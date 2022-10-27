Read full article on original website
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today
One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
Jerry Jones reacts to Michael Irvin saying Odell Beckham Jr. "would love to play for the Cowboys"
Michael Irvin made some news when he said on 105.3 The Fan Thursday that he has “personal knowledge” that free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. would love to play for the Cowboys.
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Lamar Jackson sends clear message to Ravens after beating Tom Brady
After beating Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, Lamar Jackson grabbed a sign from a fan with a clear message to the Ravens’ front office: “Pay ’em Now!”. Lamar Jackson wasn’t signaling his teammates. He wasn’t trying to rally fans. No, Lamar’s message was for Baltimore Ravens management.
Joe Buck Says It’s “Time for Someone Else” to Call the World Series
Baseball fans will hear the voice of a different Joe when they tune into the coverage of the 2022 World Series. After calling the MLB championship for more than two decades, Joe Buck quit World Series coverage in March 2022 as a result of his move from Fox to ESPN, and so now Fox’s Joe Davis will call the games.
Yardbarker
Asking Price For Steelers Promising 3rd-Year WR Chase Claypool Revealed
The trade deadline is near, and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Chase Claypool continues to be at the forefront of rumors. As the team sits at 2-5 heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Claypool could be looking at his last game in the black and gold. The deadline is Monday to be exact, so it’s possible he could even be traded before the game on Sunday.
FOX43.com
Phillies fans react to World Series ticket prices
PHILADELPHIA — The World Series begins on Friday night, and the search for tickets is on for MLB fans. However, despite it being a rare trip the World Series for the Philadelphia Phillies, fans are dismayed at the ticket prices at Houston's Minute Maid Park and Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park.
CBS Sports
Le'Veon Bell vs. Uriah Hall prediction, odds: Picks, best bets for Oct. 29 fight from proven boxing expert
A pair of celebrities with one exhibition boxing match under their belts between them clash on Saturday when former NFL running back Le'Veon Bell takes on former MMA standout Uriah Hall in a four-round cruiserweight match. Bell defeated former NFL standout Adrian Peterson by knockout in an exhibition match on Sept. 10 to kick off his boxing career. The Le'Veon Bell vs. Uriah Hall matchup will be the undercard to the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva main event at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The fight card is scheduled to get underway at 9 p.m. ET.
Packers QB Coach Tom Clements on Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Tom Clements discusses the play of Aaron Rodgers and the mental errors on offense.
NFL World Reacts To Packers, Bills Game Ejection
A Green Bay Packers player has been ejected from Sunday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. Packers first round draft pick Quay Walker was tossed from Sunday night's game against the Bills. Walker shoved a Bills assistant coach on the sideline. Walker shoved a Bills assistant coach during an incident...
CBS Sports
2022 NFL trade deadline: J.J. Watt, Jerry Jeudy among 10 players who should be dealt by Nov. 1
The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Christian McCaffrey, James Robinson, Robert Quinn and Kadarius Toney are a few of the notable names who already have been moved, but deadlines spur action. Who should be moved prior to the window closing? Here are 10 players who are in need of a change of scenery:
Vikings, NFL Trade Rumors Are Running Rampant
When it comes to NFL trade rumors, there’s a new trend I’ve noticed when it comes to online coverage of sports teams in the digital age. We all know that search engines, social media platforms, and websites (even this one!) treasure the click above all else. Any content strategy that can increase click volume is bound to become an instant trend–copied and recopied, ad nauseum.
Yardbarker
Commanders CB Kendall Fuller on 'Professional' Taylor Heinicke, Talks 'Hunting' Colts RB Jonathan Taylor
Being a backup quarterback isn’t as easy as it seems. Sitting on the sidelines, waiting for an injury, isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. Taylor Heinicke is doing it better than most. Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller has nothing but praise for his quarterback, who was thrust back...
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Sidelined in Week 8
Elliott (knee/thigh) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. Elliott will miss his first game since Week 15 of the 2020 season after he failed to practice in any capacity this week while recovering from a Grade 2 right MCL sprain and a thigh bruise. With Elliott out of the lineup for at least this weekend, Tony Pollard should have an uncontested path to the lead role out of the Dallas backfield. The Cowboys are on bye Week 9, so Elliott may only miss one game due to his injuries before Dallas returns to action Nov. 13 in Green Bay.
CBS Sports
Saints' Mark Ingram: Injures knee Sunday
Ingram was forced out of Sunday's game against the Raiders with a knee injury. Prior to his exit from the contest, Ingram caught his only target for two yards. In his absence, top back Alvin Kamara figures to be busy, while the versatile Taysom Hill could see added touches in New Orleans' Week 8 offense.
CBS Sports
Giants' Nick Williams: Exits with injury
Williams (biceps) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Williams went down with an apparent biceps injury late in the first quarter before heading to the Giants' locker room, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. With the defensive lineman out, expect Justin Ellis and Elerson Smith to see increased usage against Seattle.
CBS Sports
College football bowl projections: TCU jumps into New Year's Six, Illinois' profile continues rising
As usual, there were several surprising results Saturday, but none was more shocking than Kansas State beating Oklahoma State, 48-0. The fact that the Wildcats won isn't terribly surprising as they are a good team and were playing at home … but 48-0?! Oklahoma State has been projected into...
LOOK: Cowboys selling new matte white helmets for game vs. Tennessee
The Dallas Cowboys are glowing up yet again. For the last several years, Color Rush uniforms have allowed teams to ditch their mediocre normal jerseys and try something new for one game a season. Some iterations have been objectively horrible, some mediocre like the normal jerseys and some have been pretty big improvements.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson: No injury designation
Thompson doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Lions, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Thompson was upgraded to a full participant Friday after logging back-to-back limited sessions to open the week due to a thumb injury. The backup quarterback doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday, but with Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater both healthy, Thompson is unlikely to see the field in Week 8.
