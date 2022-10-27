Read full article on original website
Klay Thompson Gives Hilarious Response When Asked About 4 Rings Comment To Devin Booker: "Sounds Like I Was Stating Facts"
Klay Thompson had some jokes to crack when asked about his spat with Devin Booker during the Suns vs. Warriors game.
Warriors Fans React To Their Shocking Loss To The Charlotte Hornets In Overtime: "Take Klay Out Of The Starting Lineup"
Warriors fans were concerned after the team dropped to 3-3 after a shocking loss to the Charlotte Hornets in overtime.
Paul Pierce Thinks The Nets Should Try To Trade Kevin Durant For Anthony Davis
Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce thinks the Nets should trade Kevin Durant to the Lakers for Anthony Davis.
The San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Waived Josh Primo Because There Are Multiple Alleged Instances Of Him Exposing Himself To Women, Say Adrian Wojnarowski And Ramona Shelburne
The Spurs waived Josh Primo due to some allegations about him exposing himself to women.
10 observations: Hawks blow multi-goal lead, fall to Sabres in OT
The Blackhawks fell to the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in overtime at KeyBank Center on Saturday. 1. The Blackhawks went into this game with a 15-2-1 record in their last 18 games against the Sabres. They got a point, but it probably doesn't feel good because they squandered a 3-1 lead in the third period, two nights after missing out on a point against Edmonton after Leon Draisaitl scored the game-winning goal in the final minute of the third.
NBA Reporter Drops Truth Bomb On Kyrie Irving's Controversial Press Conference: "He Doesn't Understand How Upset So People Are."
NBA reporter gets real on Kyrie Irving's recent press conference.
Spurs waive 2021 No. 12 overall pick Josh Primo
The San Antonio Spurs made a stunning announcement on Friday. Josh Primo, the 2021 No. 12 overall pick, was waived by the organization in just the beginning of his second year. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the...
Report: NBA seeks hard salary cap limit in next CBA
The NBA is seeking to implement an "upper salary limit" as it negotiates with the National Basketball Players Association on a new collective bargaining agreement, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The NBA believes that the current system doesn't provide all 30 teams the ability to be competitive and contend, according...
10 observations: Hawks earn point but fall to Wild in SO
The Blackhawks fell to the Minnesota Wild 4-3 in a shootout at the United Center on Sunday. 1. The Blackhawks held two leads, and both of them evaporated very quickly. The first one lasted only 22 seconds and the second was erased in 17 seconds. Shifts after a goal have plagued this team over the years, and that will probably be an emphasis at their next video session.
Magic Johnson Reveals The Pitch He Gave LeBron James To Get Him To Join The Lakers: "You Can Be Responsible For The Greatest Franchise In The World, Turning It Around And Leading Us Back To A Championship..."
Magic Johnson reveals his Lakers pitch to LeBron James.
Which NBA stadium has the most expensive food?
There’s no doubt that adding on a hot dog or beer can really enhance your experience at an NBA game. Enjoying the game with a delicious snack or buzz can certainly come with a hefty price tag, especially if you plan to bring friends or family along for the ride.
Where Cubs could look for 'quality innings' this offseason
The World Series begins down in Houston Friday night, which means Hot Stove season is right around the corner. Which means in a week or two, every starting pitcher will start being linked to the Cubs in free agency rumors and speculation. The rotation is one of the Cubs’ top priorities this winter.
