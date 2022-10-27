ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania moves up in state rankings for animal protection laws

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago

Harrisburg, Pa. — In the year 2014, Pennsylvania ranked 41st in the Animal Legal Defense Fund's U.S. Animal Protection Laws Ranking. In 2022, the Commonwealth has moved up to 15th in the latest report .

The improved rank is based on new laws passed over the last several years, including:

Making it a misdemeanor if someone knowingly has animal fighting paraphernaliaGiving law enforcement officers the ability to take action when animals are left in unattended vehiclesLimiting the continuous chaining of dogs outside; it's illegal to leave a dog tethered for over 30 minutes in temperatures above 90 or below 32 degrees (F)Requiring sanitary shelters for animals to maintain normal body temperatures and keep them dry throughout the yearRequiring abused animals to be forfeited to a shelter upon felony convictionGiven civil immunity to veterinarians, vet technicians, and humane society police officers to prevent frivolous lawsuits when reporting animal cruelty in good faithAdded protections for all animals based on existing penalties for crimes against cats and dogsIncreased penalties for egregious acts of cruelty

Scorpion 1031
3d ago

Oh these comments 🙄, really y'all, where is your heart! I applaud that my state has taken a stance for innocent abused animals! I've personally seen a big change and got to take advantage of it myself. I watched my neighbor's pitbull, who was a very friendly guy sit outside day after day, night after night for months on end, chained to his doghouse on a hillside. His doghouse was soaked inside so he would drag the only wet blanket he had out daily only to have the owner shove it back in 😔. I heard about the new law and waited till the first day it snowed and dropped below 30 and called the humane society. A wonderful cop showed up and took my statement and said, well there's snow flurries so the clock starts now and he actually waited there the 30 minutes and took the sweet boy with him...he was adopted shortly after and the people were evicted. I'm happy I could help and there was a law to back it up.

9
lynrd7z
2d ago

it's the cops who do not want to do anything. I dealt with a pa state trooper who told me libres law applied only to dogs, not cats. that is how stupid they are. we have neighbor horses who have no enclosure, outside all winter. law says they need at least 3 sided shelter. I called spca and program called large animal protection society to help the horses. my friend and I called every week from Dec to April, nothing done. now these horses are headed to second winter with no shelter. let me say owner of horses is Amish and in lancaster County they are like the mob. cops act like they will go to hell if they make an Amish follow same laws we have to obey

5
Michael Mastrocola
3d ago

Where's the justice for the puppy Gunner that was shot and killed by local law enforcement in Lebanon City PA?

8
