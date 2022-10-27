Read full article on original website
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss graduate transfer Brooke Moore to miss 2022-23 season
Ole Miss women’s basketball graduate guard Brooke Moore will sit out the 2022-23 season while recovering from an injury occurring over the summer, head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin announced on Friday. The 5-7 guard from Atlanta, Georgia, signed with the Rebels in May following two years at Purdue. Moore appeared...
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss soccer wraps up regular season with loss to LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. – The Ole Miss soccer team (9-6-3, 3-6-1) closed out their regular season slate with a loss to the LSU Tigers (9-3-6, 4-2-4) Thursday night in Baton Rouge. Despite the loss, Ole Miss still clinched a spot in the SEC Tournament next week in Pensacola, Florida as the 10th seeded team. It will be their eighth-consecutive appearance in the conference tournament, last missing out in 2014.
Oxford Eagle
Oxford among top in spring ACT scores
The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has released ACT results for the spring 2022 statewide administration of the ACT to all public high school juniors. Oxford High School is fourth with a composite score of 21.0, behind only the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science, the Mississippi School for the Arts, and Madison Central. The national average ACT score for all public school students in the class of 2022 was 19.3, down from 19.9 in 2021.
