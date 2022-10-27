Effective: 2022-10-30 20:49:00 Expires: 2022-10-30 23:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Arroyo; Guayama; Salinas FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following municipalities, Arroyo, Guayama and Salinas. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 747 PM AST, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain in the advisory area. Doppler radar confirmed the heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in urban and small stream flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

9 HOURS AGO