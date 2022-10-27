ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Buccaneers vs. Ravens predictions: Player prop picks as Tom Brady aims to end funk

By Dylan Svoboda
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Two division leaders will face off on “Thursday Night Football” when the Baltimore Ravens visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers . The Bucs have lost two straight, while the Ravens are coming off a 23-20 win over division-rival Cleveland Browns heading into NFL Week 8.

The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET and can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Tampa Bay is a slight home favorite (-1.5), but it’s tough to bet on a team that scored just three points against the lowly Carolina Panthers last week. Instead of taking a side, I’m targeting a couple of player props with Tom Brady.

Brady’s passing props are set at 277.5 yards and 1.5 touchdowns. I think both unders are solid plays. Brady has gone over this yardage total in just three out of seven games this season, while he’s thrown for multiple touchdowns only once, against the Chiefs in Week 4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fmAnv_0ip88KTQ00
Tom Brady
Getty Images

Brady and the Bucs have been under the spotlight since their disappointing loss on Sunday. Now they head into Thursday with just three days of rest and an offense that was completely stuck in the mud 96 hours ago.

The Ravens’ pass defense, meanwhile, has been solid of late. After allowing 300+ passing yards in each of its first three games, Baltimore has allowed 258 passing yards or fewer in each of the past four weeks, which includes matchups with the Bills’ Josh Allen and the Bengals’ Joe Burrow.

Betting on the NFL?

There’s also the fact that Thursday Night Football has been notoriously lacking in offensive firepower this season. Aside from last week’s 42-34 shootout between the Cardinals and Saints, the under has hit on every Thursday Night game. Look for that trend to continue, and for Brady’s struggles to carry on for another week.

Buccaneers vs. Ravens picks
  • Tom Brady under 277.5 passing yards, @ -110 via FanDuel
  • Tom Brady under 1.5 passing touchdowns, @ +106 via FanDuel

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
73K+
Followers
59K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy