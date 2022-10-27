Read full article on original website
Arizona Metals Corp Announces Receipt of Western Target Drill Permits; Fully Permitted and Funded for Upcoming 76,000 m Phase 3 Drill Program
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 31, 2022-- Arizona Metals Corp. (TSX:AMC, OTCQX:AZMCF) (the “Company” or “Arizona Metals”) is pleased to announce that it has received permit approval from the Bureau of Land Management (“BLM”) for two new drill pads, located approximately 1,200 metres west of the Kay Mine Deposit (pads W1 and W2 in Figure 1 below). These new pads will allow for testing of the Western Target, while also allowing for drilling of additional coincident anomalies located between the Central and Western Targets. The Central and Western Targets were previously defined based on coincident structural, geochemical, and geophysical anomalies (through extensive ground...
