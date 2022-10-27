Alligator found living with calf in shipping container
LAKEBAY, Wash. (KFOR/Storyful) – Deputies received a complaint of someone illegally owning an alligator in Lakebay, Washington. When they responded, they opened a shipping container and found “Al” the alligator, a sick baby cow, a tub full of water, and a mattress where their owner would sleep.
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department deputies and animal control officers returned the next day with a warrant, only to find the owner and calf gone.
The crew had to wrangle Al from his tub and tape his mouth closed. The 6-foot-7-inch gator was taken to a wildlife rehabilitation sanctuary.
“The gator was in good health, but now will get to spend its time in a large habitat rather than a tiny storage container,” the sheriff’s department posted.
Charges could be filed in this case. The investigation into the 32-year-old owner and the calf continues.

