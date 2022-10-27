Read full article on original website
St. Louis American
Veronica Edwards named counselor at Marian Middle
Marian Middle School announced Veronica Edwards has joined their staff as school counselor. In her new role, Edwards will be part of Marian’s Care Team that supports the mental health and wellbeing of girls and families. The team responds to students’ heightened needs, providing ongoing counseling to students and alums, and connecting their families with acute wraparound services. A St. Louis native, Edwards graduated from Normandy Senior High School and obtained her BS degree from Tougaloo College in Jackson, Mississippi. She earned an MA in Christian Ministries degree with an emphasis in pastoral counseling from Missouri Baptist University.
St. Louis American
Memorial at the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School
U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) and U.S. Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) look over a memorial at the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Thursday, October 27, 2022. On Monday, October 24, 2022 a gunman broke into the school, shot and killed a student and teacher and injured eight others. Police killed the 19-year-old gunman, who was a 2021 graduate of the school.
St. Louis American
Washington Tabernacle celebrates 120th Anniversary in November
Washington Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church begin celebration of its 120th Anniversary with revival service at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday, Nov. 1-3. The church is located at 3200 Washington Ave. at the corner of Compton and Washington in Midtown St. Louis. The Rev. Jesse T. Williams, Jr., senior pastor at...
St. Louis American
“Hub” of activity now includes a First Bank branch
Andre Alexander, pastor of The Tabernacle Church and president of Tabernacle Community Development Corporation [TCDC], says First Bank’s new branch in “The Hub,” at 3000 E. Prairie Street, is welcomed by Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood residents and businesses. “Jeff-Vander-Lou faces banking challenges, and it was extremely difficult to find...
St. Louis American
Maya Anderson commits to Kentucky
One of the St. Louis area’s top girl’s’ track and field athletes will be headed to the Bluegrass State for college. Senior Maya Anderson of MICDS has given a commitment to the University of Kentucky. Anderson chose the Wildcats over Arkansas, Purdue and Tennessee. Anderson is a...
St. Louis American
Black owned auto assembly supplier to open in Wentzville
Piston Automotive, a subsidiary of the Piston Group and the world’s largest automotive assembly supplier, announced it will open a facility in Wentzville, investing more than $10 million and creating 204 new jobs. The company’s new location will increase Piston Automotive capacity for producing a variety of components for automotive manufacturers.
St. Louis American
Marvin Burks Jr. commits to Ole Miss
Cardinal Ritter College Prep football standout Marvin Burks Jr. has given a commitment to Ole Miss. A four-star recruit, the 6’2” 190-pound safety committed to Ole Miss over Missouri, Texas A&M, LSU and Oklahoma. Burks received more than 35 scholarship offers. Burks has been an outstanding two-way player...
