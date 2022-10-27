ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appomattox, VA

WSLS

One hospitalized after vehicle entrapment in Appomattox County

The Concord Volunteer Fire Department and Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department were notified of a single-vehicle accident with a possible entrapment in Appomattox County Sunday at 12:54 a.m., firefighters say. Firefighters say an Appomattox member arrived at the scene to find one vehicle rolled over with one person trapped, with the...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fire damages Lynchburg townhome, spreads to unit next door

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two townhomes were ventilated Saturday evening after a fire broke out at the Woodbine Village apartments. The Lynchburg Fire Department was called around 7:05 p.m. to the fire at 1442 Ashbourne Drive. Crews found smoke leaving the eaves of the two-story, wood-frame building with two residents...
LYNCHBURG, VA
timesvirginian.com

Appomattox fire victims supported by county disaster relief organization

Last Wednesday, the Pattersons, who lost their home to fire the week before, were presented a $1,000 check from the Appomattox Community Disaster & Relief (ACDR) organization. The Pattersons barely made it out of their home with their four young girls. Their quick thinking left no time for collecting any personal belongings. They watched their home completely succumb to fire with nothing but the clothes on their backs.
APPOMATTOX, VA
WSLS

Two hospitalized after shooting in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured two people. Authorities say they were called the 500 block of Riceville Road in the Java community in the early morning hours Sunday for reports of gunshots being heard. Deputies had previously responded...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WBTM

Two Shot at Pittsylvania County Party

In the early hours of Sunday morning, the Pittsylvania County 911 center received a report of gunshots being heard in the Java community in or around the 500 block of Riceville road. Deputies responded to the area where they had previously received reports of loud music earlier in the evening....
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man in custody after police chase starts in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says on Friday they took a man into custody following a vehicle pursuit. Deputies say 20-year-old Daniel Ardito of Phillipsburg New Jersey was driving a stolen vehicle out of Pittsylvania County when the chase ensued. Multiple law enforcement agencies became involved and the pursuit ended when Ardito crashed into an unmanned police vehicle near the Joe Beans Coffee Shop on Wards Road.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WSET

Incident closing US-58 cleared

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An incident caused delays on US-58 on Friday morning, according to VDOT. All east and west lanes were closed with traffic being detoured around the area. The crash has been cleared with the road open as usual.
wfirnews.com

One person dead after accident on I-81 in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Wednesday, (Oct 26) at 2:02 a.m. on Interstate 81, at the southbound 158-mile marker, two miles north of Brughs Mill Road in Botetourt County. A 1992 Nissan Sentra was...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Albemarle County homicide victim identified

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department has released the identity of a person who was killed in a shooting earlier this week. On Tuesday, officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on Stony Point Road and found a person who had died of a gunshot wound.
WSLS

VSP identifies 52-year-old man killed in crash on I-81S in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Virginia State Police has identified the man killed in a crash on I-81S in Botetourt County Wednesday morning (Oct. 26). Authorities say 52-year-old Richard J. Banville, of Franklin, Massachusetts, was driving south in a Nissan Sentra when he ran off the right side of the road and hit a Jersey Wall. The crash happened at the 158 mile marker near Brughs Mill Road.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Albemarle Co. home damaged by ‘severe’ fire

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County home is in bad shape after a fire swept through it Wednesday, October 26. Fire fighters were called out to Kimbrough Circle shortly before 2 p.m. “The smoke was coming out the back windows on the side,” neighbor Doreen Vretos said.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Bedford Co. warns of scams involving EBT, P-EBT cards

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Department of Social Services is warning residents about a recent scam involving EBT and P-EBT cards. According to state officials, there has recently been an increase in malicious attempts on SNAP EBT and P-EBT Cards. They are asking folks to protect...
cbs19news

Charlottesville man killed in Albemarle County crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police reports a Charlottesville man was killed in an Albemarle County crash earlier this week. According to police, the crash occurred around 8:55 a.m. on Sunday at the 117-mile marker on Interstate 64. A 2004 Lexus ES heading east on the...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

