FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
fallriverreporter.com
Three Massachusetts women in their 20s arrested for allegedly spray painting park
A Massachusetts Police Department is continuing to crack down on vandalism taking place at a park in town following the arrest of three women. On Tuesday, October 25 at approximately 12:40 p.m., Hull Police received a report of three women possibly spray painting at Fort Revere Park, according to Chief Dunn.
ABC6.com
RI State Police: Juvenile female dies in early morning crash on I-95
RICHMOND, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said a juvenile died after a crash on I-95 early Sunday morning. State Police said at 4:08 a.m. on Sunday, troopers were called to a single-vehicle crash on I-95 North near Exit 3 in Richmond. At the scene, police found a...
WCVB
Man armed with knife shot by officer, resident of Easton home grazed by bullet, police say
EASTON, Mass. — Massachusetts authorities are investigating a police officer's shooting of an armed man inside an Easton home that left another person injured. Easton police Chief Keith Boone said the department received a 911 call shortly after 11:40 p.m. Friday regarding a disturbance at a Central Street home.
NECN
Police Officer in Easton Shoots Knife-Wielding Man
A police officer shot a knife-wielding man and a second person while responding to a disturbance in Easton, Massachusetts, late Friday night. Authorities said they received a 911 call around 11:41 p.m. Friday reporting a disturbance at a home on Central Street. Arriving officers encountered "a potentially lethal situation involving...
fallriverreporter.com
MA State Police: Northwestern Massachusetts woman has gone missing on her way to Somerset
The Montague Police Department and Massachusetts State Police are attempting to locate Joan Martin, of Turners Falls. Martin was last seen on Friday October 28 at approximately 10:00 a.m. Martin left her son’s home in Montague, a town in Franklin County in northwestern Massachusetts, for a planned trip to her...
whdh.com
State Police issue Silver Alert for missing 72-year-old woman
MONTAGUE, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 72-year-old woman from western Mass. who was traveling to Somerset, but never made it to her destination. Officials issued a Silver Alert for Joan Martin of Turners Falls after she was reportedly last...
WCVB
Boston police officer arrested following domestic violence incident
BOSTON — A Boston police officer is on administrative leave after she was arrested following a domestic incident involving a family member, according to the Boston Police Department. BPD officials said Roselyn LaCroix, who has been a Boston police officer since 2006, was arrested by fellow officers shortly after...
capecod.com
Driver extricated after crash leaves vehicle on its roof in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A two vehicle crash left one car on its roof in Falmouth. The collision happened on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) at Fordham Road sometime after noon Sunday. Firefighters had to extricate the driver of the overturned vehicle. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic in the area.
capecod.com
Firefighters use Jaws of Life to free driver after car vs tree in Bourne
BOURNE – Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free the victim of a car vs tree crash in Bourne. The crash happened on the Route 6 bypass near the Buzzards Bay Rotary about 6 PM. Once freed, the victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford after MedFlight helicopter was not immediately available. Bourne Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Traffic was tied up in the are and motorists were urged to use Main Street as an alternate route.
capecod.com
Wareham Police seek person of interest in breaking and entering case
WAREHAM – Wareham Police is requesting the publics assistance identifying this male. This male is a person of interest in an active breaking and entering incident. If you know this male , have seen someone similar to this male , a male with matching clothing or can provide information leading to his identification. Please call WPD @ 508-295-1212 or Detective Kelsch @ 508-295-1204.
NH police: Massachusetts man clocked at 121 mph on I-95
GREENLAND, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police said they arrested a Massachusetts teen for allegedly driving more than 100 miles per hour on Route 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire on Saturday morning.Troopers from the Special Enforcement Unit, who are concentrated on reducing hazardous driving behavior on I-95, clocked a black BMW coupe allegedly going 121 mph on I-95 South. The driver, Jake Marley, 19, of Boxford, was stopped in North Hampton and charged with reckless operation. He is scheduled to appear in Portsmouth District Court on December 19.
Have you seen me? Worcester police looking for missing 14-year-old girl
WORCESTER, Mass. — The Worcester Police are turning to the public for help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl who they said did not return home from school on Friday. Aniyah Moore, 14, of Worcester was last seen Friday afternoon wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black leggings. Moore is around 5′5″.
capecod.com
Pickup, sedan collide in Yarmouth Port
YARMOUTH PORT – Just before 2 PM Saturday, there was a two vehicle crash in the area of 159 Route 6A in Yarmouth Port. It appears that a Lexus sedan side-swiped with a Ford F-150 pickup truck and ended up on the other side of the road up against a stone wall. The pickup truck ended up against a utility pole. Both drivers were evaluated at the scene. Route 6A was backed up in both directions until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police charge homeless man after car pursuit leads to crash into transformer, car
On Tuesday, October 25 at approximately 9:50pm, New Bedford Police attempted to stop a motor vehicle on Mill Street for traffic violations. Instead of stopping, the operator of the vehicle, ANGEL GONZALEZ, 22, homeless, fled, and lead police on a brief pursuit during which he struck another vehicle and eventually lost control, coming to a stop after striking a transformer near King Village East.
Crash on Route 1 in Peabody leaves 39-year-old woman with serious injuries
An elderly man is facing criminal charges after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash on Route 1 in Peabody on Thursday, authorities said. The pedestrian, a 39-year-old North Andover woman, was struck by a 2021 Chevy Silverado near the southbound side of Route 1 shortly after 2:30 p.m. She was flown by medical helicopter to a Boston area hospital to be treated for serious injuries to her lower body, according to a statement from Massachusetts State Police.
WCVB
Mass. correction officer Matthew Tidman, who was beaten by inmate in gym, released from Spaulding Rehab
BOSTON — Massachusetts correction officer Matthew Tidman, who was attacked and severely injured while on the job in a prison in August, was released from Spaulding Rehab on Friday. Tidman, 36, was working at MCI-Shirley on Aug. 31 when an inmate attacked him with a metal bar that was...
Fire on Manchester Street in Fall River
Crews responded to a fire on Manchester street on Saturday night.
fallriverreporter.com
Police, Bristol County District Attorney’s Office investigating officer involved shooting that injured two after disturbance
Police and the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place late Friday night. According to Chief Keith Boone, just after 11:30 p.m., dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a disturbance at a home on Central Street in Easton. Upon arrival, Easton officers encountered a potentially lethal situation involving a man holding a knife and drew their service weapons. An Easton officer intervened and fired his weapon, striking the man and grazing another resident.
Mark McAuliffe identified as pedestrian killed trying to cross I-93
Massachusetts State Police have identified the victim of the fatal Interstate 93 pedestrian crash that occurred outside Boston’s South Bay Shopping Center on Saturday night. Mark McAuliffe, 49, of Malden, was identified as the victim of the Saturday night Boston crash, according to state police. Police officials said troopers...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced to State Prison for murder of 32-year-old Earl Thomas
A Massachusetts man who shot and killed a man in 2019 after a fight has been sentenced to State Prison, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. On October 7, 2022, a jury convicted 32-year-old Quieto Miranda, of Brockton, of second-degree murder, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of a Loaded Firearm in the 2019 shooting death of 32-year-old Earl Thomas of New Bedford.
