaw Drive shooting Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Shots were reportedly fired on Choctaw Drive Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says they are responding to the area of Choctaw Drive and 38th Street regarding a reported shooting. Police say one person was injured. This is a developing story.
WAFB.com
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game
St. Thomas More Catholic Church holds rededication ceremony to showcase new renovations. St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Goodwood Boulevard held a ‘Mass of Dedication’ ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, to showcase the renovations made to the church. Is trunk-or-treating becoming more popular?. Updated: 4 hours ago. While...
brproud.com
Weather Alert: Saturday severe threat updates
Update as of 3 p.m. – Tornado Watch has been cancelled for Southeast Louisiana. Current radar shows a line of scattered showers and storms over the area. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A line of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected to move through the region in the late morning into the afternoon. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side bringing a marginal risk (1/5) over the Baton Rouge area and a slight risk (2/5) near and east of the I-55 corridor from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) for severe weather. The threat has shifted to the east from yesterday. It will take some time for storms to get strong and by then, the line will begin to push east of our area.
One injured in shooting at Choctaw Dr. and North 38th St., police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities say they responded to a shooting that happened around 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The shooting happened at the intersection of Choctaw Drive and North 38th Street in Baton Rouge, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. They added that one person was...
Not much of a storm threat Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This Saturday morning, it looks like the severe weather threat is waning as the models have backed off with the intensity and duration of showers and storms. We still have a 70% chance of showers and storms this morning, the timing of the cold front...
LSP: One killed in Iberville Parish crash
MARINGOUIN, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead on Saturday, Oct. 29. According to authorities, Courtney Terrel Davis, 44, was killed in the crash on LA 77 at Wheelock Lane in Iberville Parish. They say the crash happened just before 12 a.m.
brproud.com
Pedestrian struck by Camaro near Tigerland Thursday night dies in hospital, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are investigating a Thursday night crash near Tigerland that left one person dead. The Baton Rouge Police Department said a pedestrian walking across the road was hit by a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro in the 5100 block of Nicholson Drive at 10:06 p.m. The investigation reveals the Chevrolet Camaro was northbound on Nicholson Drive, when the pedestrian, Daniel Eme, 21, attempted to cross the street and was struck by the Camaro.
Louisiana Man Missing in Arkansas National Park
WBRZ reports that authorities and volunteers are searching for a missing Baton Rouge man who never returned from his hike in an Arkansas park. 67-year-old Clinton "Preston" Smith went hiking Thursday on the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail along Buffalo National River and has not been seen since. The television station reports that...
