fox4news.com
Family of man killed in road rage shooting on 635 in Garland hoping for answers
GARLAND, Texas - Family members of Cesar Moreno-Pompa delivered an emotional message to whoever killed the 30-year-old during an attack that Garland police describe as road rage. "Look at this picture because this is the person that you took away from us," Moreno-Pompa’s cousin, Jael Rios, said. "I would ask...
3 students arrested at Rowlett High School for aggravated assault
ROWLETT (CBSDFW.COM) - Three Rowelett High School students were arrested after police say they jumped another student, hitting him with a loaded handgun. It happened Oct. 28. The victim told school resource officers that the suspects hit him with their fists, and one struck him with the gun. Police said the student victim received minor injuries that are not life threatening. But out of an abundance of caution, the Rowlett Police Department requested that the school was placed on Secure & Hold for three and a half hours. Rowlett Police officers, detectives and Garland ISD Security immediately responded to the high school and began the investigation. Additional police officers were placed outside the high school for the safety of the staff and students. The investigation led to the recovery of a concealed, loaded handgun in the high school. At about 2:15 p.m. Rowlett Police arrested the students for aggravated assault. They were taken into custody and will be transported to the Dallas County Henry Wade Juvenile Center in Dallas. Their names cannot be released because they are juveniles. The investigation is ongoing.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Pepper Sprayed While Handcuffed in Garland PD Cruiser Speaks Out, Files Suit
A North Texas mother says the Garland Police Department failed to protect her from a rogue officer who pepper-sprayed her while she was handcuffed and buckled inside a police cruiser. The incident is one of two back-to-back questionable use of force incidents involving the same officer and which led to...
Sheriff’s Office investigating road rage incident in Lantana
The Denton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a road rage incident in Lantana. On Sept. 12, a driver allegedly followed a Lantana resident home to the Gaillardia neighborhood and yelled at him while blocking the driveway. The suspect then pulled out a gun, chambered a round and pointed it at the Lantana resident, according to a Larry Kish, assistant chief with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office. The resident grabbed a gun of his own, and the suspect drove off into the cul-de-sac, passed back by the house and never came back.
KXII.com
Semi driver high on meth at time of deadly Sherman crash sentenced to 20 years
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County jury convicted the truck driver who went off Highway 75 and fatally struck a woman in the parking lot of her workplace back in January of 2021. Darwood Kellett, 55, of Irving, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for aggravated assault...
KXII.com
Man indicted for murder of Sherman woman
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County man who police said confessed to sexually assaulting then murdering Elizabeth Clarice Harrison back in August has been indicted for capital murder. According to an affidavit, 31-Year-old Brandon Tom confessed to detectives that he sexually assaulted Harrison and then murdered her to...
KTEN.com
Truck driver sentenced after deadly Sherman crash
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — A truck driver accused of hitting and killing a Gunter woman has been sentenced in connection with a deadly. A Grayson County jury found Darwood Kellett of Irving, Texas, guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and methamphetamine possession. Sherman police said Kellett, 55,...
Subjects in Lewisville murder/suicide identified
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the two people who died Thursday in a murder/suicide at a Lewisville apartment complex. A woman called 911 about 5:30 a.m. Thursday while in an argument with her ex-husband in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 200 block of East FM 3040, according to a Lewisville Police department news release. Dispatchers heard multiple gunshots and then the call went silent. Witnesses then called 911 to report that the man had shot the woman multiple times, and then himself. The woman had gunshot wounds to her chest, and the man had a gunshot wound to the head when officers arrived.
KTRE
Family remembers Sherman woman killed by truck driver high on meth
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Just four days on trial, Darwood Kellett of Irving was found guilty in the death of 23-year-old Leslie Mercado. “My heart truly sinks every time I pass by Angels of Care, I relive that scene daily and it will continue to haunt me for the rest of my life,” said Leslie’s sister, Gilda Hernandez.
Denton police release robbery suspect, search continues for the actual robber
An armed robber is on the loose in Denton where a restaurant on University Drive was robbed Wednesday. A 911 caller reported that an armed man grabbed an employee and stole the money. While still on-scene, police found a man nearby and arrested him
dallasexpress.com
Mother of Eight Killed in Hit-and-Run Head-On Crash
A mother of eight was killed Monday evening in a deadly hit-and-run in Carrollton. The Carrollton police identified a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest on Tuesday, October 25. However, the alleged driver has yet to be apprehended. “He needs to own up to what he did,” said...
30-year-old man killed in road rage shooting on LBJ Freeway, police say
GARLAND, Texas — A 30-year-old man was killed in a road rage shooting on LBJ Freeway in Garland last weekend, police announced Thursday. Cesar Moreno-Pampa, of Dallas, was shot along LBJ, somewhere between Centerville Road and LaPrada Drive, around 6:20 p.m. Sunday, according to a police news release. Police...
KXII.com
Civilian sting operation leads to two arrests for solicitation of a minor
Denison healthcare hero who died from COVID-19 honored in D.C. A group of artists is putting together a tribute to honor the healthcare workers who died trying to help others live and beat COVID-19. Long before what’s called… the “great resignation”, Maria Wilkinson did the unthinkable, she left a corporate...
Aurora Canales Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Carrollton (Carrollton, TX)
According to the Carrollton Police, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Carrollton on Monday. The crash happened near the intersection of Marsh Lane and Dove Creek. According to the police, a red Camaro and two unknown vehicles were involved in the collision.
keranews.org
Have you noticed nails in Dallas streets? Police say they've caught the 'nail bandit'
Have you found nails scattered across your Dallas-area neighborhood?. Police say they've found the "nail bandit" responsible. Police in the Park Cities have noticed roofing nails strewn across streets and intersections over the last few weeks — a string of incidents they say was connected to a Grand Prairie man arrested in Collin County on Monday.
vanalstyneleader.com
Yard of the Month: Twin Houses of Van Alstyne belonged to the Cannon Sisters
Two interesting homes in Van Alstyne are at the south end of Preston Street where it meets Umphress Street. In 1903 this was a vast field. However, by May of 1904, John Umphress had moved into his new house with his wife, Eula Cannon Umphress. He was also constructing a barn.
KXII.com
Denison healthcare hero who died from COVID-19 honored in D.C.
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A group of artists is putting together a tribute to honor the healthcare workers who died trying to help others live and beat COVID-19. One of the heroes is John Wait from Denison, TX. “I miss him with all my heart,” said Krista Waitt, John Waitt’s...
beckersasc.com
Texas physician guilty in $54M Medicare fraud scheme
Daniel Canchola, MD, pleaded guilty for his role in a $54 million Medicare fraud scheme, the Justice Department said Oct. 25. From August 2018 to April 2019, Dr. Canchola, 49, of Flower Mound, Texas, signed orders for durable medical equipment and cancer genetic testing that he knew were used to submit fraudulent claims to Medicare, the Justice Department said. He received about $30 in exchange for each order, totaling more than $466,000.
WFAA
Scary cute! North Texas nurses dress up NICU babies in adorable costumes for Halloween
DALLAS — Be afraid -- be very afraid -- for cuteness overload looms. This year, North Texas nurses at several hospitals within Texas Health Resources network dressed up babies in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) in Halloween costumes in order to provide their parents with photographic keepsakes for their newborns' first-ever Halloweens.
KXII.com
Day of the Dead celebrations kick off in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The Denison Arts Council is gearing up for its 11th annual Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead celebrations. Día de los Muertos is a nationally celebrated Mexican holiday where families celebrate and remember loved ones who have passed. “Anytime that we can...
