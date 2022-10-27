ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo County, CO

3 men sentenced for ‘brutal’ assault & kidnapping

By Alina Lee
 3 days ago

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Three Colorado Springs men have been sentenced in the brutal assault of a 24-year-old man who was left on the side of the road in rural north Pueblo County in August 2021. The victim continues to recover from serious and life-altering injuries, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

Nicolas Prater, 20, and Noah Hamilton, 19, were sentenced to six years in the Youth Offender System (YOS) after both suspects pled guilty to first-degree assault. Dee Dallas Vaughn, 21, pled guilty to being an accessory to the crime and was sentenced to 90 days in the Pueblo County Jail, along with eight years of probation.

Colorado violent crime rates are rising, but prosecution rates are not

YOS is a maximum-security prison that houses offenders between the ages of 14-25 who have been convicted of a felony and sentenced as adults through the Colorado Department of Corrections system.

The three men were arrested in El Paso County on Dec. 31, 2021, in connection with the August 2021 incident.

According to PCSO, the suspects had kidnapped and repeatedly beat the victim with a baseball bat. The victim was then left on the side of the road near the 2400 block of North Interstate 25. PCSO reported that an individual in the area found the victim unconscious on the side of the road.

Through their investigation, PCSO detectives learned the victim had been robbed and assaulted by the three men. Detectives were able to locate and arrest the three suspects, and the PCSO thanked the Colorado Springs Police Department for its assistance during the investigation.

Sharon Hall
3d ago

wow slap on the hand basically the justice system is too lenient and that's why these violent crimes keep happening a baseball bat they kidnap him and beat him repeatedly..... robbed him they need to be in there for a few years the other says he was an a participant but he gets 90 days......our system sucks that's really sad

Sean Duffy
3d ago

They were all over 18. They should all be in canon city or florence detention centers. Not in some youth system.

ryan mac
3d ago

Our justice system is too lenient. Charge them as adults and give them 10 years with no early release. Democrats

