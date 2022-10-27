Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wellington man, 52, dies in Interstate 95 crash near Boynton Beach, FHP says
BOYNTON BEACH — A 52-year-old Wellington man was killed early Sunday in a single-car crash on Interstate 95 near Boynton Beach Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The unidentified man was traveling southbound at about 5:10 a.m. when he lost control of his car, troopers said. The car...
2 killed in crash on Florida Turnpike in Pompano Beach, leading to lane closures
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal car crash along the Florida Turnpike in Pompano Beach led troopers to shut down the highway. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the multi-vehicle wreck took place along the northbound lanes near Coconut Creek Parkway, early Sunday morning. Two people were killed, investigators...
Motorcycle, SUV crash near PBIA, killing Greenacres man, 30, PBSO says; two other injured
WEST PALM BEACH — A 30-year-old Greenacres man was killed after midnight Sunday when a car turned in front of his motorcycle on Military Trail in suburban West Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Kenju Konn was riding south on Military at about 12:45...
Bicyclist dead after fatal hit-and-run in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman losing her life after she was struck on the street. On Sunday, police shut down the road along Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast Second Avenue, as they investigate a reported hit-and-run crash. Authorities said the victim was riding a bike when she was hit by a...
Rescue workers search for missing diver off Hollywood Beach
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a diver who was reported missing in waters off Hollywood Beach. The diver has been identified as 36-year-old Vitali Kremez, who was last seen wearing a black wetsuit and scuba tank. Police said Kremez went in the water around 9 a.m. and...
Father of BSFR firefighter who rescued girlfriend in fiery I-95 tanker crash discusses son’s recovery
MIAMI (WSVN) - The father of the firefighter who is being hailed a hero for his actions after a fuel tanker crashed on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach said the medical challenges his son faces are not easy, but he is grateful for the outpouring of support from the community.
Small gas leak at Lauderhill restaurant prompts evacuation at shopping plaza
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews evacuated a shopping plaza in Lauderhill following a small gas leak at a restaurant, officials said. According to Lauderhill Fire Rescue, the leak happened at the West Oakland Plaza strip mall along the 7500 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard, Sunday morning. Firefighters...
Suspected driver in fatal Lake Worth Beach hit-and-run crash arrested
An arrest has been made in a Lake Worth Beach hit-and-run crash that fatally injured a woman in September.
Broward shuttle driver runs over boy in Miramar
MIRAMAR, Fla. – A witness said a boy was staring at his phone while crossing the street when the driver of a shuttle struck him on Friday afternoon in Broward County. The witness said the impact had such force the boy’s body “went flying” near the intersection of Southwest 27 Court and 68 Avenue in Miramar.
Cops: Amazon Delivery Driver Allegedly Bites Inner Thigh Of Boca Raton Woman
BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman says she was bitten on the inner-thigh by a man who is self-described as a delivery driver for Amazon.com. The man is a contract driver for the company, but not directly employed.
BSFR firefighter and girlfriend among injured in fiery I-95 rollover crash in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Tuesday’s massive tanker truck fire sent five people to the hospital — three still listed as critical — suffering from serious burns, and among the injured is a Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue firefighter and his girlfriend. Bryan Aparicio and Sue Hninyi...
Man killed in shooting in Miami, triggering search for gunman
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person or people responsible for a shooting in Miami that left a man dead. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 36th Street, just after 6 p.m., Friday. Responding...
He fled from a crash as his passenger died and never called for help, PBSO says. Now he's in jail.
WEST PALM BEACH — Ten days before what would have been Jennifer Fortin's 30th birthday, Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies arrested the man they believe is responsible for her death. Deputies arrested Gary Dana Grieser Jr. Wednesday on charges of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash...
Miramar Woman Accused of Injuring Fiancé With Car Then Fleeing
The Miramar couple had arguments in the past, but it came to a head when the 43-year-old woman hit the brakes to get her fiancé off the hood of her car and then took off, police said. Janel Lakendria Tate is charged with aggravated battery and leaving the scene...
Police investigating after man shot, injured in Liberty City
MIAMI – Miami police are investigating after a man was shot in Liberty City on Friday night. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said officers received a ShotSpotter alert around 8 p.m. near a home located in the area of Northwest 13th Avenue and 67th Street.
Natural gas leak prompts evacuation in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A natural gas leak led to an evacuation in a Pembroke Pines neighborhood. Pembroke Pines Police on Saturday afternoon advised those who live and work near Northwest 99th Avenue and Johnson Street to leave. The evacuation was lifted after officials deemed the area safe. It...
Woman accused in deadly golf crash in Southwest Miami-Dade faces judge
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was arrested after a deadly golf cart crash in Southwest Miami-Dade. Shirlys Vega faced a judge on Thursday morning after being accused of crashing into a golf cart near Southwest 160th Street and Krome Avenue. Investigators said the suspect was driving under the...
