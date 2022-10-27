Live Well Montgomery County is celebrating the completion of a community orchard to help benefit the Red Oak community and the surrounding area. In early October, 17 fruit trees, including apple, apricot, plum, pear, peach and cherry trees, and 10 fruit bushes, blackberry raspberry, and honeyberries, were planted at the community garden on the far eastern side of the Evergreen Cemetery. The funding was provided by a gratitude grant from the Elks National Foundation.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO