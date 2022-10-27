Read full article on original website
Lakers make big Russell Westbrook decision
Russell Westbrook is expected to play in the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night after he sat out Wednesday with a hamstring injury. He will not, however, be starting. The Lakers are planning to bring Westbrook off the bench, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. They...
Mitchell, LeVert score 41 points, Cavs beat Celtics in OT
Caris LeVert and Donovan Mitchell each scored 41 points and the Cavaliers rallied to beat the Boston Celtics 132-123 in overtime on Friday night.
Keita Bates-Diop starting for San Antonio on Sunday in place of sick Jeremy Sochan
San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop will start Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jeremy Sochan is sidelined to close out the weekend due to flue-like symptoms. As a result, a spot in the starting five has opened up. For now, that role will go to Bates-Diop.
Damian Jones coming off Lakers' bench Sunday
Los Angeles Lakers center Damian Jones will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. After a one-game absence due to lower back tightness, the Anthony Davis is back in there down low. Jones is reverting to the bench as a result. Our models...
LeBron James (foot) probable for Lakers on Sunday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (foot) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. James has been probable with foot soreness for every game this season. In 33.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 49.8 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 28.5 points, 7.4 rebounds,...
Jazz edge short-handed Grizzlies 124-123
Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk each scored 23 points, including a pair of late 3-pointers, to lift the Utah Jazz to a 124-123 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, who were playing without Ja Morant
Dallas Mavs vs. OKC Thunder: 3 Big Things to Watch
The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday. What are some of the biggest key things to watch? DallasBasketball.com has you covered.
Joel Embiid (injury recovery) not listed on 76ers' Saturday injury report
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is set to play Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Embiid missed Friday night's contest due to right knee injury recovery - the team is being cautious with the superstar on back-to-backs. But on Saturday, he does not carry any injury designation. Expect De'Anthony Melton to revert to the bench.
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl coming off Thunders' bench on Saturday night
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Dallas Mavericks. Robinson-Earl will play with the Thunder's second unit after Aleksej Pokusevski was picked as Saturday's starter. In 21.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Robinson-Earl to produce 7.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assist.
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon (back) upgraded to probable on Sunday
Boston Celtics shooting guard Malcolm Brogdon (back) is probable for Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards. Brogdon has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Sunday's clash with the Wizards. Our models expect him to play 25.0 minutes against Washington. Brogdon's Sunday projection includes 13.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists,...
Philadelphia's Joel Embiid (injury recovery) starting on Saturday, De'Anthony Melton to bench
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (injury recovery) is starting in Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Embiid will make his return after Philadelphia's star center missed Friday's contest for injury recovery reasons. In 35.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Embiid to score 51.7 FanDuel points. Embiid's projection includes 28.0 points,...
Jake LaRavia (illness) questionable for Memphis Monday night
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. LaRavia is dealing with a non-COVID illness, which is why he missed Saturday's game. Now, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Jordan McLaughlin (heel) out again for Minnesota Sunday night
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jordan McLaughlin will not play Sunday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. McLaughlin is still dealing with the right heel soreness that kept him out of Friday night's contest. As a result, he will miss his second straight contest to close out the weekend.
Seth Curry (injury recovery) making season debut Saturday for Nets
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry will play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Curry has been out all season to this point due to left ankle injury recovery. However, the team has finally greenlit him to make his 2022/23 debut. Expect the veteran sharpshooter to be eased along.
Chicago's Ayo Dosunmu (back) ruled out on Saturday
Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (back) will not play in Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Dosunmu will miss the second game of Chicago's back-to-back with a back injury. Expect Alex Caruso to play more minutes against a Sixers' team ranked 21st in defensive rating. In 64.3 minutes with Dosunmu...
Nets' Joe Harris (injury management) available on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Joe Harris (injury management) is available for Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Harris is not included on the injury report and will be available to face the Pacers on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 23.4 minutes against Indiana. Harris' Saturday projection includes 9.8...
Blake Wesley (knee) won't return for Spurs Sunday night
San Antonio Spurs guard Blake Wesley will not return Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Wesley suffered a knee injury. As a result, he will not return to the court for Sunday night's contest. Before exiting, Wesley had 6 points, 2 rebounds and 7.4 FanDuel points.
Herb Jones (knee) ruled out for Pelicans on Sunday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Jones isn't quite ready to return to the court as he deals with a hyperextended right knee. With him sidelined once again, expect Naji Marshall to remain in the starting lineup on the wing.
Bruce Brown coming off Nuggets' bench Sunday night
Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope recently missed time due to a sprained left anke. However, the medical staff has cleared him to return to the court, and he'll immediately return to the starting lineup. As a result, Brown is going back to a bench role.
Grizzlies' John Konchar (shoulder) questionable on Saturday
Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard John Konchar (shoulder) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Konchar is dealing with a shoulder injury and is questionable to face Utah on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.8 minutes against the Jazz. Konchar's Saturday projection includes...
