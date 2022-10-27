Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Diner in Connecticut According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenConnecticut State
Why Day Pond State Park in CT is Worth the TripThe Connecticut ExplorerColchester, CT
25th College Foundation Hall of Fame Induction is Nov. 3Connecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
Related
New Britain Herald
No charges filed directly related to Southington homicide; suspect with 'possible connection' free from custody
SOUTHINGTON – No charges have been filed directly related to a homicide in Southington early Thursday, while a man with a possible connection remains free from custody after being arrested on a firearm charge. The death of Waterbury resident Jose Principe was ruled a homicide Thursday afternoon after he...
New Britain Herald
Over 500 bikers turn out to help families of fallen Bristol Police officers
BRISTOL – Well over 500 motorcycles left Yankee Harley-Davidson Sunday morning, for the 1st annual Poker Run to benefit Bristol Police Department’s Heroes Fund. All proceeds will be donated to the families of fallen heroes Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, tragically killed Oct. 12 while responding to a domestic disturbance call.
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Monika Kiczuk, 29, 49 Walsh St. Flr. 2, New Britain, third-degree larceny, use of drug paraphernalia, pos control substance – second offense, ill opn mv under 14-140 suspension. George Herbert Johnson, 37, 111 Clinic Dr. Apt. 100, New Britain, second-degree threatening, second-degree breach of peace. Shelby M. Prendergast, 30,...
New Britain Herald
Southington man who owns, operates tow truck companies in Bristol, Plainville pleads not guilty to insurance fraud
A man who owns and manages tow truck companies in Bristol and Plainville has pleaded not guilty to allegations that he committed insurance fraud by appropriating tens of thousands of dollars in overcharges. Christopher Pio, 52, of 68 Brightwood Lane, Southington, has pleaded not guilty to two counts each of...
New Britain Herald
John S. Manning
John S. Manning, 83, of Kensington, and Shelter Harbor, RI, passed away peacefully with family members on Oct. 21, 2022. He was the devoted husband of Brenda (Argosy) Manning, with whom he shared 61 years of marriage. They had met ice skating as teenagers at New Britain's Walnut Hill Park.
New Britain Herald
Subcommittee to be formed to decide on permanent memorial for fallen Bristol officers
BRISTOL – It has never been a question if the two fallen officers killed earlier this month – the first killed in the line of duty in Bristol since 1944 – will have a memorial in the city to honor their memory. That has always been certain....
New Britain Herald
New Britain erases 20-point deficit to beat Enfield 48-47 in OT
The New Britain Golden Hurricanes (3-4, 2-2) found themselves down 20 points to the Enfield Eagles (1-6, 1-2) with three minutes remaining in third quarter on Friday night. The Canes responded with 28 unanswered to make a game of it and steal their first home win in three years 48-47 in overtime.
New Britain Herald
PET OF THE WEEK: Samoa
I would like to be the only Guinea pig in the home. The Guinea Pig, also called a cavy, is one popular pet. They are relatively easy to care for, docile and are responsive to kind and gentle handling. When handled correctly, guinea pigs enjoy being picked up and carried. They are curious critters and enjoy exploring, especially when on familiar territory. They are not as likely to investigate the world with their mouths as some of their rodent family friends but they are curious critters and enjoy exploring, especially when on familiar territory. They can also be trained to respond to tricks and, when bonded to their owner, may respond eagerly to the sound of his/her voice.
New Britain Herald
Nilda (Garcia) Rose
Nilda (Garcia) Rose, 79, of Naples, FL. and previously a long time resident of Plainville, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 22, 2022 after a long illness. Born in Bronx, NY on Jan. 28, 1943 to the late Nicolas and Emelia Garcia, she moved to Connecticut at an early age. She attended Plainville public schools and graduated from Plainville High School in 1961. While raising two sons, she worked at several employers prior to her retirement in 1986 as a Dept. Manager and employee of more than 20 years at Critikon Inc., a Johnson & Johnson Company in Southington.
New Britain Herald
Clement scores 4 TDs, No. 1 Berlin beats Avon on Homecoming 35-8
BERLIN – Behind four touchdown runs by Josh Clement, and three consecutive scoring drives in the first quarter, Class M No. 1 Berlin beat Avon 35-8 in front of a Homecoming crowd at Sage Park Friday night. It was the Redcoats fifth win by double digits this season. “I...
New Britain Herald
'Little Monsters Bash' happening Saturday at New Britain Senior Center
NEW BRITAIN – There will be fun for kids at the Senior Center this weekend. New Britain Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department is throwing a “Little Monsters Bash” at the New Britain Senior Center, 55 Pearl St., this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. The event...
New Britain Herald
Little Monsters Bash kicks off New Britain Halloween weekend
NEW BRITAIN – New Britain Parks and Recreation kicked off Halloween weekend for families at the New Britain Senior Center with its annual Little Monsters Bash where dozens were treated to fall sweets, music and a live magic show by The Amazing Andy. Ashley Wooten, event coordinator, said the...
New Britain Herald
NBMAA's Halloween Spooktacular draws hundreds
NEW BRITAIN – Creepy fun was on the menu at the New Britain Museum of American Art Sunday. Droves of people showed up for the NBMAA’s Halloween Spooktacular, many of them young families dressed in costumes. “It was pretty well-attended last year too,” Stephanie Strucaly, coordinator of community...
New Britain Herald
New Britain Industrial Museum unveiling rare bit of American Western culture during upcoming event
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Industrial Museum has acquired a rare bit of American Western culture that was locally produced and will be officially unveiled Wednesday at the museum. At 5:30 pm all are welcomed to experience the unveiling of this addition to NBIM’s collection. “The item...
New Britain Herald
Rocky Horror Picture Show Sunday at Trinity-on-Main
NEW BRITAIN – Trinity-on-Main will be showing The Rocky Horror Picture Show this Sunday. Guests can catch one of two showings of the classic 1975 film written by Richard O’Brien and Jim Sharman and directed by Jim Sharman. The first will be 4:30 p.m. and the second will be from 6:45 p.m.
New Britain Herald
Newington Public Schools asking community for help as it hopes to improve
NEWINGTON – Newington Public Schools is engaging the community in efforts to improve as a district. NPS’ Office of Equity and Inclusion recently distributed a survey to school families and the community-at-large with the help of the Newington Chamber of Commerce. The efforts are being led by NPS...
New Britain Herald
Open forum to discuss changes to City Charter taking place Wednesday
NEW BRITAIN – There will be an open forum to discuss two ballot questions asking for changes to the City Charter Wednesday at the New Britain Public Library. Donald DeFronzo, currently serving as Gov. William A. O'Neill Endowed Chair in Public Policy and Practical Politics at Central Connecticut State University will share his perspective on the issues at the forum. DeFronzo, a former state commissioner and state senator, served as mayor from 1989 to 1993.
New Britain Herald
Grandpa Munster visits The Witch's Dungeon
PLAINVILLE – Actor Dan Roebuck, who recently portrayed Grandpa Munster in Rob Zombie’s “The Munsters” on Netflix, stopped in to The Witch’s Dungeon Classic Movie Museum on Thursday to show his support and meet fans. Roebuck referred to the museum at 103 E. Main St....
New Britain Herald
November events scheduled for New Britain Museum of American Art
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Museum of American Art’s fall happenings are rolling right through November with more programs and events. Start the month off with a watercolor class this Wednesday, and every Wednesday throughout the month, from 2-4 p.m. On Thursday, children ages 9-12 can check...
New Britain Herald
Michael Jackson tribute artist performing at Trinity-on-Main
NEW BRITAIN – Michael Jackson Tribute Artist Joby Rogers will be returning to Trinity-On-Main for a show this Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. “Joby Rogers’ stunning resemblance to Jackson combined with the intricate step-for-step choreography performed by the most talented backup dancers in the industry,” jobyasmichael.com touts.
Comments / 0