ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

TikTok High School Teacher Tano De Guzman says educators should stop ‘complaining’ about salary, hours

By News.com.au
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1skKob_0ip88LM900

A high school teacher in Sydney, Australia has called out his fellow colleagues over complaints they are underpaid, claiming teachers have a lot of benefits compared to other industries.

Tano De Guzman said teachers and principals can earn up to $150,000 (Australian dollars) [$97,000 USD] a year based on their experience.

The average teacher’s wage in Australia currently sits at around $90,000 a year [$58,000 USD.]

“Why are teachers still complaining?” De Guzman asked.

School teachers complain they’re not getting paid enough but the average school teacher wage is about $90,000 [$58,000 USD].”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nqfZu_0ip88LM900
A high school teacher in Sydney called out his colleagues over complaints they are underpaid.
Instagram / tanodeguzman

“School teachers complain about working overtime yet we have 12 weeks of holidays when everyone else has four weeks and we have one of the shortest working hours, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (AEDT) than any other professionals, and people still complain.

“Do we really have it hard, or are we just making excuses?”

De Guzman went on to say teachers who complained about having to work overtime were just “very bad with their time.”

Members of the public weighed in with comments, and some weren’t happy.

Previous 1 of 2 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eZR2D_0ip88LM900
High school teacher, Tano De Guzman, posted a video on TikTok, saying colleagues can earn up to $150,000 (Australian dollars) a year based on their experience.
Instagram / tanodeguzman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03mCHe_0ip88LM900
"School teachers complain they're not getting paid enough but the average school teacher wage is about $90,000," said Tano De Guzman.
Instagram / tanodeguzman

“Perhaps you are a lazy teacher because all the teachers I know work through holidays, on the weekends and their day is 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (AEDT),” one person said.

“I’ve grown up with two parents as teachers, not that they have complained but they work a lot of overtime,” another said.

Others said teachers in Australia “don’t know reality” and should be happy with what they’ve got.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ROBU_0ip88LM900
The Australian Government recently announced $770 million (Australian dollars) for “better schools, happy and healthier students, and more qualified teachers.”
Instagram / tanodeguzman

“Problem is they live in an echo chamber. Their friends are teachers, they’ve never left ’school’ and don’t know reality,” one said.

“World’s smallest violin for the teachers,” another commented.

The Australian Government last night announced $770 million (Australian dollars) [$497 million USD] for “better schools, happy and healthier students and more qualified teachers,” including mental health checks, improved ventilation, and air quality, and bursaries worth up to $40,000 [$26,000 USD] to tackle a teacher shortage.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

'White teachers should teach ethnic minority children to sing God Save the King', says government's social mobility tsar Katharine Birbalsingh

The government's social mobility tsar has said that white teachers should teach schoolchildren from ethnic minority backgrounds to sing God Save the King. Social Mobility Commission chair Katharine Birbalsingh, known as Britain's strictest headteacher, said children are at risk of feeling they don't 'belong' in the UK if they do not sing the national anthem - even if it makes them feel 'uncomfortable'.
Tyla

Teachers hit out at the idea that the school day should be extended

Teachers are hitting out at the government's proposal for longer school weeks starting September 2023. The government have issued a proposal for schools to be open a minimum of 32.5 hours a week, however, teachers have argued against this, saying that it won't make 'much difference', according to the BBC.
Daily Mail

California high school teacher placed on leave after secretly recorded video reveals he threatened to 'slam' female student's 'face against the wall' because she was a 'rude, defiant little brat'

A high school teacher in California was placed on leave after he was secretly recorded calling a student a 'defiant little brat kid' and saying 'I just want to slam her face up against the wall.'. English teacher Robert Bean, 53, was recorded by a student during a class at...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Daily Mail

Retired American police officer, 60, who moved 9,000 miles to marry a Maasai tribesman, 30, says she 'couldn't be happier' - despite strangers saying he's 'just with her for a green card'

A woman who moved 9,000 miles away to marry a Maasai tribesman 30 years younger than her has said she 'couldn't be happier' - despite strangers saying he's 'just with her for a green card'. Deborah Babu, 60, from Sacramento, California, wasn't expecting to fall in love when she met...
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Independent

Disabled woman forced to drag herself to plane toilet told she should ‘wear a nappy’

A wheelchair user who went viral after she had to drag herself to the toilet on a plane has claimed the airline told her she should have worn a nappy.Jennie Berry, who is paralysed from the waist down, went viral last month after she posted a video of her experience with AlbaStar airlines.She had asked to use the toilet on an AlbaStar flight from Newcastle to Palma, Spain, but said she was told there was no aisle chair on board. The resulting TikTok video showed Jennie dragging herself along the aisle floor to the bathroom. Her partner then helped her...
intheknow.com

Woman refuses to pay for boyfriend’s parents’ dinner: ‘He was shocked’

A woman is refusing to pay for her boyfriend’s meals when they go out. She shared her story on Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum. Her boyfriend of five months, Ricky, is divorced. After she started a second job, Ricky began making her pay for everything when they went out. Then he tried to get her to pay for his parents’ dinner.
Daily Mail

'I saw my friends start burning': Student says she's 'traumatized' after classroom chemistry demonstration went horribly wrong - explosion left first and second rows of students ON FIRE

A high school senior at a Virginia high school said she's 'traumatized' after a botched chemistry demonstration set multiple students and her teacher on fire. Bethanne Piland, 19, attended her second-period chemistry class at Dinwiddie High School Wednesday when her teacher conducted an experiment that went horribly wrong as students in the first and second rows were in flames within seconds.
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA
The Independent

Voices: My child got an attendance award at school – and I’m furious about it

Last week, my son came home from school with a sparkling new pencil case he had won for his 100 per cent attendance. He was so excited about his accomplishment, beaming with pride. I told him what a lovely pencil case it was, but quickly delivered a monologue to him about how attendance does not make a child good or bad. It is lovely he has gone to school every day so far this term, but it isn’t something I could congratulate, because it wasn’t his accomplishment – just his luck of the draw.“There are kids who haven’t been...
Abby Joseph

Woman Refuses to Watch Her Future Sister-In-Law's Kids After She Was Involved in a Bad Crash

One of the most essential aspects of a person's life is their family. They are the people who have known us for the longest amount of time, and we can typically count on them to be there for us regardless of the circumstances. Nevertheless, the dynamics inside a family can occasionally be complicated, and it is important to set boundaries in order to keep good relationships alive and well.
Aabha Gopan

"He’s too young to understand it" Mom furious at daughter for teaching son about female reproduction

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My boss, Megan, is a great but moody friend. She wasn’t in a good mood today and, needless to say, she used every opportunity to take her frustration out on me and my teammates. Since she has always been like this, we ignored her till she opened up about what was disturbing her.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
73K+
Followers
59K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy