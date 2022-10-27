ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ksl.com

What will happen to the popular State Street taco cart during Sears building redevelopment?

SALT LAKE CITY — Tacos Don Rafa has been a steady fixture on the corner of State Street and 800 South for a quarter of a century. The downtown staple outlasted its former neighbor, Sears, as well as some competing taco carts. It survived the 2008 recession, a pandemic and even an attempt from a neighboring restaurant chain to remove it — but will it make it through redevelopment of the former Sears building? Owner Jesus Rosas Alcanta says there's no doubt.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

7 of Utah's all-time weirdest weather events

This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. No one ever thought a tornado would wreak havoc on Salt Lake City. Summer campers never predicted they'd be shivering from snowfall. And you'd never guess that one little Utah town was the site of the costliest landslide in U.S. history. But...
UTAH STATE
luxury-houses.net

Asking for $10.25 Million, This Striking Home in Holladay just Completed A Perfect Renovation with A Combination of Chic Modernity and Classic Beauty

2227 E 5340 S, Holladay, Utah is a recently remodeled estate in prestigious Holladay neighborhood comes with a combination of chic modernity and warm, classic beauty that strikes the perfect balance between form and function. This Home in Holladay offers 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 11,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2227 E 5340 S, please contact Meredith Sinclair (Phone: 801-485-3151) at Windermere Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
HOLLADAY, UT
hebervalleyradio.com

Crash In Provo Canyon Saturday Evening

UTAH COUNTY, Utah-Saturday evening, UDOT reported a crash on eastbound US 189 at milepost 11 at 9:38 pm. The latest real-time information is available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.utah.gov. If you are planning to come back to the Wasatch Back, use I-80 and exit at Park City to...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Woman shot by pedestrians while in her car early Sunday, police said

WEST VALLEY CITY — A 18-year-old woman was shot while driving in her car in the early morning on Sunday in West Valley City by people standing by the street, police said. Lt. Steve Burke with West Valley Police Department said the woman was shot in the shoulder and her injuries are not life threatening. Police were called at 1:32 a.m.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Midvale’s Main Street gets a new look from local artists

MIDVALE, Utah — Local artists partnered with the Redevelopment Agency of Midvale and the Salt Lake County Health Department to bring art to Midvale’s Main Street. On Oct. 29 from noon until 5 p.m., local youth participated in painting, trick-or-treating and other activities. Artists pained five crosswalk pieces of art that youth pained inside of.
MIDVALE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

UDOT announces new toll lane in Davis County

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Department of Transportation announced in a press release that it will open a new toll Express Lane as soon as Monday, Oct. 31. The lane will run on both north and southbound lanes on I-15 between Layton and Ogden. Mitch Shaw, the senior...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
utahstories.com

Haunted Haven, The Coop and Bestselling Food Writer in Salt Lake

Did you know that Log Haven restaurant in Millcreek Canyon is considered, by some, to be haunted? For example, General Manager Ian Campbell – who’s about as un-superstitious a person as I know – was “once walking past a freezer at Log Haven and out of the corner of his eye he saw a man with black and white clothing similar to that of a chef. Not recognizing the person, he stopped and went back only to find the room empty.”
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Man attempts to kidnap 14-year-old from corn maze, police say

LEHI, Utah — A 14-year-old girl says a man attempted to kidnap her while she was leaving Cornbelly’s Corn Maze Saturday. According to the Lehi Police Department, the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. The 14-year-old was walking from the maze to the parking lot to meet her ride....
LEHI, UT

