The Blackhawks fell to the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in overtime at KeyBank Center on Saturday. 1. The Blackhawks went into this game with a 15-2-1 record in their last 18 games against the Sabres. They got a point, but it probably doesn't feel good because they squandered a 3-1 lead in the third period, two nights after missing out on a point against Edmonton after Leon Draisaitl scored the game-winning goal in the final minute of the third.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO