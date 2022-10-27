Actresses have a list of hopes for the show’s potential renewal. Warning: Spoilers ahead for the season one finale of “Vampire Academy”. Lissa and Rose are hitting the road, and it’s not at all the way they planned for it to happen. But after the season finale of “Vampire Academy,” extreme measures had to be taken. The good news is, there are plenty of threads to be picked up should a season two renewal happen, and series stars Daniela Nieves and Sisi Stringer have their own list of ideas for the girls.

3 DAYS AGO