The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has released ACT results for the spring 2022 statewide administration of the ACT to all public high school juniors. Oxford High School is fourth with a composite score of 21.0, behind only the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science, the Mississippi School for the Arts, and Madison Central. The national average ACT score for all public school students in the class of 2022 was 19.3, down from 19.9 in 2021.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO