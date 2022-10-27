Read full article on original website
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva - LIVE Results From Glendale, Arizona
GLENDALE, Arizona – It took him four-plus rounds, but Jeremiah Milton finally caught Quintin Sumpter with the type of punches that ended their heavyweight fight Saturday night on the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva undercard at Desert Diamond Arena. Las Vegas’ Milton (7-0, 6 KOs) staggered the previously unbeaten Sumpter with...
Ryan Garcia Says He's Accepted Terms For Tank Davis Fight: 'We Gotta Get This B.S. Figured Out'
Ryan Garcia took to Twitter on Thursday to clear the air around negotiations for his potential tilt against Gervonta “Tank” Davis. On Monday, it was reported that both fighters had agreed to a framework for a January fight at a catchweight of 136 pounds but that the pay-per-view distributor between Showtime and DAZN remained a sticking point.
Shields: Me & Katie Taylor Would Be Biggest Fight In Boxing, Not Just In Women's Boxing
Claressa Shields realizes that fights against British 154-pound champions Terri Harper or Natasha Jonas are more realistic, yet she hasn’t entirely given up on the showdown she wants most. “If Katie could ever get any bigger,” Shields told BoxingScene.com, “I think that’s the dream fight, me and Katie at...
Stevenson Ready For Lomachenko Fight: No Sugar Coating or Cakewalks!
The 135-pound picture is packed with star talent featuring the likes of undisputed champion Devin Haney and top-flight contenders and former champions like Vasiliy Lomachenko, Shakur Stevenson, Gervonta Davis, Isaac Cruz, and Ryan Garcia. Outside of Davis’ clash against Cruz last year, however, no one else has faced one another...
Results: Reymart Gaballo, Masternak-Whateley, Guido Vianello, Yves Ulysse, More
Pala Atlantico, Roma - Heavyweight contender Guido Vianello (10-0-1, 9 KOs) was forced to go the full distance with an eight round unanimous decision win over Jay McFarlane (13-7, 5 KOs). In the co-feature, Mirko Natalizi (13-0, 8 KOs) retained the WBC International silver junior middleweight title with a fifth...
Jake Paul: Dana White Is The Reason I Took Anderson Silva Fight, To Shut Him The Hell Up
GLENDALE, Arizona – Dana White was unwillingly instrumental in the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva spectacle coming together. The UFC president had nothing to do with their negotiations, but his intense dislike for Paul pushed the YouTuber-turned-boxer to accept this eight-round cruiserweight boxing match against one of the most legendary figures White’s company has ever promoted. In explaining why White has such disdain for him, the polarizing Paul continued to needle mixed martial arts’ most powerful figure following a press conference Thursday at Desert Diamond Arena.
Arely Mucino: Hurt For Me To Give Up My WBO Title, Put In A Lot Of Hard Work To Become Champ Again
The glass half-full view for Arely Mucino is that her first title fight in more than three years has arrived right on time. The former three-time flyweight titlist is confident of beginning her fourth reign this weekend. Mucino faces unbeaten IBF flyweight titlist Leonela Paola Yudica as part of a Golden Boy-promoted DAZN show this Saturday from Pechanga Arena in San Diego.
Kenshiro Teraji: Right After Yabuki Rematch Was Over, I Wanted This Unification Match With Kyoguchi
Kenshiro Teraji understood the importance of regaining his WBC junior flyweight title. (photo by Naoki Fukuda) It meant avenging his lone career defeat, which he did so in emphatic fashion with a third-round knockout of Masamichi Yabuki earlier this year. Of at least equal importance to the 30-year-old from Kyoto, Japan was putting back in play the possibility of a long-desired title unification bout with countryman Hiroto Kyoguchi.
Haney: It Wasn't Lomachenko's Best Performance, I Expect Better Version If We Fight
Hulu Theater, Madison Square Garden, New York City - WBC, WBO, IBF, WBA lightweight champion Devin Haney was ringside on Saturday night, as he watched former three division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko win a twelve round unanimous decision over previously undefeated Jamaine Ortiz (16-1-1, 8 KOs). The scores were 115-113,...
Jamaine Ortiz: Once I Upset Lomachenko, Me & Devin Haney Will Be Fighting
Jamaine Ortiz obviously is well aware of his co-promoter’s plan. The brain trust for Bob Arum’s Top Rank Inc. intends to match Vasiliy Lomachenko against Devin Haney if the heavily favored Lomachenko defeats Ortiz on Saturday night in New York. Preliminary planning of what would be an intriguing bout between Lomachenko and Haney hasn’t offended Ortiz.
Chris Eubank Jr's Team Were Not Informed of Conor Benn's First Positive Test
Chris Eubank Jr’s team were not informed about Conor Benn’s first positive drugs test when he signed for their fight. Benn has revealed that he tested positive for the banned substance clomifene, a female fertility drug that boosts testosterone, weeks before a positive test for the same substance that scuppered his fight with Eubank.
Alimkhanuly-Bentley Winner To Next Face Munguia In Mandatory Title Defense, Per WBO Ruling
Janibek Alimkhanuly has a clearer vision of what lies ahead with a win in his next fight. The reigning WBO middleweight titlist is set for his first defense, which will come against England’s Denzel Bentley atop a November 12 ESPN+ show from The Palms in Las Vegas. The bout has already come with the blessing of the WBO, who ruled on Thursday during its annual convention that the winner must next face mandatory challenger Jaime Munguia within 180 days.
Joseph Diaz-William Zepeda, DAZN Weigh-In Results From San Diego
Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz and William Zepeda have been respectful throughout fight week, even as each has vowed to kick the other’s ass on Saturday. Their friendly rivalry extended through the obligatory staredown following Friday’s weigh-in, with Diaz immediately stepping to Zepeda who sported a grin during their brief encounter. Both came within the contracted weight limit of 138 pounds for their scheduled twelve-round bout, which takes place Saturday evening on DAZN from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.
Vasiliy Lomachenko Wins Tough Decision Over a Game Jamaine Ortiz
Vasiliy Lomachenko stood on the doorstep of becoming an undisputed world champion just a few short months ago. Following George Kambosos’s unexpected victory over Teofimo Lopez, the Australian native brazenly choose the former two-time Olympic gold medalist as his next opponent. While Lomachenko was flattered and honored, he ultimately...
Katie Taylor-Karen Carabajal, DAZN Undercard Weigh-In Results
It’s not a dream fight in Ireland, but Katie Taylor can embrace this weekend as a different kind of homecoming. The two-division champ and reigning undisputed lightweight queen is set for her fourteenth overall defense of at least one lightweight title as she faces Argentina’s Karen Elizabeth Carabajal. Both boxers made weight for their scheduled ten-round championship fight, which headlines a Matchroom Boxing-promoted DAZN show from OVO Arena Wembley in London.
Vasiliy Lomachenko-Jamaine Ortiz: Weigh-In Results From New York City
Normally stoic in his approach, Vasiliy Lomachenko flashed a bright smile after tipping the scales at 134.6. In what will be his first appearance in the ring since December of 21, the Ukrainian was met by exuberant and joyful cheers. However, just a few moments earlier, Jamaine Ortiz, his upcoming foe and former sparring partner, stood stone-faced as boo’s rained upon him.
Anderson Silva On Paul Fight: I Know I Lost; My Opponent Won & I Need To Respect That
GLENDALE, Arizona – Anderson Silva simply refused to taint what he respectfully felt was the seminal moment of Jake Paul’s brief boxing career. Asked repeatedly during his post-fight press conference about the scoring of their eight-round cruiserweight fight, Silva accepted defeat and praised Paul. Silva lost six rounds apiece on two scorecards (78-73, 78-73) and five rounds on the other card (77-74), despite that CompuBox’s unofficial statistics suggest that their Showtime Pay-Per-View main event was more competitive than that.
Ellie Scotney Boxes Past Mary Romero To Capture EBU Title at Wembley Arena
Ellie Scotney claimed the European super-bantamweight title and set up a likely world title shot as she dominated Mary Romero in impressive fashion over ten rounds at Wembley Arena. At 24, Scotney is a serious talent. Trained by Shane McGuigan, this was only her sixth professional fight. And while she...
Teraji, Kyoguchi Both Within 108-Pound Limit For Title Unification Clash In Saitama
Hiroto Kyoguchi and Kenshiro Teraji both weighed comfortably within the junior flyweight limit in their battle for divisional supremacy. Whatever issues arise during training camp, neither boxer has a history of struggling at the scales. That tradition carried over Monday afternoon (local time), with Kyoguchi registering at 107 ¾ pounds and Teraji at a trim-and-ready 107 ¼ for their highly anticipated WBA/WBC junior flyweight unification bout Tuesday evening at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.
Photos: Katie Taylor Dominates Karen Elizabeth Carabajal Over Ten
Wembley Arena, London - WBO, WBC, IBF, WBA lightweight champion Katie Taylor (22-0, 6 KOs) had few issues in winning a ten round unanimous decision over mandatory challenger Karen Elizabeth Carabajal (19-1, 2 KOs). (photos by Mark Robinson) The scores were 100-91, 99-91 and 98-92. Taylor boxed well in the...
