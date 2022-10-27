ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brock Holt announces retirement after 10 seasons

Brock Holt announced his retirement from baseball Thursday after 10 major league seasons and a World Series ring.

Holt did not play in 2022.

“Today I hang them up knowing I did the best I could for me, my family, and my teammates,” Holt posted to Instagram. “We had one hell of a ride.”

Holt, 34, finishes with a slash line of .262/.332/.362, with 25 home runs and 316 runs.

He was an All-Star selection in 2015. And he’s the only player in major league history to hit for the cycle in a postseason game, doing so with Boston in Game 3 of the 2018 American League Division Series against the New York Yankees.

Holt appeared in 753 major league games (611 starts), most notably with the Boston Red Sox (2013-19). He was drafted in the ninth round of the 2009 draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates, who dealt him to Boston as part of the Mark Melancon trade in December 2012.

He made his major league debut on Sept. 1, 2012, with the Pirates, playing in 14 games to finish out that season.

Holt played all over the diamond, appearing at every position except catcher. His 243 appearances at second base were the most. He even pitched in three games.

Holt slashed .280/.349/.379 with two home runs and 45 RBIs in his All-Star campaign of 2015.

Holt finished his career with Texas in 2021, batting .209 in 76 games. He also had cups of coffee with Milwaukee and Washington in 2020.

He spent spring training with the Atlanta Braves in 2022 but was granted his release at the end of camp in the hopes of catching on with another team.

–Field Level Media

