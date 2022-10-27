Read full article on original website
Jalopnik
2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible: What Do You Want to Know?
If you want performance and practicality, BMW’s M division has been the go-to for many years thanks to the stellar reputation of cars like the M3 and M5. Or so I’m told, as despite having gotten behind the wheel of various “regular” BMWs, and even a few hybrids, I’ve not yet experienced the joy of an M car from the driving seat.
The 3 Best Used Luxury Sports Cars Under $30K Are All Porsche Models
When it comes to luxury, Porsche does it right. And the 3 best used luxury sports cars under 30K are made by Porsche. The post The 3 Best Used Luxury Sports Cars Under $30K Are All Porsche Models appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 6R80 Transmission Has One Fatal Flaw: Video
Veteran Ford technician Brian, perhaps better known by his YouTube alias FordTeckMakuloco, has been on the case about the otherwise reliable 6R80 transmission found in the Ford F-150 that can experience a crippling flaw. In fact, Brian released a video back in April 2022 detailing the problem, which is related to the cooler lines. Now, yet another F-150 exhibiting the same problem ended up in his bay.
atimeoutformommy.com
4 Safety Tips For Motorcycle Riders
Riding a motorcycle is fun and exciting as it can give the rider a different kind of thrill compared to the usual car driving. However, it is also considerably more dangerous for the rider and requires balance, coordination, and good judgment to minimize the risk of accidents. While it is best to prevent getting involved in accidents as much as possible, it would be a good idea to be ready for medical emergencies when you go out for a ride. That is not to say for sure that something will happen, but it is best to be prepared for any eventuality. In case of a dispute, it also helps to have motorcycle accident lawyers on standby to provide assistance when needed. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, motorcyclists are almost 30 times more likely to suffer from fatal injuries from crashes than vehicle passengers. Chances of injury are also four times higher compared to car drivers and passengers. More than 5,000 motorcycle riders were involved in tragic crashes in the US in 2020. If you love to ride motorcycles, always keep safety in mind whenever you’re on the road. Like all motorcyclists, it is important to understand safety challenges such as size and visibility. You must be aware of and apply safe riding practices and be alert at all times. Here are four tips to help keep you safe while enjoying your ride:
The 2 Most Dependable 2015 Pickups Aren’t Toyota Trucks
When it comes to Toyota products, dependability reins supreme. However, both dependable pickups aren't just Toyota Trucks. The post <strong>The 2 Most Dependable 2015 Pickups Aren’t Toyota Trucks</strong> appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
Chevy’s 427 Aluminum “Better Mousetrap”
It all began in 1965 ... well, 1961. At that time, Chevrolet called it the Z-11. Some people called it the "Mystery Engine," and later they called it the offshoot that produced the 348 "truck" engine. But now it really doesn't matter, for in keeping with their continuing series of "Z" engines, Chevrolet Division is pulling the wraps off their newest offering: the ZL-1. No, it isn't just a revamped L-88. Yes, it has an all-aluminum block. And no, Chevrolet wouldn't permit us to divulge exact power levels ... but 625 from a single 4-bbl gasoline "consumer" is probably more than you'll see sprouting out of your neighbor's Rider-Mower. (And it's about 160 pounds lighter than its cast iron brother.)
Why does my car battery keep dying?
THE primary reasons that car batteries repeatedly die have been revealed. Every driver should know about this important car maintenance to get the most out of their vehicle. Knowledge is power, and if your car's power is acting up, it's time to brush up on knowledge about how to make your car battery thrive.
Should You Daily Drive a Porsche 911?
Well-balanced and surprising practical Porsche 911s make decent daily drivers compared to other performance cars, especially AWD variants like the Carrera 4. The post Should You Daily Drive a Porsche 911? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2009-2010 Dodge Journey Had the Worst Infotainment System Design of a 21st-Century Car
Infotainment systems are important to many people when purchasing a car. It is how they access a lot of features important in the car. The post The 2009-2010 Dodge Journey Had the Worst Infotainment System Design of a 21st-Century Car appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
