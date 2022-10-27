Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSLS
One hospitalized after vehicle entrapment in Appomattox County
The Concord Volunteer Fire Department and Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department were notified of a single-vehicle accident with a possible entrapment in Appomattox County Sunday at 12:54 a.m., firefighters say. Firefighters say an Appomattox member arrived at the scene to find one vehicle rolled over with one person trapped, with the...
WDBJ7.com
Fire damages Lynchburg townhome, spreads to unit next door
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two townhomes were ventilated Saturday evening after a fire broke out at the Woodbine Village apartments. The Lynchburg Fire Department was called around 7:05 p.m. to the fire at 1442 Ashbourne Drive. Crews found smoke leaving the eaves of the two-story, wood-frame building with two residents...
timesvirginian.com
Appomattox fire victims supported by county disaster relief organization
Last Wednesday, the Pattersons, who lost their home to fire the week before, were presented a $1,000 check from the Appomattox Community Disaster & Relief (ACDR) organization. The Pattersons barely made it out of their home with their four young girls. Their quick thinking left no time for collecting any personal belongings. They watched their home completely succumb to fire with nothing but the clothes on their backs.
WSLS
Two hospitalized after shooting in Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured two people. Authorities say they were called the 500 block of Riceville Road in the Java community in the early morning hours Sunday for reports of gunshots being heard. Deputies had previously responded...
Augusta Free Press
Nelson County: Sheriff’s Office vehicle struck while deputy assisting motorist on Route 29
A Nelson County deputy’s patrol car was struck by another vehicle Saturday morning while a deputy was assisting a disabled motorist. The accident occurred on Route 29 in the area of Oak Ridge Road in Arrington. The deputy was out of their patrol vehicle with emergency equipment activated when...
WSET
Lynchburg Police Department shares safety tips for Halloween
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department reminds the public to stay safe this Halloween. They give tips to help everyone stay safe. Their tips are outlined below:. "Have a Happy Halloween Weekend," the department said.
WBTM
Two Shot at Pittsylvania County Party
In the early hours of Sunday morning, the Pittsylvania County 911 center received a report of gunshots being heard in the Java community in or around the 500 block of Riceville road. Deputies responded to the area where they had previously received reports of loud music earlier in the evening....
WSET
The Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office is searching to locate two wanted individuals: Deputies
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for two individuals that are wanted. Fredrick Barnett is wanted for Felony Domestic Assault and Melissa Branscom is wanted for Felony Probation Violation. "Want a little cash in your pocket? We can help with that! If...
53-year-old Albemarle man killed in shooting has been identified
An Albemarle man who was shot and killed in a domestic dispute on Tuesday has been identified.
wfxrtv.com
Man in custody after police chase starts in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says on Friday they took a man into custody following a vehicle pursuit. Deputies say 20-year-old Daniel Ardito of Phillipsburg New Jersey was driving a stolen vehicle out of Pittsylvania County when the chase ensued. Multiple law enforcement agencies became involved and the pursuit ended when Ardito crashed into an unmanned police vehicle near the Joe Beans Coffee Shop on Wards Road.
WSET
Incident closing US-58 cleared
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An incident caused delays on US-58 on Friday morning, according to VDOT. All east and west lanes were closed with traffic being detoured around the area. The crash has been cleared with the road open as usual.
wfirnews.com
One person dead after accident on I-81 in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Wednesday, (Oct 26) at 2:02 a.m. on Interstate 81, at the southbound 158-mile marker, two miles north of Brughs Mill Road in Botetourt County. A 1992 Nissan Sentra was...
cbs19news
Albemarle County homicide victim identified
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department has released the identity of a person who was killed in a shooting earlier this week. On Tuesday, officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on Stony Point Road and found a person who had died of a gunshot wound.
WSLS
VSP identifies 52-year-old man killed in crash on I-81S in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Virginia State Police has identified the man killed in a crash on I-81S in Botetourt County Wednesday morning (Oct. 26). Authorities say 52-year-old Richard J. Banville, of Franklin, Massachusetts, was driving south in a Nissan Sentra when he ran off the right side of the road and hit a Jersey Wall. The crash happened at the 158 mile marker near Brughs Mill Road.
NBC 29 News
Albemarle Co. home damaged by ‘severe’ fire
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County home is in bad shape after a fire swept through it Wednesday, October 26. Fire fighters were called out to Kimbrough Circle shortly before 2 p.m. “The smoke was coming out the back windows on the side,” neighbor Doreen Vretos said.
Campbell Co. Deputies take suspect into custody in reference to burglary
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Deputies in Campbell County as well as Deputies in Pittsylvania County served a search warrant in relation to a burglary and took a suspect into custody. Deputies in Campbell County say entry to a residence on the 3000 block of Moons Road in Hurt was made by Deputies of the […]
Augusta Free Press
Bedford County: Authorities seek information on teen missing since Oct. 21
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 17-year-old male. Dale Lee Canterbury Jr. was last seen in Bedford on Oct. 21. Canterbury was last seen wearing a jean jacket, jeans with writing on them, and white Nike shoes, and may have a buzz-styled haircut. He...
WSET
Bedford Co. warns of scams involving EBT, P-EBT cards
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Department of Social Services is warning residents about a recent scam involving EBT and P-EBT cards. According to state officials, there has recently been an increase in malicious attempts on SNAP EBT and P-EBT Cards. They are asking folks to protect...
cbs19news
Charlottesville man killed in Albemarle County crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police reports a Charlottesville man was killed in an Albemarle County crash earlier this week. According to police, the crash occurred around 8:55 a.m. on Sunday at the 117-mile marker on Interstate 64. A 2004 Lexus ES heading east on the...
WSET
Charlotte Co. woman wanted for multiple gun-related charges including malicious wounding
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is on the hunt for a 21-year-old woman who is charged with multiple gun-related offenses. Anatesha Jada’kisse Moore is wanted for the following:. Reckless Handling of a Firearm. Use of A Firearm in Commission of a Felony. Aggravated...
Comments / 0