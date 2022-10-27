Read full article on original website
Related
WBOY
WVU defeats Fairmont State in ‘Haunted Hoops’ exhibition
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team defeated Fairmont State, 83-49, in its annual ‘Haunted Hoops’ exhibition on Sunday afternoon, inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. The Mountaineers led by as many as 36 points in the game and never trailed. What’s more,...
WBOY
Transfer forward Jose Perez picks WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins landed one of the top players in the transfer portal Sunday afternoon. Manhattan forward Jose Perez told On3 Sports that he has committed to the Mountaineers. Perez shared the news on his Instagram account. He has one...
WBOY
Mountaineers top Oklahoma State, advance to Big 12 semifinals
ROUND ROCK, Texas – The No. 4-seed West Virginia University women’s soccer team earned a spot in the 2022 Big 12 Tournament Semifinals with a 2-1 win over No. 5-seed Oklahoma State at Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas, on Sunday afternoon. In the second of...
smokingmusket.com
What I Think After Another Loss
All in all, yesterday wasn’t bad and taken for almost any single game, West Virginia has been competitive and good most of the year, except. Except that. Except that they lost to Pitt on a tipped Pick-Six. Then They lost to Kansas on another pick-six. They lost to Texas when they weren’t competitive but made it “competitive” by slowing the game way down. They lost to Texas Tech in a very non-competitive game. Then yesterday. They played toe-to-toe with TCU. They traded shots. In a normal year, if the team were better, we’d probably chalk it up to, had chances, some mistakes cost us but before a fourth-down offsides penalty that gave TCU a free play, this was a four-point game, but all of that ignores the larger narrative hanging around the West Virginia Mountaineers these days. The fact that the head coach is 20-23. The fact that the team is 3-5. The fact that the five star QB is either hurt or not good enough. The fact that the team might be regressing.
WBOY
West Virginia falls in Waco
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. –The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to No. 13 Baylor at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas, on Sunday, Oct. 30. Freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller led the Mountaineers in kills with eight. The Quinlan, Texas, native also added five digs. Redshirt freshman setter Kamiah Gibson...
WBOY
GBN Podcast: Missed opportunities doom WVU vs. TCU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After Saturday’s loss to TCU, the Mountaineers will be thinking about what could have been. A top-10 win was within reach in the second half. WVU hung right with the No. 7 team in the land, but failed to capitalize in several key moments, ultimately losing 41-31.
WBOY
Quick Hits: Brown praises effort after TCU loss
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Neal Brown’s WVU football team was just yards away from pulling off an upset of No. 7 TCU. That potential victory would have been the high mark of an otherwise roller-coaster season for the Mountaineers. Instead, WVU was left disappointed as the Horned Frogs held off the Mountaineers 41-31.
voiceofmotown.com
Why West Virginia Lost to TCU
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers came ready to play and compete today, but ultimately, coaching once again was the problem. Neal Brown is not a winner and he doesn’t know how to win close games. Down 28-24 with 6 minutes remaining in the 3rd quarter...
WBOY
FINAL: No. 7 TCU 41, West Virginia 31
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia football eyes a marquee victory on Saturday when it hosts No. 7 TCU. Kickoff is set for noon ET on ESPN. The Mountaineers will try to get the upset without the help of either of their starting guards. While left guard James Gmiter was listed as out before gameday, right guard Doug Nester was a late addition to the injured list. In their place, Tomas Rimac and Jordan White will start in the guard spots.
WBOY
West Virginia Opens Big 12 Tournament Sunday
The West Virginia University women’s soccer team begins its hunt for its fifth Big 12 Championship title, entering conference tournament play as the No. 4 seed to take on No. 5-seed Oklahoma State on Sunday, Oct. 30. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. ET, at Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas.
voiceofmotown.com
Hindsight is Always 20/20
The date was November 3rd, 2018. West Virginia had just taken down the Texas Longhorns in Austin on a Will Grier two-point conversion, 42-41. Dana Holgorsen was the talk of the town, Mountaineer Nation was happy – all was good in the world. Fast forward just a brief four...
WBOY
New-and-improved Bell ready to show stuff at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Jimmy Bell is no stranger to adversity. “Growing up in Saginaw, Michigan, it’s not a great place to be around. I lost a lot of family members growing up. I lost a lot of childhood friends growing up to gun violence or car crashes or even natural causes. It’s been a lot of trauma I’ve dealt with since I was young,” Bell said. “It made me who I am today and I’m thankful for it.”
WBOY
WVU tops Bowling Green: Here’s what we saw
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball topped Bowling Green 73-57 in a charity exhibition on Friday, giving Mountaineer fans their first public viewing of competition ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Bob Huggins brand of Mountaineer basketball showed strong in the game as WVU’s defense and...
WBOY
West Virginia welcomes Fairmont State for Haunted Hoops
The West Virginia University women’s basketball team is set to welcome Fairmont State to Morgantown, on Sunday, Oct. 30, for the team’s annual ‘Haunted Hoops’ exhibition. Tipoff against the Falcons is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. Sunday’s contest against the Falcons will be broadcast live on...
WBOY
West Virginia Makes History at Big 12s
Redshirt junior Ceili McCabe of the No. 28 West Virginia University cross country team earned first place at the 2022 Big 12 Conference Championship at Chaparral Ridge Cross Country Course, hosted by Texas Tech University on Friday, Oct. 28. McCabe finished the 6k with a time of 20:08.4, becoming the...
voiceofmotown.com
Another Intriguing Head Coach Possibility at WVU
Morgantown, West Virginia – During my hour-long conversation with YouTube sensation The Gold and Blue Dude last night, we discussed multiple potential replacements for Neal Brown as the new head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. One name that Gold and Blue Dude mentioned was former Texas Longhorns head...
voiceofmotown.com
Hugh Freeze Signs Massive New Deal
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia has reportedly already started its search for its search for the next head coach of the Mountaineers. One name that has appeared at the top of the list of potential replacements for Brown is Hugh Freeze, the current head coach at Liberty. Freeze’s representatives were rumored to have reached out to West Virginia to express interest in the position if Neal Brown were to be fired.
WBOY
WVU women’s hoops sells record number of season tickets
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Mountaineer fans are excited about their new women’s basketball coach. The WVU women’s basketball team announced Friday that it has broken the program record for season tickets sold ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. The Mountaineers tip off their season off on Nov. 10 when they host USC Upstate.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
2023 3-Star OL Colin Van Rooy De-Commits From Pitt
Prior to tonight’s kickoff, Pitt’s Class of 2023 is minus one member. 3-Star offensive lineman Colin Van Rooy announced on Twitter that he was opening back up his recruitment. “I am announcing my decommitment from the University of Pittsburgh. My recruitment has now reopened.”. The 6’5″, 300-pound offensive...
Daily Athenaeum
Hospital workers tell fans to put a lid on Blue lot trash
WVU football is still in full swing, and some hospital employees say they are sick of the "trashy" disrespect being left behind after singing “Country Roads.”. Describing the Blue Lot, a prime tailgating spot at WVU, as “mass destruction” after a game, Ruby Memorial nurse Melissa Taylor said she is not impressed.
