Delray Beach, FL

WPBF News 25

Two-way collision leaves one dead early Sunday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video Above: A look at today's headlines and weather. A motorcycle driver is dead after colliding with a car on Military Trail early Sunday in West Palm Beach. Follow: Interactive traffic map. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue pronounced Kenju Konn, 30, dead at the...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Bicyclist dead after fatal hit-and-run in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman losing her life after she was struck on the street. On Sunday, police shut down the road along Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast Second Avenue, as they investigate a reported hit-and-run crash. Authorities said the victim was riding a bike when she was hit by a...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in West Palm Beach

A Palm Beach County man was killed on Sunday in an early-morning collision between a motorcycle and an SUV in West Palm Beach. The accident occurred about 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Military Trail and Wallis Road, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of a 2007 Toyota Highlander, headed north on Military Trail, made a left turn onto Wallis Road, and into the ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Rescue workers search for missing diver off Hollywood Beach

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a diver who was reported missing in waters off Hollywood Beach. The diver has been identified as 36-year-old Vitali Kremez, who was last seen wearing a black wetsuit and scuba tank. Police said Kremez went in the water around 9 a.m. and...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Broward shuttle driver runs over boy in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A witness said a boy was staring at his phone while crossing the street when the driver of a shuttle struck him on Friday afternoon in Broward County. The witness said the impact had such force the boy’s body “went flying” near the intersection of Southwest 27 Court and 68 Avenue in Miramar.
MIRAMAR, FL
WSVN-TV

Man killed in shooting in Miami, triggering search for gunman

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person or people responsible for a shooting in Miami that left a man dead. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 36th Street, just after 6 p.m., Friday. Responding...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police investigating after man shot, injured in Liberty City

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating after a man was shot in Liberty City on Friday night. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said officers received a ShotSpotter alert around 8 p.m. near a home located in the area of Northwest 13th Avenue and 67th Street.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Natural gas leak prompts evacuation in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A natural gas leak led to an evacuation in a Pembroke Pines neighborhood. Pembroke Pines Police on Saturday afternoon advised those who live and work near Northwest 99th Avenue and Johnson Street to leave. The evacuation was lifted after officials deemed the area safe. It...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL

