Did you know that Log Haven restaurant in Millcreek Canyon is considered, by some, to be haunted? For example, General Manager Ian Campbell – who’s about as un-superstitious a person as I know – was “once walking past a freezer at Log Haven and out of the corner of his eye he saw a man with black and white clothing similar to that of a chef. Not recognizing the person, he stopped and went back only to find the room empty.”

SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO