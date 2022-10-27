Read full article on original website
Ocean County, NJ, Man Convicted of Drug Trafficking, Gun Charges
A man from Ocean County has been convicted on drug and weapon charges. 43-year-old Dyshawn Moss of Manchester was convicted on Thursday following a four-day trial on five charges:. Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Possession with intent to distribute heroin. Possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Possession of a...
Jersey Shore Ex-Con Loses In Federal Trial For Multi-Pounds Of Heroin, Fentanyl, Coke, Gun
An ex-con caught with several pounds of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl -- not to mention a loaded gun -- in his Ocean County apartment is facing significant time behind bars following convictions in federal court. Dyshawn Moss, 43, of Manchester, was found guilty of drug and weapons offenses, including being...
New Jersey woman charged with killing Virginia Beach man in March
A New Jersey woman now faces a murder charge in connection with the death of a Virginia Beach man earlier this year.
Fatal shooting in N.J. city under investigation, police say
Passaic County detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday morning in Paterson, county prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said. City police responded to the area of Elm Street and Mill Street at 9:26 a.m. and located a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound, officials said. The victim was brought...
Woman stabbed at Hillside, NJ liquor store by former friend, cops say
HILLSIDE — A woman is wanted by police after a stabbing at a liquor store in Union County on Friday evening. Hillside police say the victim, a 27-year-old woman who has not been identified, went into Mayfair Liquors on North Broad Street sometime before 9 p.m. but was followed inside by another person.
Expungement clinics being held throughout N.J. to help those with past weed convictions
Felix Pineda drove from Somerset to Trenton on Saturday with hopes of expunging a past marijuana conviction that he believes is holding him back. Despite obtaining a college degree from Berkeley College last year, Pineda believes the marijuana offense that was tied to his second degree robbery arrest in 2013 is keeping potential employers from hiring him. He is currently a medical warehouse picker making $18 an hour.
NYC to pay $26 million to men wrongly accused of killing Malcolm X
Malcolm X speaks during a press conference in Chicago on May 22nd, 1964. A recent investigation has raised new questions about how the NYPD and FBI handled the 1965 assassination [ more › ]
Man fell through ceiling, stole $700K from N.J. check-cashing business, authorities say
A New Jersey man was charged almost exactly five years after allegedly robbing a check-cashing business in West Long Branch, authorities announced Friday. Travis A. Bryant, 41, of Jackson was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, and fourth-degree possession of an imitation handgun. The West Long Branch...
SEE ANYTHING? Armed Robbers Smash Cases, Get More Than $1M In Bling From Paterson Jewelry Store
UPDATE: Authorities in various jurisdictions are comparing notes after three masked gunmen robbed a Paterson jewelry store of more than $1 million in merchandise. Meanwhile, the owner of Paradise Jewelry expressed gratitude to the community for messages of love, support and concern following the brazen broad-daylight heist earlier this week.
Murder-for-hire scheme in New Jersey while awaiting trial for killing co-worker
Prosecutors have accused a New Jersey man who is currently on trial for murdering a co-worker in 2019 with arranging for further killings in an attempt to exonerate himself. Kenneth Saal, 33, is accused of fatally beating and stabbing his co-worker Carolyn Byington, 26, to death in her Plainsboro apartment in June 2019 during a lunch break.
Newark's Ironbound Grieves Loss Of Beloved Young Police Officer
TRIBUTE: Portuguese Americans in Newark's Ironbound are reeling from the death of a beloved community police officer who devoted a great deal of his life to helping children. Ricardo Barbosa, 29, of Belleville was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Bell Street home off White Oak Terrace shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to multiple reports.
jcitytimes.com
Women in Heights Arrested on Meth Charges
Two women were arrested in the Heights yesterday in connection with the sale of methamphetamines, also known as “meth” or “crystal meth.”. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, Lynnette Lipinski, 39, of Jersey City, and Husam Fooda, 36, of East Elmhurst, New York, were arrested at a residence on Sherman Avenue.
Men exonerated in Malcom X killing to receive $36 million
The city of New York will settle lawsuits filed on behalf of two men who were exonerated last year for the 1965 assassination of Malcolm X.
Stabbed multiple times in liquor store, N.J. woman wrestles knife from attacker, police say
A woman was stabbed multiple times in the chest and back Friday night in a Union County liquor store before she was able to wrestle the knife from her attacker and flee the business, authorities said. The 27-year-old victim was in the store in the 1400 block of North Broad...
NBC New York
Deadly Halloween Party: 1 Killed in Brooklyn Double Shooting
A Halloween party came to a deadly end in Brooklyn overnight after police said gunfire killed one person and left a second injured. Officers responded to a commercial building off Atlantic Avenue in Crown Heights just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting, NYPD officials said. A 28-year-old...
N.J. man, 38, dies after he’s shot on Paterson street
A 38-year-old man died after he was shot Saturday morning on a street Paterson, authorities said. Police were called about 9:26 a.m. to the area of Elm and Mill streets on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot. The man was...
hudsoncountyview.com
Bayonne man charged with DWI hit-and-run, nearly runs over police sergeant, authorities say
A Bayonne man was charged with driving while intoxicated after a hit-and-run, nearly running over a police sergeant while fleeing the scene, authorities said. James S. Cooper, 70, of Bayonne, was charged with DWI, aggravated assault (on a law enforcement officer), assault by auto, obstructing a governmental function, and compounding, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
Authorities: Coke Dealer Who Drove Down Elmwood Park Sidewalk To Avoid Arrest Freed By Judge
A drug-dealing café worker from Elmwood Park drove down a sidewalk to escape detectives, authorities said, then was almost immediately released by a judge after his subsequent arrest. Dominick Nicolosi Jr., 30, sold cocaine to an undercover detective multiple times over the past several weeks, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark...
Jersey Shore Check-Cashing Robbery Netted $700K: Prosecutor
An Ocean County man has been arrested and charged with committing a daytime robbery of a West Long Branch check-cashing business that netted $700,000, authorities said. Travis A. Bryant, 41, of Jackson is charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, and fourth-degree possession of an imitation handgun, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
N.J. man charged in co-worker’s death tried to have detective killed, cops say
The New Jersey man charged with killing a co-worker during a lunch break tried to hire a fellow jail inmate to kill the lead detective in his case and another “random woman” in an attempt to derail the prosecution, according to court documents. Kenneth Saal, 33, formerly of...
