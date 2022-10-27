Read full article on original website
Wilma Boswell, age 92, of Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Lenox United Presbyterian Church. Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday ~ November 1, 2022. Memorials:May be directed to the Lenox United Presbyterian Church. Wilma passed away Friday afternoon at the Lenox Care Center. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com.
Mary Ann (Volkmer) Waller, 77 of Omaha (formerly Shenandoah/Essex)
Location: St. Mary's Catholic Church ~ Nebr. City, NE. Visitation Location: Gude Mortuary ~ Nebr. City, NE. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Memorials: St. Mary's Church (Nebr. City), Lourdes Central Catholic School (Nebr. City), Hospice House (Omaha), Open Door...
Community orchard planted within Evergreen Cemetery
Live Well Montgomery County is celebrating the completion of a community orchard to help benefit the Red Oak community and the surrounding area. In early October, 17 fruit trees, including apple, apricot, plum, pear, peach and cherry trees, and 10 fruit bushes, blackberry raspberry, and honeyberries, were planted at the community garden on the far eastern side of the Evergreen Cemetery. The funding was provided by a gratitude grant from the Elks National Foundation.
Jerry L. Burroughs, 83, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Jerry passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Accura Healthcare in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Jason G. Hillman, 51, of Essex, Iowa
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Memorials:Directed to the North Keokuk County Fire Department or to the Clarinda Lutheran School in Jason's name. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Cemetery:Essex Cemetery. Notes: Jason unexpectedly...
Paul Riley, 85, of Essex, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Paul passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine - Omaha. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Jim Botkin, 76, Forest City, Missouri
Visitation Location: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon. Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com.
Belva "Dee" Keller, 91, of Council Bluffs, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
SUV demolished in crash involving farm tractor on Highway 46
A northwest Missouri man was hurt Saturday morning when the sports utility vehicle he was driving collided with a farm tractor in Nodaway County. Seventy-year-old Richard Lebow of Parnell was taken to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville with minor injuries. The operator of the farm tractor, 67-year-old David Miller of Ravenwood, was not reported hurt.
Randy Duehr, 68, Clarinda, Iowa
Service: Celebration of Life Visitation and Memorial. Location: 215 South 20th Street, Clarinda, Iowa (Randy's home) Visitation Location: 215 South 20th Street, Clarinda, Iowa (Randy's home) Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, November 12, 2022. Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m. Visitation End: no designated time. Memorials: in his name. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley...
Robert “Bob” Petersen, 84, of Anita, Iowa
Open Visitation Location:Anita Congregational Church. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, November 3, 2022 (Prior to Service) Visitation Start:11:30 a.m. A private family burial, with military honors, by the Anita American Legion Post #210 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard, will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Anita. Notes:. Robert “Bob” Petersen...
Three injured in Saturday morning crash east of Maryville
Residents of Maryville and Sioux Falls, South Dakota were hurt late Saturday morning when a car hit the rear of a sport utility vehicle east of Maryville. The driver of the SUV, 62-year-old Katheryn Miller of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, a passenger in the SUV, 33-year-old Kyle Miller from Maryville, and the driver of the car, 58-year-old Lareena Amlong of Maryville, were taken to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville with minor injuries.
Clarinda schools cancel classes for Friday
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials have canceled school on Friday. According to the Clarinda School District's Facebook Page, the district will not hold school for students on Friday. Officials say the move comes due to not being able to secure enough substitutes in light of out of town events with girls and boys cross country, football, cheer, and FFA.
Women's College Soccer Scoreboard (10/30): Nebraska, Creighton, Omaha, UNI, NWMSU move on in conference tourneys
(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Creighton, Omaha, UNI and Northwest all moved on in their conference tournaments in regional college soccer on Sunday. Nebraska 4 Ohio State 0 (Big Ten Conference Tournament) Creighton 2 Butler 1 — 2 OT/SO (Big East Conference Tournament) Omaha 1 South Dakota State 0 (Summit League...
Hospital sues over unpaid promissory note
NEBRASKA CITY - St. Mary’s Community Hospital has filed a lawsuit in Otoe County District Court alleging late payments linked to an $862,301 promissory note. A complaint filed Oct. 4 says payments have not been made in accordance with the “Moser Guaranty.” The hospital says Robert Moser has not made punctual payments as promised, causing the hospital to sustain damages of $580,000.
Talking With Tom (Week 10): Creston & Mount Ayr
(KMAland) -- Another postseason edition of Talking With Tom is hot off the presses and centers around a pair of teams on the eastern side of KMAland. Tom Moore ventured to Creston for a chat with Panthers head coach Brian Morrison and to Mount Ayr, where he spoke with Coach Ryan Victor.
3 hospitalized after Nodaway County rear-end crash
NODAWAY COUNTY—Three people were injured in an accident just after 11a.m. Saturday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Toyota Avalon driven by Lareena L. Amlong, 58, Maryville, was eastbound on U.S. 136 two miles east of Maryville. The car rear-ended a 2022 Honda Passport...
Haunted adventures to visit around Council Bluffs
It’s finally fall, the air is chilly with a hint of pumpkin spice. It’s also October when fall is starting and that means it’s the spooky season. If you’re not in the mood for a traditional haunted house during this time of year, there are a few places around Council Bluffs where you can still get a good spooking.
KMAland Iowa Small Class 11-Player (10/28): AHSTW, Underwood stay unbeaten
(KMAland) -- AHSTW and Underwood moved to the state quarterfinals in their respective class on Friday night to highlight KMAland Iowa Small Class 11-Player action. AHSTW moved to 10-0 and into the state quarterfinals with another win over their A-7 counterpart. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
2 arrested in Red Oak following search
(Red Oak) – Two people were arrested in Red Oak following a joint operation between the Red Oak Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday, authorities searched a residence in the 1500 block of Forest Avenue in Red Oak. Following an investigation, authorities arrested 27-year-old Angel Nichole Knowles of Council Bluffs on five Pottawattmie County warrants for forgery and four counts of absence from custody.
