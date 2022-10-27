ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Dem OK governor candidate scrubs links from website after Washington Examiner report

By Gabe Kaminsky, Investigative Reporter
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
Washington Examiner

Top Colorado Republican lawmaker dies suddenly at 55

A leading Colorado lawmaker died suddenly on Sunday, his fellow Republicans announced. House Minority Leader Hugh McKean, a state representative from Loveland, died at his home in the early morning, an aide said in an email. A cause of death was not immediately given, but McKean had just turned 55...
COLORADO STATE
KOCO

Stitt, Hofmeister focus on Hispanic voters ahead of election day

OKLAHOMA CITY — With a close race for governor, the two leading candidates are trying to pick every vote they can. Both Gov. Kevin Stitt and his challenger Joy Hofmeister are focusing on Hispanic voters. Experts told KOCO 5 that while nationwide, Democrats are more popular among Hispanic voters, recent elections have shown that support is weakening.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Stitt visits with southern Oklahomans on final campaign push

CANEY, Okla. (KTEN) -- Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt made a campaign stop in Caney, Oklahoma, at the Betts Ministry Saturday afternoon in his final push for re-election. "The turnaround that you have elected me to do is working," Stitt told his supporters. "We have the largest savings account in our state's history right now, $3 billion."
OKLAHOMA STATE
Ragon Steele

Don’t Ignore the Oklahoma Governor’s Race

One of the most interesting and most competitive races in this year’s elections is the Governor’s race in Oklahoma. Joy Hofmiester is challenging current Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt. Surely Oklahoma residents are concerned about students’ knowledge gained at school. If you look, almost all of the academic measurements are pointing downward under Hofmiesters tenure.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Washington Examiner

Michigan governor’s pandemic school-closure claim heavily scrutinized

(The Center Square) – The negative repercussions of the Michigan school closures include national test scores so low as to prompt state leaders to distance themselves from mandating extended in-person school closures during the pandemic. It has also generated headlines and social media interest nationwide after Democratic Gov. Gretchen...
MICHIGAN STATE
KXAN

Report: 1 in 5 Texas voters will identify as LGBTQ by 2040

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Researchers from the Human Rights Campaign showed in a new report that LGBTQ voters are on track to become one of the fastest-growing voting blocs in the country. By 2040, one in five Texas voters will be part of the group, according to the research. “(LGBTQ...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy