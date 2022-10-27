Kari Lake holding 'emergency press conference' after burglary at rival's headquarters

Read full article on original website
Derrick
3d ago
it's over with Hobbs you're done go pack don't even show up you're done the steak is in the heart Republicans take back the House and Senate it's over with this country gets back to what it should be and the line liberal lgbqwxyz are done LOL best midterm elections of our lifetime it's over with
Gene Van Auker
3d ago
all politicians are Crooks and I believe Hobbs set up this whole thing. surely not above a politician
Walt
3d ago
Sounds like Hobbs is the one spreading disinformation and chaos accusing her opponent of being involved in the break-in at her campaign office. A desperate attempt by Hobbs to gain some momentum in her failing campaign! Hobbs is to weak to be Governor!!
Kari Lake thanks Liz Cheney for attack ad after fundraising skyrockets: 'Hated by both sides'
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake touted Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., for releasing an attack ad against her, claiming it will be her 'best fundraiser yet.'
Group can monitor Arizona ballot drop boxes, US judge rules
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge Friday refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona’s largest county where watchers have shown up armed and in ballistic vests, saying to do so could violate the monitors’ constitutional rights. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said the case remained open and that the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans could try again to make its argument against a group calling itself Clean Elections USA. A second plaintiff, Voto Latino, was removed from the case. Liburdi concluded that “while this case certainly presents serious questions, the Court cannot craft an injunction without violating the First Amendment.” The judge is a Trump appointee and a member of the Federalist Society, a conservative legal organization. Local and federal law enforcement have been alarmed by reports of people, including some who were masked and armed, watching 24-hour ballot boxes in Maricopa County — Arizona’s most populous county — and rural Yavapai County as midterm elections near. Some voters have complained alleging voter intimidation after people watching the boxes took photos and videos, and followed voters.
Arrest made in Hobbs Campaign office break-in, candidates react
An arrest was announced Thursday in a break-in at Katie Hobbs' campaign office in Phoenix.
KTAR.com
Arrest made in campaign office burglary of Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs
PHOENIX — An arrest has been made in the burglary of the campaign office of Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs, authorities said Thursday. Daniel Mota Dos Reis, 36, is accused of breaking into an office at the location of Hobbs’ Phoenix headquarters on Monday at about 7 p.m. and stealing multiple items, according to a probable cause statement.
Arizona AG gives county OK for full ballot hand counts
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s Republican attorney general has issued an opinion saying county officials can hand-count all ballots in at least five races from the Nov. 8 election, a move that gives a green light to GOP officials in at least two counties who have been clamoring for hand counts.
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs’ office robbed after she called out voter intimidation
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. In the Phoenix area, some disturbing events have occurred during the 2022 midterms — the most recent of which is a break-in at the campaign headquarters of Democratic Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who is running for governor. Hobbs' office has asked...
Washington Examiner
Kari Lake calls break-in at Hobbs campaign headquarters 'Jussie Smollett part two'
PEORIA, Arizona — Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, called reporters "despicable" for asking her to respond to allegations from the Arizona Democratic Party that she was directly responsible for a break-in at Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs’s office earlier this week. “That is absolutely absurd....
AZFamily
Arizona's Family speaks with Rep. Greg Staton regarding President Biden
Opponent angry Maricopa County candidate still on ballot after public indecency charge. Maricopa County Community College District Board candidate Randy Kaufman says he would suspend his campaign, but his name was still on the ballot. The reason why is that he still has not officially withdrawn from the race with the county recorder’s office, so any votes for him still count.
Liz Cheney's PAC airs ad urging Arizona voters to reject GOP candidates Kari Lake and Mark Finchem
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney is putting money behind her vow to do everything she can to prevent election deniers from winning in November, as her political action committee announced Friday that it is spending $500,000 on an ad urging Arizona voters to reject GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and Republican Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem.
Washington Examiner
Arizona TV station airs graphic showing Kari Lake lost 12 days before midterm elections
A local TV news station in Arizona is apologizing after airing a graphic showing Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor, as the winner in her race 12 days out from the midterm elections. The graphic, which appeared Thursday afternoon on FOX 10 Phoenix at the bottom left-hand part of...
Washington Examiner
Kari Lake tries to turn kingmaker by backing Blake Masters, other GOP hopefuls in Arizona
MESA, ARIZONA — Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake utilized her name recognition to boost other Republicans on the ticket at a Halloween-themed campaign event on Friday night. Lake, dressed as Rosie the Riveter, spoke for under four minutes before handing off the microphone to Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters. The...
Groups ask appeals court to stop individuals gathering at Arizona ballot drop boxes to surveil voters
A federal appeals court was asked on Friday night to issue an emergency order blocking individuals from gathering at Arizona ballot drop boxes to record voters.
Washington Examiner
Kari Lake attacks media for coverage of break-in at Hobbs campaign headquarters
PHOENIX — Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, accused journalists of trying to "influence this election" after news outlets reported on a break-in at Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs's office earlier this week and allegations from the Arizona Democratic Party that she was directly responsible. "My desperate...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Valley nonprofit teams with 'Internet Godfather' to combat senior fraud in Maricopa County
October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month and R.O.S.E. has announced that Brett Johnson, the man the Secret Service dubbed "The Original Internet Godfather," is joining the non-profit organization's Advisory Committee to help protect Maricopa County seniors from fraud. Johnson is considered to be one of the leading authorities on cybercrime. After...
AZFamily
Opponent angry Maricopa County candidate still on ballot after public indecency charge
Arizona's Family political editor Dennis Welch asked Rep. Stanton to rate the President, but Stanton said it was incomplete. Federal judge denies request to stop Arizona ballot drop box watchers. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Images of armed men wearing tactical gear at Maricopa County drop box sites have sparked...
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames Her
The Phoenix Police arrested a suspect for the Hobbs campaign office and identified him today as Daniel Mota Dos Reis, 36. He was booked into Maricopa County Jail on one count of third-degree burglary.
Arizona's governor is stacking shipping containers along the border and defying a federal request to remove them
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced an effort to stack more shipping containers to form a wall along the Mexico border, weeks after the federal government said some containers were placed illegally.
AZFamily
GRAPHIC WARNING: Body-cam, drone footage show shootout between Glendale man and SWAT team
Some Arizona school districts sitting on millions in grant relief funding. The clock is ticking for districts to spend the money. Some students have already graduated without the benefit of what this funding would provide for them. Fans fill Mullett arena in Tempe for Arizona Coyotes season opener. Updated: 23...
Arizona governor ignores feds, puts more containers along Mexican border
The state of Arizona has begun installing shipping containers along another section of the U.S.-Mexico border to fill gaps that aren't covered by a border wall.
How a Big Lie Activist Could Win a Deep Blue Seat in 2022’s Biggest Battleground
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In a deep blue Arizona district, a conservative group is spending big bucks to boost the write-in campaign of a Republican activist who led the push for Arizona’s notorious 2021 election “audit”—without telling voters which party he actually belongs to or mentioning his Big Lie advocacy.
