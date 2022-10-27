ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Hawks blow multi-goal lead, fall to Sabres in OT

The Blackhawks fell to the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in overtime at KeyBank Center on Saturday. 1. The Blackhawks went into this game with a 15-2-1 record in their last 18 games against the Sabres. They got a point, but it probably doesn't feel good because they squandered a 3-1 lead in the third period, two nights after missing out on a point against Edmonton after Leon Draisaitl scored the game-winning goal in the final minute of the third.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: NBA seeks hard salary cap limit in next CBA

The NBA is seeking to implement an "upper salary limit" as it negotiates with the National Basketball Players Association on a new collective bargaining agreement, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The NBA believes that the current system doesn't provide all 30 teams the ability to be competitive and contend, according...
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Hawks earn point but fall to Wild in SO

The Blackhawks fell to the Minnesota Wild 4-3 in a shootout at the United Center on Sunday. 1. The Blackhawks held two leads, and both of them evaporated very quickly. The first one lasted only 22 seconds and the second was erased in 17 seconds. Shifts after a goal have plagued this team over the years, and that will probably be an emphasis at their next video session.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Which NBA stadium has the most expensive food?

There’s no doubt that adding on a hot dog or beer can really enhance your experience at an NBA game. Enjoying the game with a delicious snack or buzz can certainly come with a hefty price tag, especially if you plan to bring friends or family along for the ride.
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy