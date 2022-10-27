ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Kari Lake holding 'emergency press conference' after burglary at rival's headquarters

By Ryan King, Breaking News Reporter
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 34

Derrick
3d ago

it's over with Hobbs you're done go pack don't even show up you're done the steak is in the heart Republicans take back the House and Senate it's over with this country gets back to what it should be and the line liberal lgbqwxyz are done LOL best midterm elections of our lifetime it's over with

Reply
9
Gene Van Auker
3d ago

all politicians are Crooks and I believe Hobbs set up this whole thing. surely not above a politician

Reply(3)
10
Walt
3d ago

Sounds like Hobbs is the one spreading disinformation and chaos accusing her opponent of being involved in the break-in at her campaign office. A desperate attempt by Hobbs to gain some momentum in her failing campaign! Hobbs is to weak to be Governor!!

Reply
3
The Associated Press

Group can monitor Arizona ballot drop boxes, US judge rules

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge Friday refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona’s largest county where watchers have shown up armed and in ballistic vests, saying to do so could violate the monitors’ constitutional rights. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said the case remained open and that the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans could try again to make its argument against a group calling itself Clean Elections USA. A second plaintiff, Voto Latino, was removed from the case. Liburdi concluded that “while this case certainly presents serious questions, the Court cannot craft an injunction without violating the First Amendment.” The judge is a Trump appointee and a member of the Federalist Society, a conservative legal organization. Local and federal law enforcement have been alarmed by reports of people, including some who were masked and armed, watching 24-hour ballot boxes in Maricopa County — Arizona’s most populous county — and rural Yavapai County as midterm elections near. Some voters have complained alleging voter intimidation after people watching the boxes took photos and videos, and followed voters.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona's Family speaks with Rep. Greg Staton regarding President Biden

Opponent angry Maricopa County candidate still on ballot after public indecency charge. Maricopa County Community College District Board candidate Randy Kaufman says he would suspend his campaign, but his name was still on the ballot. The reason why is that he still has not officially withdrawn from the race with the county recorder’s office, so any votes for him still count.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Washington Examiner

Kari Lake attacks media for coverage of break-in at Hobbs campaign headquarters

PHOENIX — Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, accused journalists of trying to "influence this election" after news outlets reported on a break-in at Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs's office earlier this week and allegations from the Arizona Democratic Party that she was directly responsible. "My desperate...
PHOENIX, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

Valley nonprofit teams with 'Internet Godfather' to combat senior fraud in Maricopa County

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month and R.O.S.E. has announced that Brett Johnson, the man the Secret Service dubbed "The Original Internet Godfather," is joining the non-profit organization's Advisory Committee to help protect Maricopa County seniors from fraud. Johnson is considered to be one of the leading authorities on cybercrime. After...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Mother Jones

How a Big Lie Activist Could Win a Deep Blue Seat in 2022’s Biggest Battleground

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In a deep blue Arizona district, a conservative group is spending big bucks to boost the write-in campaign of a Republican activist who led the push for Arizona’s notorious 2021 election “audit”—without telling voters which party he actually belongs to or mentioning his Big Lie advocacy.
ARIZONA STATE

