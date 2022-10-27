ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosedale, CA

See’s Candies to hold grand opening in Rosedale

By Miabelle Salzano
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wLAkM_0ip8ADpk00

ROSEDALE, Calif. (KGET) — Iconic candy brand See’s is scheduled to host its grand opening at Rosedale Village on Nov. 4.

The celebration will be continue for a whole week after the ceremony, which will be held at See’s Candies’ new location at 2765 N. Calloway Drive, Suite 110. The ribbon cutting will begin at 9:30 a.m., according to a news release.

See’s will be offering a host of special deals in honor of its opening including:

  • A free gift with any in-store or online purchase of $35 or more.
  • A chance to enter to win a $25 See’s gift certificate for any in-store shoppers.
  • Free samples in store!

The new location is a Volume Savings shop, which differs from one of See’s standard locations because it will specialize in bulk orders for businesses and offer on-site fundraising experts to help organizations plan their next fundraiser, See’s officials told 17 News.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBKR

Huge Indiana Flea Market Hosts 100’s of Vendor Booths This Weekend

It's back just in time for Halloween Weekend! If you're a fan of flea markets or bargain shopping, or maybe you just love to stroll and look we've got the place for you. The fun takes place at the Gibson County Fairgrounds this weekend in Princeton, Indiana. It will take place Saturday, October 29, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The market will happen rain or shine.
PRINCETON, IN
KTLA

$500K Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles

A Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles is a big(ish) winner. The California Lottery announced that a ticket purchased at a liquor store in Pico Rivera is worth more than half a million dollars. The ticket was purchased at Ramirez Liquor on the 9400 block of Slauson Avenue. The winning ticket managed to hit five […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in California

If you live in California and you also love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Big Frog 104

CNY Restaurant Closes One Year After Getting $500,000 COVID Relief

A year after receiving almost half a million dollars in COVID relief, a restaurant in Central New York is closing its doors. Stone’s Steakhouse opened in 2015 in the ShoppingTown mall. It closed and reopened on Erie Boulevard in 2017. On Thursday, October 27 Stone's Steakhouse will close for good. April Stone made the sad announcement on the restaurant's website.
SYRACUSE, NY
KGET

3 California cities among Top 10 ‘Best Places to Celebrate Halloween’

Californians apparently love Halloween. In fact, they love it so much, several California cities are considered among the best places in the U.S. to celebrate the holiday, according to a new study. The study was conducted by SmartAsset, an online hub for consumer finance information. The website compared 146 cities across the nation and scored […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Multi-agency gang enforcement operation ends in 20 arrests

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The McFarland and Delano Police Departments hosted a Street Interdiction Team operation that ended in 20 arrests Wednesday in northern Kern County. The arrests consisted of 3 felony and 19 misdemeanors. During the course of the operation, officers recovered an unregistered .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle, narcotics, paraphernalia, and other weapons, according […]
MCFARLAND, CA
KGET

Hearings for 2 teens accused of murder postponed a third time

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Readiness hearings scheduled Thursday for two teens accused of killing a woman in Oildale were postponed to late November. Defense attorneys said they are still awaiting unredacted reports from the coroner’s office. Prosecutor Esther Schlaerth said coroner’s officials have estimated the reports should be ready either next month or December. Thursday […]
OILDALE, CA
KSBW.com

1 killed in Carmel Valley Road rollover crash

CARMEL VALLEY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal car crash occurred on Carmel Valley Road, Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 3:19 p.m. between a Dodge Durango and a Porsche. Investigators with the CHP said that the diver of the Dodge Durango was a Carmel resident and traveling...
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
KTLA.com

More California inflation relief payments hitting direct deposit starting Friday

A third round of California’s Middle Class Tax Refund – commonly called inflation relief payments – is going out to eligible recipients starting Friday. So far, the only people who have received an inflation relief check are those who also received Golden State Stimulus payments back in 2021. The state has issued one round of direct deposits and one round of debit cards.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

KGET

28K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy