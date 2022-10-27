Read full article on original website
Related
sandovalsignpost.com
Family Finds Help Too Late for Distressed School Administrator
A Rio Rancho assistant school principal distraught over health issues and armed with a rifle died in a confrontation with law officers as his family was about to place him in a care facility. On the morning of Oct. 3, Gary Lee DeSanctis’s wife notified a Magistrate Court judge that...
Suspect in Albuquerque rape cold case arraigned on new charges
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Edward Duran, the man arrested in a decades-old rape case, is facing new charges. Duran is accused of holding a woman up at knifepoint and sexually assaulting her at a northeast Albuquerque complex in July 1997. Investigators used forensic genealogy to link Duran to the crime and he was arrested last year. […]
Suspect accused of shooting man who confronted him over stolen truck
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Luis Ornelas-Robles, the man accused of shooting and killing another man in a gunfight, is now behind bars. Ornelas-Robles is accused in the July shooting of Guadalupe Sandoval at 7-11 on Coors and Gun Club. They say he was in Sandoval’s stolen truck when Sandoval […]
Sentence handed down for slaying of New Mexico girl
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man convicted of child abuse and other charges stemming from the 2016 death and dismemberment of an Albuquerque girl was sentenced to 37 1/2 years in prison Thursday. Prosecutors had sought a maximum sentence of 40 years for Fabian Gonzales. State District Judge Cindy Leos combined two of the tampering with evidence counts that related to the removal of the victim’s body parts, thus resulting in a slightly shorter prison term. During trial earlier this year, prosecutors said that although Gonzales didn’t kill Victoria Martens, he set in motion events that created a dangerous environment that led to the girl’s death. Martens’ death — on her 10th birthday — sent shockwaves through the community.
rrobserver.com
APD investigates recent fatal crash as homicide
Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal crash Saturday night that left a man dead in the road in Southeast Albuquerque. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said Tommy McCrae, 66, was fatally struck by a vehicle near Gibson and Palomas SE. He said police responded around 6 p.m. to the...
pinonpost.com
New info reveals Dem state treasurer candidate’s alleged abusive behavior
As things heat up in the final stretch of election season, one race that hasn’t gotten much attention is the New Mexico state treasurer’s race. That is, until now. Recently, allegations have resurfaced from the past of Laura Montoya, the Democrat candidate for New Mexico state treasurer. Montoya was called out in the Democratic primary for her prior arrest for domestic violence in front of a child.
After setting up more than 100 companies to help avoid taxes, Albuquerque woman faces prison time
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who ran a business helping companies get started has pled guilty to defrauding the U.S. government. Stacy Underwood allegedly opened at least 114 bank accounts for her clients while helping hide millions in funds from the IRS. According to her guilty plea filed in federal court, Underwood and partner David […]
Albuquerque parents involved in after-school parking lot fight speak out
Thursday, News 13 spoke with the other parents involved in the incident for their side of the story.
KRQE News 13
Video shows physical altercation during Albuquerque elementary school pick up
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A typical school pickup turned violent at an Albuquerque elementary school recently. It happened at Susie Rayos Marmon Elementary School after what police call a ‘parking situation.’ The incident was all caught on camera. A video from two weeks ago shows a grey...
Albuquerque police identify man found dead on road over weekend
A man was found dead on the road near Palomas Drive Southeast and Eastern Avenue Southeast.
Man accused of murdering two Albuquerque men asks judge to dismiss charges
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Dakota Briscoe, the man accused of a double murder in Albuquerque, is asking a judge to dismiss the charges against him. Briscoe is accused of killing two men in 2020 and burning their bodies inside of a car. Briscoe’s attorneys argue the state has violated his right to a speedy trial and […]
School teacher shot and killed by Bernalillo, Sandoval County law enforcement
BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho elementary school teacher has been identified as the man killed in what law enforcement says was suicide by police. Bernalillo police and Sandoval County deputies were called to a Bernalillo home on Monday because of a man, later identified as Gary DeSanctis, armed with a rifle. Officers say they […]
Man convicted of raping two family members sentenced to 225 years
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – William Quintana Doizaki, the Albuquerque man convicted for repeatedly raping two family members, was sentenced to 225 years Monday. In June, the 53-year-old was found guilty of multiple counts of rape and sexual contact with a minor. The abuse of the young girls started when they were five and seven years old. […]
State football playoff brackets
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2022 New Mexico Football State Tournament brackets for all classifications are listed below. KRQE Sports will provide continued coverage of the tournament. 6A 2022 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships 6A 5A 2022 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships 5A 4A 2022 Nusenda Credit Union State Football Championships 4A 3A 2022 […]
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
55K+
Followers
31K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0