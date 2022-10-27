ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman, TX

CBS DFW

3 students arrested at Rowlett High School for aggravated assault

ROWLETT (CBSDFW.COM) - Three Rowelett High School students were arrested after police say they jumped another student, hitting him with a loaded handgun. It happened Oct. 28. The victim told school resource officers that the suspects hit him with their fists, and one struck him with the gun. Police said the student victim received minor injuries that are not life threatening.  But out of an abundance of caution, the Rowlett Police Department requested that the school was placed on Secure & Hold for three and a half hours.  Rowlett Police officers, detectives and Garland ISD Security immediately responded to the high school and began the investigation. Additional police officers were placed outside the high school for the safety of the staff and students. The investigation led to the recovery of a concealed, loaded handgun in the high school.  At about 2:15 p.m. Rowlett Police arrested the students for aggravated assault. They were taken into custody and will be transported to the Dallas County Henry Wade Juvenile Center in Dallas.  Their names cannot be released because they are juveniles. The investigation is ongoing.   
ROWLETT, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Sheriff’s Office investigating road rage incident in Lantana

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a road rage incident in Lantana. On Sept. 12, a driver allegedly followed a Lantana resident home to the Gaillardia neighborhood and yelled at him while blocking the driveway. The suspect then pulled out a gun, chambered a round and pointed it at the Lantana resident, according to a Larry Kish, assistant chief with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office. The resident grabbed a gun of his own, and the suspect drove off into the cul-de-sac, passed back by the house and never came back.
LANTANA, TX
KXII.com

Man indicted for murder of Sherman woman

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County man who police said confessed to sexually assaulting then murdering Elizabeth Clarice Harrison back in August has been indicted for capital murder. According to an affidavit, 31-Year-old Brandon Tom confessed to detectives that he sexually assaulted Harrison and then murdered her to...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Truck driver sentenced after deadly Sherman crash

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — A truck driver accused of hitting and killing a Gunter woman has been sentenced in connection with a deadly. A Grayson County jury found Darwood Kellett of Irving, Texas, guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and methamphetamine possession. Sherman police said Kellett, 55,...
SHERMAN, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Subjects in Lewisville murder/suicide identified

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the two people who died Thursday in a murder/suicide at a Lewisville apartment complex. A woman called 911 about 5:30 a.m. Thursday while in an argument with her ex-husband in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 200 block of East FM 3040, according to a Lewisville Police department news release. Dispatchers heard multiple gunshots and then the call went silent. Witnesses then called 911 to report that the man had shot the woman multiple times, and then himself. The woman had gunshot wounds to her chest, and the man had a gunshot wound to the head when officers arrived.
LEWISVILLE, TX
KTRE

Family remembers Sherman woman killed by truck driver high on meth

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Just four days on trial, Darwood Kellett of Irving was found guilty in the death of 23-year-old Leslie Mercado. “My heart truly sinks every time I pass by Angels of Care, I relive that scene daily and it will continue to haunt me for the rest of my life,” said Leslie’s sister, Gilda Hernandez.
SHERMAN, TX
dallasexpress.com

Mother of Eight Killed in Hit-and-Run Head-On Crash

A mother of eight was killed Monday evening in a deadly hit-and-run in Carrollton. The Carrollton police identified a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest on Tuesday, October 25. However, the alleged driver has yet to be apprehended. “He needs to own up to what he did,” said...
CARROLLTON, TX
KXII.com

Civilian sting operation leads to two arrests for solicitation of a minor

Denison healthcare hero who died from COVID-19 honored in D.C. A group of artists is putting together a tribute to honor the healthcare workers who died trying to help others live and beat COVID-19. Long before what’s called… the “great resignation”, Maria Wilkinson did the unthinkable, she left a corporate...
DENISON, TX
keranews.org

Have you noticed nails in Dallas streets? Police say they've caught the 'nail bandit'

Have you found nails scattered across your Dallas-area neighborhood?. Police say they've found the "nail bandit" responsible. Police in the Park Cities have noticed roofing nails strewn across streets and intersections over the last few weeks — a string of incidents they say was connected to a Grand Prairie man arrested in Collin County on Monday.
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

Denison healthcare hero who died from COVID-19 honored in D.C.

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A group of artists is putting together a tribute to honor the healthcare workers who died trying to help others live and beat COVID-19. One of the heroes is John Wait from Denison, TX. “I miss him with all my heart,” said Krista Waitt, John Waitt’s...
DENISON, TX
beckersasc.com

Texas physician guilty in $54M Medicare fraud scheme

Daniel Canchola, MD, pleaded guilty for his role in a $54 million Medicare fraud scheme, the Justice Department said Oct. 25. From August 2018 to April 2019, Dr. Canchola, 49, of Flower Mound, Texas, signed orders for durable medical equipment and cancer genetic testing that he knew were used to submit fraudulent claims to Medicare, the Justice Department said. He received about $30 in exchange for each order, totaling more than $466,000.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
KXII.com

Day of the Dead celebrations kick off in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The Denison Arts Council is gearing up for its 11th annual Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead celebrations. Día de los Muertos is a nationally celebrated Mexican holiday where families celebrate and remember loved ones who have passed. “Anytime that we can...
DENISON, TX

