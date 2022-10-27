Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Joseph “Joe” Eugene Chambers – Service – 10/31/22 at 12 p.m.
Joseph “Joe” Eugene Chambers of Bixby died October 16th at the age of 29. The funeral service will be Monday at noon at the Wilson Mortuary in Viburnum. Burial will be at the Dotson Cemetery in Bixby. Visitation for Joe Chambers is Sunday evening until 7 at the...
mymoinfo.com
Betty Jean McFarland (nee Fleming) – Service 10/28/22 At 2 P.M.
Betty Jean McFarland (nee Fleming) of Park Hills died Tuesday at the age of 94. The funeral service is Friday afternoon at 2 at the Elvins Baptist Church. Burial will be at Old Pendleton Cemetery in Doe Run. Visitation for Betty Jean McFarland is Friday morning from 10 until 11:30...
mymoinfo.com
Joann Betty Crocker – Service 10/27/22 11 a.m.
Joann Betty Crocker died Monday at the age of 84. Visitation for Crocker will be Thursday starting at 9;30 with the service at 11 o’clock at Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob. Burial will be in the Ottery Cemetery.
mymoinfo.com
Nightmare on Chamber Street in Fredericktown
(Fredericktown) Sunday night and Halloween night is your last chancec to check out Nightmare on Chamber Street. It’s a haunted house put on by the Fredericktown Fire Department. Paul Brown is the assistant fire chief. Admission is only 10-dollars and Brown says their haunted house is one the biggest...
mymoinfo.com
Sondra Gayle Salamone — Service 10/29/22 11 A.M.
Sondra Gayle Salamone of Barnhart passed away Friday (10/21), she was 81 years old. The funeral services will be held Saturday (10/29) morning at 11 at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Burial in the Sandy Baptist Cemetery in Hillsboro. The visitation for Sondra Salamone will be Friday (10/28)...
suntimesnews.com
St. Vincent de Paul is growing to meet new demand
PERRYVILLE – The Perryville Conference of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVDP) has purchased the Colonnade Building including 1.3 acres of land at 312 N. Jackson Street. SVDP is an international Catholic lay organization of women and men who grow spiritually by helping the needy and suffering.
mymoinfo.com
mymoinfo.com
Huge Turnout for Freakytown in Fredericktown
(Fredericktown) Hundreds of children showed up Saturday evening in their best costumes to celebrate Halloween a couple days early in Fredericktown. Freakytown was held around the Madison County Courthouse Square. At one time, trick or treaters completely circled the courthouse as the kids stopped at each individual booth to fill...
mymoinfo.com
Spirits, Monsters, Apparitions….Call Your Local Ghostbusters
(Farmington) If you’ve been hearing strange sounds or seeing unexplained things happen in your home, your place of work or maybe another location, there is someone you can turn to. QC Paranormal is an investigative and research team based out of the Farmington area. Crystal Johnson is a member.
mymoinfo.com
St. Pius Beats Grandview 39-6
(Festus) The St. Pius Lancers will go on the road to play Duchense in the next round of the state football playoffs following their 39-6 win over Grandview Friday night. The Lancers scored first in the game with a 50 yard pass from James Smith to Conner Hamilton. The TD...
theijnews.com
PUBLIC AUCTION For Estate of Denzel Jennings Sr. in Farmington
Huge selection of items to be offered Saturday, Oct. 29th and Sunday, Oct. 30th, 2022. Sale begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sunday. The auctioneer's note says that Mr. Jennings was a collector for many years and enjoyed going to auctions. The house and buildings are full of antiques and collectibles. Lots of items that weren't pictured online and still lots of things to go through until auction time. Don't miss this one!
mymoinfo.com
Valley R-6 Approves Mitigation Plan
(Caledonia) The Valley R-6 School District in Caledonia has voted to adopt the Washington County Multi-Jurisdiction Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan. School Superintendent Jason Samples says it mainly involves preparation. That plan has to be approved every five years. The Valley R-6 School Board approved it at their meeting earlier this...
myleaderpaper.com
Accident in De Soto leaves Farmington teen seriously injured
A Farmington teenager was seriously injured Tuesday, Oct. 25, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 67 and Baisch Drive southeast of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 7 p.m., Emily A. Keener, 36, of Farmington was driving north in a 2006 Ford 500 car when she lost...
kfmo.com
Life Center Chili Fundraiser
Orders for the LIFE Center of Farmington's Chili lunch fundraiser can be placed now until 1:30 this afternoon. You can call, fax, or email your order. Call 573-756-4314 or 800-569-7273 for orders over the phone. You can fax orders to 573-756-3507 or send an email to ashleym@lifecilmo.org. The order form is also available on the center's Facebook page.
KFVS12
Mo. Dept. of Conservation to stock more than 9,000 rainbow trout in 4 southeast Mo. waters
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) -The Missouri Department of Conservation’s annual winter trout program will soon begin with the stocking of nearly 9,000 rainbow trout. According to the MDC, the four southeast Missouri waters are Perryville’s Legion Lake, Jackson’s Rotary Lake, Farmington’s Giessing Lake and Sikeston Recreation Complex Pond.
mymoinfo.com
Scary Incident For South Iron Students & Their Bus Driver Friday Afternoon in Annapolis
(Annapolis) A scary incident for South Iron students and their bus driver on Friday afternoon. Luke Turnbough describes what happened in Annapolis.
wpsdlocal6.com
US 60/62 Mississippi River bridge to close Tuesday, Wednesday
CAIRO, IL — The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River between Missouri and Illinois will be closed to all traffic starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. This is the bridge between Alexander County, Illinois and Mississippi County, Missouri. The closure is expected to last through Wednesday, Nov. 2. Message boards...
KFVS12
Piece by Piece: Murder victim’s remains identified more than 40 years later
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 40 years after a murder victim’s remains are found in Cape Girardeau County, a family in Texas can finally grieve and say goodbye. The story is not a murder mystery. The family of 26-year-old Everette Guy Travis knew he was killed...
myleaderpaper.com
Woman with ties to Jefferson County, Eureka killed in school shooting
One of two people killed in the school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, is a Dittmer woman with strong connections to Jefferson County and Eureka. Jean Kuczka, 61, and Alexandria Bell, a 15-year-old student at CVPA, were killed in...
Man threatens to shoot school bus in rural Missouri
A man is behind bars after investigators say he threatened to shoot a school bus Friday afternoon in rural Missouri.
