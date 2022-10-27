ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

William Jackson Harper Joins ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ in Secret Role

“The Good Place” and “Love Life” star William Jackson Harper has joined the cast of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” TheWrap has confirmed. Marvel is keeping Harper’s role extremely top secret at the moment, which of course means that the majority of fans will assume he’s playing “Fantastic Four” leader Reed Richards. The film does, after all, feature Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, one of the oldest and bitterest enemies of the Fantastic Four.
TheWrap

Stephen C. Grossman, ‘Newhart’ Producer, Dies at 76

Veteran television producer, Stephen C. Grossman, whose many credits include eight years as coordinating producer on the 1980s CBS sitcom “Newhart,” passed away Thursday from coronavirus complications. He was 76. Actor Alex Ben Block shared Grossman’s obituary with TheWrap on the family’s behalf. Grossman’s long career...
MISSION HILLS, CA
TheWrap

‘Black Adam’ Stays No. 1 With $27.7 Million In 2nd Box Office Weekend

Warner Bros./DC’s “Black Adam” remains in franchise limbo after grossing $27.7 million in its second weekend, bringing its 10-day domestic total to $111 million as it drops 59% from its $67 million opening. It’s been clear, as noted in our WrapPRO column this past week, that Dwayne...
TheWrap

‘Vampire Academy’ Stars Sisi Stringer and Daniela Nieves Break Down What They’d Like to See in Season 2

Actresses have a list of hopes for the show’s potential renewal. Warning: Spoilers ahead for the season one finale of “Vampire Academy”. Lissa and Rose are hitting the road, and it’s not at all the way they planned for it to happen. But after the season finale of “Vampire Academy,” extreme measures had to be taken. The good news is, there are plenty of threads to be picked up should a season two renewal happen, and series stars Daniela Nieves and Sisi Stringer have their own list of ideas for the girls.
TheWrap

What Time Is ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Streaming?

Mike White’s surprise hit “The White Lotus” is back for Season 2, this time focusing on the deviance, drama and anxieties of a new set of wealthy guests at the luxury hotel’s branch in Sicily, Italy. Although Jennifer Coolidge’s portrayal of Tanya McQuoid was just too...
TheWrap

CNN Pulls Back on Original Series and Films From Outside Partners

CNN will “no longer rely” on commissioning longform projects from outside partners, signaling that the news juggernaut will pull back on original documentary series and films like “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy,” “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” and the critically hailed “Navalny.”. “Our long-term...
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
55K+
Followers
31K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy