See’s Candies to hold grand opening in Rosedale
ROSEDALE, Calif. (KGET) — Iconic candy brand See’s is scheduled to host its grand opening at Rosedale Village on Nov. 4.
The celebration will be continue for a whole week after the ceremony, which will be held at See’s Candies’ new location at 2765 N. Calloway Drive, Suite 110. The ribbon cutting will begin at 9:30 a.m., according to a news release.
See’s will be offering a host of special deals in honor of its opening including:
- A free gift with any in-store or online purchase of $35 or more.
- A chance to enter to win a $25 See’s gift certificate for any in-store shoppers.
- Free samples in store!
The new location is a Volume Savings shop, which differs from one of See's standard locations because it will specialize in bulk orders for businesses and offer on-site fundraising experts to help organizations plan their next fundraiser, See's officials told 17 News.
