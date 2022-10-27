ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NECN

Police Officer in Easton Shoots Knife-Wielding Man

A police officer shot a knife-wielding man and a second person while responding to a disturbance in Easton, Massachusetts, late Friday night. Authorities said they received a 911 call around 11:41 p.m. Friday reporting a disturbance at a home on Central Street. Arriving officers encountered "a potentially lethal situation involving...
EASTON, MA
whdh.com

State Police issue Silver Alert for missing 72-year-old woman

MONTAGUE, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 72-year-old woman from western Mass. who was traveling to Somerset, but never made it to her destination. Officials issued a Silver Alert for Joan Martin of Turners Falls after she was reportedly last...
MONTAGUE, MA
WCVB

Boston police officer arrested following domestic violence incident

BOSTON — A Boston police officer is on administrative leave after she was arrested following a domestic incident involving a family member, according to the Boston Police Department. BPD officials said Roselyn LaCroix, who has been a Boston police officer since 2006, was arrested by fellow officers shortly after...
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Driver extricated after crash leaves vehicle on its roof in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A two vehicle crash left one car on its roof in Falmouth. The collision happened on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) at Fordham Road sometime after noon Sunday. Firefighters had to extricate the driver of the overturned vehicle. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic in the area.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Firefighters use Jaws of Life to free driver after car vs tree in Bourne

BOURNE – Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free the victim of a car vs tree crash in Bourne. The crash happened on the Route 6 bypass near the Buzzards Bay Rotary about 6 PM. Once freed, the victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford after MedFlight helicopter was not immediately available. Bourne Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Traffic was tied up in the are and motorists were urged to use Main Street as an alternate route.
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Wareham Police seek person of interest in breaking and entering case

WAREHAM – Wareham Police is requesting the publics assistance identifying this male. This male is a person of interest in an active breaking and entering incident. If you know this male , have seen someone similar to this male , a male with matching clothing or can provide information leading to his identification. Please call WPD @ 508-295-1212 or Detective Kelsch @ 508-295-1204.
WAREHAM, MA
CBS Boston

NH police: Massachusetts man clocked at 121 mph on I-95

GREENLAND, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police said they arrested a Massachusetts teen for allegedly driving more than 100 miles per hour on Route 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire on Saturday morning.Troopers from the Special Enforcement Unit, who are concentrated on reducing hazardous driving behavior on I-95, clocked a black BMW coupe allegedly going 121 mph on I-95 South. The driver, Jake Marley, 19, of Boxford, was stopped in North Hampton and charged with reckless operation. He is scheduled to appear in Portsmouth District Court on December 19.
GREENLAND, NH
capecod.com

Pickup, sedan collide in Yarmouth Port

YARMOUTH PORT – Just before 2 PM Saturday, there was a two vehicle crash in the area of 159 Route 6A in Yarmouth Port. It appears that a Lexus sedan side-swiped with a Ford F-150 pickup truck and ended up on the other side of the road up against a stone wall. The pickup truck ended up against a utility pole. Both drivers were evaluated at the scene. Route 6A was backed up in both directions until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.
YARMOUTH, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police charge homeless man after car pursuit leads to crash into transformer, car

On Tuesday, October 25 at approximately 9:50pm, New Bedford Police attempted to stop a motor vehicle on Mill Street for traffic violations. Instead of stopping, the operator of the vehicle, ANGEL GONZALEZ, 22, homeless, fled, and lead police on a brief pursuit during which he struck another vehicle and eventually lost control, coming to a stop after striking a transformer near King Village East.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
MassLive.com

Crash on Route 1 in Peabody leaves 39-year-old woman with serious injuries

An elderly man is facing criminal charges after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash on Route 1 in Peabody on Thursday, authorities said. The pedestrian, a 39-year-old North Andover woman, was struck by a 2021 Chevy Silverado near the southbound side of Route 1 shortly after 2:30 p.m. She was flown by medical helicopter to a Boston area hospital to be treated for serious injuries to her lower body, according to a statement from Massachusetts State Police.
PEABODY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police, Bristol County District Attorney’s Office investigating officer involved shooting that injured two after disturbance

Police and the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place late Friday night. According to Chief Keith Boone, just after 11:30 p.m., dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a disturbance at a home on Central Street in Easton. Upon arrival, Easton officers encountered a potentially lethal situation involving a man holding a knife and drew their service weapons. An Easton officer intervened and fired his weapon, striking the man and grazing another resident.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man sentenced to State Prison for murder of 32-year-old Earl Thomas

A Massachusetts man who shot and killed a man in 2019 after a fight has been sentenced to State Prison, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. On October 7, 2022, a jury convicted 32-year-old Quieto Miranda, of Brockton, of second-degree murder, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of a Loaded Firearm in the 2019 shooting death of 32-year-old Earl Thomas of New Bedford.
BROCKTON, MA
