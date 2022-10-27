Dem OK governor candidate scrubs links from website after Washington Examiner report

Read full article on original website
Related
YOU DECIDE 2022: 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidate stumps for Mullin in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Two years ago, she was making the case to be the standard-bearer of the Democratic Party, and now Former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is crisscrossing the country to campaign for Republicans, including Oklahoma Congressman Markwayne Mullin (R) running for the U.S. Senate. Gabbard praised and endorsed...
Washington Examiner
Allan Fung banks on fiscal sanity pitch in quest for GOP breakthrough in Rhode Island
Eyeing an upset victory in a deep-blue Ocean State district, GOP hopeful Allan Fung is striving to woo voters with a pitch of ushering in an era of fiscal sanity in Washington, D.C. Throughout his campaign, Fung has been laser-focused on bread-and-butter issues, brandishing himself as a centrist keen on...
KOCO
Big names in national politics endorse candidates in upcoming Oklahoma election
Big names in national politics have endorsed candidates in the upcoming Oklahoma election. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Virginia Gov. Glen Youngkin, and former candidate for president Tulsi Gabbard have already or will make stops in Oklahoma this election season. "You can see look at this as polls have been surprisingly...
Washington Examiner
Kari Lake tries to turn kingmaker by backing Blake Masters, other GOP hopefuls in Arizona
MESA, ARIZONA — Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake utilized her name recognition to boost other Republicans on the ticket at a Halloween-themed campaign event on Friday night. Lake, dressed as Rosie the Riveter, spoke for under four minutes before handing off the microphone to Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters. The...
Gov. Stitt Holding Rally With Ted Cruz In OKC
Gov. Kevin Stitt is holding a rally with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz Tuesday. It's free and open to the public at the Crossroads Church near Southeast 89th Street and South Shields Boulevard. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by clicking here.
Washington Examiner
Midterms 2022 updates: Youngkin makes joke about Paul Pelosi attack during campaign stop
The 2022 midterm elections are just days away. Follow live as the Washington Examiner covers all the major updates and news in the race for the House and Senate. Follow our rolling Midterms 2022 live blog for the latest news and updates. Kemp and Abrams talk crime and safety. Kemp...
Washington Examiner
Top Colorado Republican lawmaker dies suddenly at 55
A leading Colorado lawmaker died suddenly on Sunday, his fellow Republicans announced. House Minority Leader Hugh McKean, a state representative from Loveland, died at his home in the early morning, an aide said in an email. A cause of death was not immediately given, but McKean had just turned 55...
KOCO
Stitt, Hofmeister focus on Hispanic voters ahead of election day
OKLAHOMA CITY — With a close race for governor, the two leading candidates are trying to pick every vote they can. Both Gov. Kevin Stitt and his challenger Joy Hofmeister are focusing on Hispanic voters. Experts told KOCO 5 that while nationwide, Democrats are more popular among Hispanic voters, recent elections have shown that support is weakening.
KTEN.com
Stitt visits with southern Oklahomans on final campaign push
CANEY, Okla. (KTEN) -- Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt made a campaign stop in Caney, Oklahoma, at the Betts Ministry Saturday afternoon in his final push for re-election. "The turnaround that you have elected me to do is working," Stitt told his supporters. "We have the largest savings account in our state's history right now, $3 billion."
Don’t Ignore the Oklahoma Governor’s Race
One of the most interesting and most competitive races in this year’s elections is the Governor’s race in Oklahoma. Joy Hofmiester is challenging current Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt. Surely Oklahoma residents are concerned about students’ knowledge gained at school. If you look, almost all of the academic measurements are pointing downward under Hofmiesters tenure.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Chuck Schumer tells Biden Georgia 'going downhill' for Democrats on hot mic
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was caught Thursday on a hot mic telling President Joe Biden that Democrats are "going downhill" in Georgia and expressing disbelief that Republican Herschel Walker might win the Senate race. "The state where we're going downhill is Georgia," he told Biden. "It's hard to...
Greg Abbott ran as a small-government conservative. But the governor’s office now has more power than ever.
Abbott has consolidated power like none before him, at times circumventing the GOP-controlled Legislature and overriding local officials. A flurry of executive measures has solidified his base and raised his national profile.
Washington Examiner
Michigan governor’s pandemic school-closure claim heavily scrutinized
(The Center Square) – The negative repercussions of the Michigan school closures include national test scores so low as to prompt state leaders to distance themselves from mandating extended in-person school closures during the pandemic. It has also generated headlines and social media interest nationwide after Democratic Gov. Gretchen...
KOCO
Sanctuary cities at center of discussion in Oklahoma gubernatorial battle
OKLAHOMA CITY — The topic of sanctuary cities is at the center of the latest dust-up in the battle for Oklahoma governor. On Thursday, conservatives spread a viral video of the Democrat in the race, Joy Hofmeister, saying she's in favor of them. But she told KOCO 5 that she's not.
Feud with tribes threatens Oklahoma governor’s reelection
ADA, Okla. (AP) — Many of the 39 Native American tribes based in Oklahoma have played roles in state politics for decades, often behind the scenes. They became bigger, more outspoken players when voters approved Las Vegas-style gambling in 2004. The budgets of several major tribes ballooned with casino revenue.
KENS 5
Verify: Are ballots changing from Beto O'Rourke to Greg Abbott on purpose?
SAN ANTONIO — A lot of eyes are on the midterm elections as well as early voting, with many looking for problems to make sure their vote is tabulated correctly. Is it true that ballots are changing from Beto O'Rourke to Greg Abbott on purpose?. THE SOURCES. Jacque Callenan,...
city-sentinel.com
Governor Kevin Stitt sends Oklahoma certified beef to Texas Governor Greg Abbot, thanks hardworking farmers and ranchers
Oklahoma City – Governor Kevin Stitt is sending Oklahoma Certified Beef, donated by Oklahoma beef producers from across the state, to Texas Governor Greg Abbott in recognition of the University of Texas’ recent victory at the Red River Rivalry earlier this month. “Our Sooners will get the Longhorns...
KXAN
Report: 1 in 5 Texas voters will identify as LGBTQ by 2040
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Researchers from the Human Rights Campaign showed in a new report that LGBTQ voters are on track to become one of the fastest-growing voting blocs in the country. By 2040, one in five Texas voters will be part of the group, according to the research. “(LGBTQ...
publicradiotulsa.org
In the race for governor, Kevin Stitt, Joy Hofmeister are trying to win favor with Oklahoma’s growing Latino population
In an election year where Republicans nationally hope to make big waves among Latino voters and Democrats are trying to hold on to what has historically been a safe vote, both Gov. Kevin Stitt and challenger Joy Hofmeister are working hard to appeal to the community. Stitt is running what...
wufe967.com
Oklahoma sues Biden admin for transfer denial of death row inmate, DA says: ‘They're usurping state authority’
Oklahoma officials are accusing the federal government of playing politics with its refusal to transfer a death row inmate scheduled to face execution in December to state custody. The state is now suing the Biden administration to ensure he is handed over. John Hanson, 58, is scheduled to be executed...
Comments / 2